How To Create A Head In A Jar To Prank Your Friends

User Mikeasaurus on Instructables has published a set of instructions for creating a quite convincing decapitated head in a jar just in time for April Fools’ Day (see our list of April Fools’ pranks if you’d like to see more).
This is a fairly easy prank, so start by creating, printing, and laminating a cleverly-edited wrap-around portrait of someone’s head (preferably your own). The Instructable has instructions on how to make your own wraparound head photo for this funny prank, but if photo editing is not your specialty, don’t worry – one is available to download in the instructions on Instructables. It needs to be fully laminated so that the paper is waterproof. Then, just twist it into a tube and submerge it in a jar full of dyed water. You can even add some herbs or spices to add “flavor” to this extremely good prank and store the head in a refrigerator to be discovered by an unsuspecting victim.
If you decide to give this best prank a try, let us know if it works for you!
Source: Instructables (via: laughing squid)
