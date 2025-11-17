I Photograph Small-Scale Action-Packed Scenes Made With Toys (30 Pics)

Hi, I am Benedek Lampert, a Hungarian toy photographer. My passion is to create miniature worlds literally from anything. Basically, I only need a kitchen table or a nice outdoor place.
Everyone loves secrets and the reality behind a stunning picture. I also love behind-the-scenes photos and videos, so now I can show you some tricks and interesting photos from the world of toy photography.
I started this genre in June 2016. Of course, I am a big LEGO fan and I love creating stories with these little figures. I always try to take realistic and dynamic photos with real scenery. And now, I would like to introduce a completely different universe. A miniature world of LEGO and other stuff.
This article is a selection from the last 7 years with the most interesting or funny “behind the scenes” photos and videos.
I use practical effects, so I didn’t use Photoshop manipulation for the smoke, fog, explosion, snowstorm, etc. (of course, the lightsabers and car lamp flares are not real). I made indoor scenes or chose suitable places for them (for example – a park). I squirted water or blew smoke if it was necessary to capture beautiful photos.
The natural effects (like mud or smoke) are very complicated to make because you cannot calculate what will happen. I spent many hours with each of these pictures.
I hope you will like them!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | figsfanphotos.com
#1 Would You Live Here?
#2 Obviously Stranger Things Is A Mandatory Topic! The Light Rays Are Photoshopped
#3 This Is The Place Where I Could Go Anytime. This Image Means The Absolute Chill For Me
#4 Typical Outdoor Scenery. This Little Tree Was Actually Growing There. I Just Built The Others Around It
#5 “We Have A Lift-Off!” I Used Cottonwool Balls As Smoke
#6
#7
#8 Great Scott! I Used Light Painting Technique With The Flames And Lightnings
#9 World War II. In A Galaxy Far Far Away
#10 Santa Claus Drives An Old-Timer Truck With An Oversized Present… Logical Isn’t It?
#11 The Mandalorian Is Literally A Space Western, So I Made A Classical Showdown Scene
#12 Not Just Racing Cars Amazed Me. This Vintage Beauty Is Also Close To My Heart
#13 Battle Of Hoth With Powdered Sugar
#14 Product Photography Can Be As Exciting And Unusual As A Toy Photo. I Love To Mix This Two Genres
#15 I Used The Actual Budapest As Background
#16 Dry Ice And LEGO Delorean, Perfect Match
#17 Bonjour Mon Chéri
#18
#19 This Is The Ultimate Ucs LEGO Star Destroyer. Because Of Its Brutal Size I Had To Use A Giga-LED Panel, Where I Displayed The Planet’s Background
#20 Aldrin Is Coming Out From The Lunar Modul
#21 I Shot This Gunship Image In A Bauxite Mine, Because This Terra Is Like Another Planet
#22
#23 The Bad Batch
#24
#25
#26 Unexpected Attack
#27 Vintage Drift. I Suffered So Much With The Smoke, Because It Was Hard To Blew Straight Behind The Car
#28 Back To The Wild West
#29 Only For Chili Monsters
#30 Nature Makes The Best Sceneries. This Place Is An Abandoned Quarry
Follow Us