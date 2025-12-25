44 Times Something People Made Was So Cool, They Just Had To Share It With Everyone (New Pics)

A scrap of yarn can be handwoven into a tiny strawberry or a block of mud can be transformed into a glowing lamp. In a world full of fast, cheap, mass-produced items, it is extraordinary to see people using their bare hands to turn ordinary materials into something beautiful. These creations just need a bit of imagination, patience, and effort.
Because no matter how advanced artificial intelligence gets, it cannot replace artists and craftspeople who bring a human touch — the choices, the imperfections, and the emotions — that machines simply cannot replicate.
From crochet to clay, there is a whole community of DIY artists out there doing just this and even better, sharing their work with the world on r/somethingimade.
#1 Humpback Whale Ceramic Lamp I Made
Image source: KUSTceramics
#2 Stained Glass Memorial For A Friend’s Hedgehog
Image source: olwenglass
#3 My Latest Acrylic Cat Painting Series
Image source: vallancet
Arts and craft are not just hobbies, they can also offer ways to cope with stress, anxiety and other mental health problems.
That is exactly what Viktor Kushchenko, a ceramic artist from Ukraine, feels when he works on his sculpted lamps.
“Ceramic art and DIY projects are deeply meaningful to me. They help me cope with the depression and stress that the war has brought into our lives. We are also creating art-based rehabilitation programs for both military personnel and civilians to help them adjust to life off the frontlines,” says Kushchenko, who also runs a ceramic studio in Kyiv.
He posts under the name KUSTceramics on Reddit to showcase his work and is a frequent contributor to the ‘something i made’ community.
“The idea of sculptural lamps grew from my love for combining sculpture with light. My first lamps were abstract forms where I experimented with different ceramic structures and illumination. Then I created my first Whale Lamp — and it quickly became popular on Instagram.”
#4 Can’t Stop Crocheting Strawberries Lately!
Image source: JUXIAOXAIO
#5 Dress I Made For Renfaire 2025
Image source: RileyGranger
#6 I Made This Expressionism-Inspired Self Portrait
I am a partially blind visual artist. I have severely reduced vision because of a condition called Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy. I use a bunch of different adaptive strategies to create my work
Image source: Joey-h-art
There is also evidence that DIY projects have deeper psychological and social benefits. With the rise of AI and ChatGPT, both millennials and GenZ are turning more towards slow pastimes as a form of digital detox.
According to a 2025 survey done in Great Britain, 30 percent of Gen Z participate in crafts for mental wellbeing — more than double compared to older age groups.
It also notes that crochet is becoming popular among the younger generations, a craft traditionally linked with older generations. This is mostly “fuelled by the popularity of handmade fashion, TikTok tutorials and mindful hobbies.”
A report in 2023 found that the European crafts market is worth around €50 billion, which proves that it isn’t a niche market at all and there is a large consumer base for it.
#7 I Make Small Street Dioramas Inside Old Spray Cans
Image source: Significant_Home5736
#8 I Made These Lamps
Image source: MrTuxedoWilliams
#9 My Friend Cut Off His Thumb Right Before My Wedding. So, I Built Him A Gallery Of Potential New Thumbs As A Gift For Helping At The Reception
Image source: gutterbaby
DIY projects also help build support networks as younger generations are finding new ways to connect and share creativity online.
A study from March 2025 notes that community-based craft programs can increase people’s sense of belonging and social connection, helping with their overall mental well-being.
Speaking about the role of technology and online platforms in his work, Kushchenko says sometimes his clients use the internet along with their own creativity to create sketches for their work.
“Recently, I released my first online video sculpting course, where I teach how to create dynamic, expressive animal sculptures.”
The artist believes that the internet is a powerful tool as “it can be used to showcase and promote your art. You just need to use it properly, and you can share your vision, skills, and creations with the world.”
#10 Finished Painting This Little Cloud For Someone Special
Image source: Amazing-Market-609
#11 My First Ever Clay Sculptures Made From Air-Dry Clay (They’re Ugly On Purpose). I Recently Made Them A Trio By Adding A Sleepy Star✨
Image source: Spiritualmoth
#12 Some Flowers I’ve Drawn🌻🌿🌸🤍
Image source: zannatsuu
#13 A Ceramic Burger I Made Recently
Image source: bubbelplast39
This boom in the craft industry is being felt across the world, not just on the Old Continent.
In the US, the overall craft industry hit about US $51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $87.38 billion by 2035. The report says ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, more people have been ditching mass-produced items and getting back into making things by hand partly for the fun of it and sometimes for creative expression.
The analysis states about “71% of US consumers now identify as crafters, with approximately 85 million active creatives across the United States and Canada.”
#14 I Made Stained Glass Hydrangea Lights
Image source: seastainedglass
#15 I Make Tiny Sculptures Of Abandoned Places :)
Image source: Gomanvongo
#16 Really Proud Of This. It Took Me Forever And I’m Really Glad It’s Done
Image source: ReclamationDress
#17 Took Months, Pleased With It
Image source: Emptyhandedpain-ter
As many studies suggest, the lockdowns during the pandemic also had a major role to play in this boom. Engaging in DIY projects during that time was associated with reduced anxiety and depression.
It also helped people regain a sense of control when they felt overwhelmed by news and isolation. When everything went online — school, work and even friendships — turning to arts and crafts was a way to bring a touch of physicality back into life.
Suddenly, crafts were not seen as something you have be perfect at. People who had not drawn since childhood were sketching again while people who had not touched yarn ever were suddenly learning to make cardigans.
DIY projects acted like anchors, helping pull people out of the mindless doomscrolling on their phones. But at the same time, sharing their artwork online also helped people feel connected to each other and less lonely.
Many people, as indicated by several surveys and studies, chose to stay on this path long after the pandemic and through these examples we can see just how much they have mastered their skills.
#18 Stained Glass Bookends 🌿
Image source: jelly_unicorn_
#19 Hi, I Made This Leather Corset!
Image source: hakunamamerel
#20 Here’s A Recent Shirt I Made That Combines Three Separate Techniques – Mandala, Geode, And Honeycomb
Image source: 49th_vibration_dyes
Another major advantage of DIY projects is that people often try to use upcycled or recycled products, which makes them more sustainable. And with the younger generations leading the way in environmental awareness, it is also an alternative to fast, disposable consumer culture.
In a recent survey done in the US, about three out of four Gen Zers said they prefer sustainable products over buying from big brands. “As champions of sustainable consumer practices, Generation Z’s views also influence other age groups to change their buying behaviour.”
#21 Made A Dress Out Of Scalemail
Image source: LyrasWinter
#22 Deer Skull That I Carved From Deer Antlers
Image source: Independent_Poem5901
#23 My Beaded Puffer Fish Friends!
Image source: BrotherResponsible50
#24 I Made A Sun Catcher From Glass And Stone Beads And Empty Insulin Vials
Image source: sophie_cmv
One of the most exciting things about the DIY boom is how people share their creations online. Many of them are now teaching skills on the internet that once required attending a physical class or going to a studio. As soon as someone posts a nice ceramic cup or a crocheted blanket, there are several comments below asking for tips and techniques.
The internet may be a chaotic place, but communities like these show that curiosity and creativity still thrive online.
#25 My Newest Set Of Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends!
Image source: EHglazz
#26 I Made This Yawning Cat Lamp From Ceramic. It’s Meant To Make People Feel Sleepy
Image source: The_Hlyna
#27 I Made Leather A Pen Case That Can Also Be Used As A Pen Stand
Image source: SnooCheesecakes3985
#28 I Made This David Bowie Costume For My 4 Year Old
Image source: beezkneez415
#29 Fiancé Took Me To A Tufting Workshop For The First Time
Image source: dakatzpajamas
#30 I Made Space Theme Hanging Suncatcher
Image source: Odd_Beyond6809
#31 I Made A Ring Box For My Engagement This Weekend! She Said Yes!
Image source: figure–it–out
#32 A Couple Cat Ghosts I Carved Recently 👻 🐾
Image source: Martiandrive
#33 I Made This Mouse Mug
Image source: LonelyPiglet6243
#34 Freehanded Owl Made With Thrifted Scrap Fabric On A Thrifted Sweater
Image source: renoods
#35 I Made A Weird Little Wall Mounted Vase
Image source: Knorpelkeks
#36 Bear Fence
The installation was a family project, but I cut every piece myself with a DeWalt cordless cut-out tool. Our last name is related to bears, and my father-in-law made the original fence (painted brown). I started with his bear design and add my own elements to create the new fence.
If you are from Western Wa, you might recognize the mountain
Image source: Gail_the_SLP
#37 I Made This 6’ Tall Steel And Stone Dancer
Image source: mccallistersculpture
#38 3D Octopus Rug I Made
Image source: fooocus-pooocus
#39 Made My First Piece Of Clothing: A Chore Coat For Fall
Image source: Lord_Tiny_Hat
#40 New Beaded Plant I Made!
Image source: D8-MIKE69
#41 Was Told To Post My Dresses Here!
Image source: Shammeths
#42 I Designed A “Habit Tablet” To Help Keep Track Of Daily Routines
Image source: maker_nathan
#43 Let Me Take You To The World Of Wavy Impressionism With My Watercolor Paintings
Image source: Tanbelia
#44 Bastet Necklace
Image source: Natalyjewellery
