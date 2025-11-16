50 People Whose DIY Christmas Decorations Seriously Impressed The Internet

by

If you want to seriously impress Santa Claus this year, you might be in need of a dollop of inspiration. There’s really nothing quite like making your own Christmas decorations and ornaments. They’re unique. They’re truly personal. And we’re pretty sure you’re one-upping your neighbors!

Cute and witty, adorable and beautiful—our team here at Bored Panda has found something to impress and inspire everyone. Scroll down for some of the most imaginative DIY Xmas decorations that you’ve ever seen. Hats off to these people, they’ve seriously raised the bar!

When you’re done upvoting and enjoying the gorgeous photos in this list, we cordially invite you to take a peek at our earlier articles about creative holiday decorations right here and over here. We’d also love to hear about how you’re decking your halls this year, so be sure to swing by the comments and paint us a word picture.

Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Paul Bones, an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Texas Woman’s University, who works with wood as a hobby. He was kind enough to answer our questions about DIY, creating Christmas memories, and how even failing can be as fun as it can be frustrating. Read on for our interview with Paul. Meanwhile, you can take a peek at his hand-made Christmas ornaments right here and over here.

#1 Another Christmas Tree In The Process. Can’t Stop Making Them

Image source: muline-tebe

#2 DIY Christmas Tree For Minature Houses

Image source: parejaloca79

#3 Hand-Made Christmas Decoration

Image source: kathyscrafts54

#4 My Christmas Sloth Ornaments Are Ready. What Do You Think? Pattern Made By Me

Image source: ReiCreazioni

#5 My Home-Made Reindeer, Made From Chicken Wire, Metal Rods, Cable Ties And About 50 Hot Glue Sticks

Image source: Johnhorton1983

#6 My Wife Wanted A Christmas Gnome Door. So I Made One

Image source: splitbrain

#7 My Sister’s Cozy Christmas Corner

Image source: NoDistractionz

#8 I’m An Ink Illustrator, And Recently I Tried Making Some Christmas Ornaments

Image source: TheScribbleWorkshop

#9 Some Of My Hand-Carved Christmas Ornaments

Image source: WVPapaw

#10 Well, I Don’t Craft Often Or Well, This Took Me A Solid Hour, But My Husband Loved It And I Feel So Accomplished. Merry Christmas

I took a strip of cardboard off an old amazon box and covered it in tin foil after pre-folding it into 4 equal lengths. Taped it together and I had a square-shaped tube. Then I put the pic in the back, adjusted it to perfection way too long and taped it in place. Cut out the hand on another copy of the pic and taped it to a tiny piece of thicker paper junk mail with a long tale that goes under the pic and is taped behind him. Next I took a pen and poked a hole in between McClane and his hand and shoved a Christmas light into it. When I was all done I noticed the light was sneaking in above and below the picture. It really bothered me so I made an additional square for the back, covered it in a tin fold and taped it on. The last step was shoving a paperclip into the top to hang it from the tree.

Image source: nsharer84

#11 Well, The Wreath Is Ready. It’s My Tradition That I Always Make Wreaths Myself For Christmas

Image source: in.the.green.house

#12 I Made Christmas Ornament For My Sister – Say Hello To Blaze

Image source: kicioch, bearthandmade

#13 I Made Minimalist Christmas Trees To Celebrate The Holidays

Image source: OyymoF

#14 Christmas 2020

Image source: SendMoney01

#15 Early Christmas Tree Decorations I’ve Made

Image source: SinceInktober

#16 Made A Reindeer For Christmas From Wire. Please Rate

Image source: ze4eg

#17 Swirl Pearl Christmas Tree

Image source: LuckyRootsCanada

#18 I Made Watermelephant Ornaments For This Christmas

Image source: Hannahporcelain

#19 I Made This Up As I Went Along, Never Made One Before But So Pleased With The Result. Such A Christmassy Welcome Home When You Pull Onto The Driveway

Image source: home_on_blenheim

#20 I Made Charlie. She Passed Away A While Ago, But She’s In Our Hearts, And Now Also On Christmas Tree

Image source: kicioch, bearthandmade

#21 I Made A Christmas Tree Garland

Image source: jillianjiggs92

#22 Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Competition In Our Office. I Went A Different Route

Image source: inventorofinternet

#23 My Aunt’s Christmas Decorations Were Moved Around By A Windstorm And She Woke Up To This

Image source: aderaptor

#24 My LEGO Christmas Wreath

Image source: Orange-Turtle-Power

#25 Hand-Painted For A Grinch-Loving Family Member. I Wish My Paint Pen Set Had A Better Green Color To Work With, But Oh Well. Still Need To Seal So No Ribbon Yet

Image source: Kskeen19

#26 My New Passion Discovered At The End Of Last Year. What Do You Think?

Image source: That_Excitement8972

#27 Made These Two For The Coming Christmas. I Wish You All Warm Sweaters And Cozy Evenings

Image source: onizhe

#28 My Little Boys Were Concerned That Santa May Not Come Since We Don’t Have A Chimney/Fireplace In Our House. So I Decided To Build One For Them This Week

Complete with a mount for a TV running the yule log video. I can’t wait to see their reaction in the morning.

Image source: Farkinguy

#29 The Elves Are Busy At Our House. I Saw A Picture Of A DIY Christmas Decorated Tent, And I Said We Have To Do That

Image source: janellewang

#30 A Christmas Chandelier Made From Fallen Pine Boughs. I Love It

Image source: honeyandmilk1982

#31 Last Christmas I Made A Some Reindeers Out Of Branches And Stuff

Image source: DreBesen

#32 Wife And I Worked On A Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath, What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: jalvarez022

#33 I Finished My Christmas Ornaments Surprisingly Early This Year

Image source: serenatx

#34 I Am Losing My Mind Over How Great This Turned Out. This Is An Ornament I Made With All Of The Books I’ve Read So Far In 2021 Inside

Image source: lacyloveslit

#35 Waving Santa Plywood DIY Yard Decoration

Image source: Myersartworks

#36 I Know It Isn’t Much Compared To Many Of You, But I Proudly Made This For A Friend’s Daughter For Christmas. It’s Made From Repurposed Wood

Image source: Rekrabsrm

#37 I Made A Little Christmas Gnome/Elf Door

The door is approximately 20-25 centimeters tall. The stone parts were sculpted from Finnfoam and the door was from foam rubber, window frames are ice cream sticks. There is a piece of hardboard on the backside for support. The cat, doorknob and plant pot are silk clay and Fimo clay. The little pine tree and Christmas wreath I made of artificial flower parts. Painted the view in the window with acrylics.

Image source: vutunpaska

#38 I Made Some Christmas Ornaments

Image source: MiriamsQuilling

#39 I Made It For Christmas And I Will Put It In Front Of The Christmas Tree

Image source: cyln_hcr

#40 Christmas Ornament

Image source: Vercauteren

#41 I Made These Cross-Stitches For Christmas. What Do You Think About Them?

Image source: Minikinsanlar

#42 I Made A Scale Model Of Downtown Truckee, CA To Place Under Our Christmas Tree This Year

“Instead of scratch building every single detail of the other buildings, I opted for modular facades from woodland scenics for the windows and doors. These were pretty close to downtown Truckee. Everything is made of styrene. I bought styrene sheets in flat and brick molds for walls and other little details. I had to kitbash the white building with styrene brick sheets that I cut to match the modular pieces of the other buildings. After I cut out the “Cafe” wording on some red sticker tape that came included, I simply plugged it into a battery source and it lit up. I installed a smoke unit in the rex hotel chimney. Looks pretty real.”

Image source: QrtJester

#43 Hail Santa Wreath I Made

Image source: Amykateism

#44 I Sewed Some New Stockings This Year

Image source: Rema_743

#45 Gingerbread Houses As Far As The Eye Can See

Image source: beahyggespreder

#46 I Really Like Paper Ornaments, And Today I’m Going To Add Some Color

Image source: gabsche49

#47 I Know It’s Only The Beginning Of November, But Here Are Some Embroidered Christmas Ornaments I Made

Image source: compressthesound

#48 DIY Project Christmas Wreath

Image source: as_beautiful_as_you_feel

#49 A Starry Sky For Your Home

Image source: rayher.hobby

#50 We Wish You A Nice Santa Claus

Image source: dsbo_fulda

