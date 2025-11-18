“How Much This Moron Will Pay?“: Doctor’s Chilling Text In Matthew Perry Overdose Case

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” texted one of the doctors arrested in connection with Matthew Perry’s death last Thursday (August 15).
At least a couple of doctors and several dealers were detained as part of an investigation that was opened when the Friends star was found dead in a hot tub on October 28, 2023, after drowning due to a ketamine overdose.
Now, the identity of those charged has been revealed in a press briefing following the arrests. They are physicians Dr. Salvador Plascencia and Dr. Mark Chavez and dealers Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” by prosecutors, and Erik Fleming.
Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was also accused of being a key figure in supplying the substance to the actor.
Being a former opioid addict, the actor was particularly vulnerable to becoming addicted to ketamine, as, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the drug triggers the same receptors in the brain, causing euphoria and dependence.
“These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves,” argues US Attorney Martin Estrada.
Five people involved in Matthew Perry’s death have been identified and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to make the actor addicted to ketamine for their own benefit
Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty
Estrada and his team claim that those charged were fully aware of Perry’s biological susceptibility, with two of them being doctors who should’ve known of the drug’s dangerous effects on recovering addicts, and took advantage of it in order to “hook” the actor for their own benefit.
Ketamine has been gaining popularity after it was approved for treatment-resistant depression in 2019 by the FDA, which is reportedly why the actor decided to take it in the first place.
Various studies concluded that ketamine administration showed meaningful decreases in depression scores for the group given ketamine over the group that received a placebo.
It also acts rapidly, experts explain, relieving symptoms in as little as 40 minutes, instead of months as is the case with more common antidepressants.
Image credits: People
Text exchanges between the five individuals imply that the actor was already addicted to the substance before the tragedy, having run out of supply after completing his last legal therapeutic session a week and a half before his death.
“Mr. Perry fell back into his addiction in Fall 2023, shortly before his death,” Estrada explained.
A net of suppliers, distributors, and doctors was set in place to keep the actor “hooked” and extract as much money from him as possible
Image credits: GQ
The plan was simple: Get the actor hooked on the substance under the pretense of offering him a treatment for his depression and then charge a premium for it once the legally approved doses run out and the cravings increase.
“The culprits knowingly and willingly give Perry ketamine despite being aware of his struggles with substance abuse,” explains Matthew Shields of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Image credits: People
Doctors Salvador Plascencia and Mark Chavez were the main organizers of the process, using their credentials as licensed physicians as cover.
Jasveen Sangha was the main provider of ketamine for the doctors, with Erik Fleming helping with its distribution.
Lastly, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was in charge of administering the drug.
“Mr. Iwamasa has admitted to repeatedly injecting Mr. Perry with ketamine, including on the day of his death and without medical training,” the Department of Justice revealed.
All five culprits have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.
Sangha is also facing accusations of maintaining drug-involved premises dedicated to the manufacturing and distribution of not only ketamine but methamphetamine as well.
Perry had previously confessed to his addiction to Vicodin, a potent analgesic, which made him a less-than-ideal candidate for ketamine infusion therapy due to its addictive potential
Image credits: NBC
In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry revealed he was battling a severe addiction to alcohol and opioids, specifically Vicodin, which he was given to help treat pain after a 1997 jet skiing accident.
His addiction to Vicodin kept progressing to the point he was taking up to 55 pills a day.
The same neural pathways related to his dependence on opioids were reactivated when he started using ketamine.
“The drug’s usage should be avoided or handled with extreme caution in the case of people with a history of substance use disorder.
“Ketamine, in particular, triggers the opioid receptors and causes euphoria, leading to addiction,” explains Harvard Publishing.
Image credits: NBC
The treatment can be very attractive to those suffering from treatment-resistant depression due to its unparalleled ability to calm feelings of hopelessness, self-destructive ideation, and lack of energy associated with the illness.
“Instead of waiting for an antidepressant medicine to hopefully provide some relief over the course of weeks, people who are suffering under the crushing weight of depression can start to feel the benefits of ketamine within about 40 minutes,” the university’s paper adds.
Fans of the actor have been left heartbroken as more details of the events leading up to his passing have been divulged
Image credits: ABC News
The confirmation of a conspiracy set up to exploit Perry’s vulnerable state has left netizens in anger and calling for justice to be served.
“It’s tragic that someone as genuine as Perry was exploited. I commend those who exposed the wrongdoing—it’s crucial for accountability and justice,” wrote one fan on Facebook.
“This hurts my heart. Yes, he was an addict. And no one forced this on him. But how sad that not one single person had the decency to tell him no. Instead, they used him for his money,” lamented another.
“He was too young to die. I’m glad they are catching the doctors that caused his death. They need to be held accountable so many people loved him,” one user said.
“It’s heartbreaking how those who bring such joy and laughter to others are often so sad and broken. Hopefully justice will be served,” expressed another.
“None of the people he had around him smacked these criminals away from him. They just sat there watching him become increasingly addicted and the doctors were just taking cash!” one reader argued.
“I’m sure this is opening up the wounds for his family. At least now we all know it wasn’t him doing all of this on his own,” reflected another in light of the new information.
“Heartbreaking” Fans were left with a mix of anger, sadness and vindication after the five culprits confessed to their crimes
Follow Us