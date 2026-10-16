45 Times People Casually Admitted To Some Seriously Disturbing Things

We’ve all said a thing or twelve we wish we could take back. Maybe you answered “fine, thanks” to a question no one asked, geeked out over your favorite hobby long past the point when anyone was interested, or shared a little more about yourself than anyone bargained for. Oversharing happens.
Most of the time, it’s forgivable. Whatever embarrassing detail you’re still replaying weeks later has almost certainly been forgotten by everyone else. But these aren’t those stories. Redditors were asked to share the most disturbing things someone had casually admitted to them. We’re talking the kind of revelations that stick with you long after the conversation ends, changing how you see the person who made them. And somehow, the casual delivery makes them even worse.
#1
That her father-in-law pushed her down the stairs while she was 5 months pregnant. Why? Because his daughter and DIL both were pregnant at same time and an astrologer told him that if DIL’s baby is born first, it’s a bad omen for the family. It left me flabbergasted to know that she still lived in the same house as that monster after all this.
Image source: Introvert_kudi, Jonathan Borba / Pexels
#2
I was invited to a friend’s birthday party, and obviously I met with some of his friends who I didn’t know beforehand.
somewhere along the party, I met this guy, who I clicked with almost immediately since we were both working in the same industry.
some time after we talked, we met this lady who appeared unhappy with him. my thought was that perhaps he was in a relationship, and perhaps him taking to another girl made her unhappy? after she left, almost dismissively he told me that it’s because she found out that he sleeps with his twin sister. mind you, there was NO hesitation whatsoever.
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#3
My cousin casually mentioned to me laughing on facetime that her boyfriend egged a man in a wheelchair on the sidewalk. she and her idiot thought it was so funny that he couldn’t clean him self up ☹️
edit: we don’t talk anymore.
Image source: Life_Anteater_8392, SHVETS production
#4
My cousin came to live with me and my grandma, as she needed a place to stay. My grandma is not her grandma.
She told me years down the road that she would do and say things that purposefully made my grandma uncomfortable because she could “tell that my grandma didn’t like her”
This woman was in her 80’s and opened up her home to this girl for free. No, grandma did not ever say or do anything negative to her, my cousin just “got a vibe” that my grandma didn’t like her. No I don’t talk to my cousin anymore.
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#5
That they only view their children as extensions of themselves to be paraded around as evidence that they are awesome.
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#6
I went on a blind date with someone and after a movie, he took me to a neighborhood and drove me around to look at the houses to talk about which one we would buy and put kids in. He admitted that he preplanned this because he thought it would be romantic.
It was the first time we ever met …
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#7
I was dating a guy and he casually said he had left his ex-girlfriend because her dad was old and he wasn’t interested in comforting her in case the dad got sick or died in the near future.
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#8
“I usually just take truckers showers”
“Truckers showers? What’s that?”
“Just spray on a ton of deodorant.”
This came from an adult woman.
Image source: Nezwin, Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels
#9
I randomly started talking to a guy in an airport, just normal conversation and then we started talking about jobs. He was a middle manager type at a supermarket distribution centre.
He says that everyone hates him at his job. I reply saying that’s a shame and asked why so
He says, with a big smile on his face “oh because I make everybody’s life hell there”
He then goes on to explain how it gives him a lot of pleasure to basically be a d**k to everybody there for no reason, fire people for spurious reasons, and just being a d**k in general.
He was explaining this to me with such relish almost as if expecting me to say “dude that’s so awesome you’re so cool”
So next time you wonder if your boss actually likes being a d**k, there’s a great chance they actually do.
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#10
That she wanted another child but her husband didn’t yet as he wanted them to be more financially secure, so she stopped her birth control pill and told him she got pregnant by being on antibiotics. She was never on antibiotics. I never looked at her the same. You just don’t do that to people.
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#11
A friend I thought was very straight nonchalantly told me he cheats on his wife with men because it doesn’t count.
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#12
That a lot of their beautiful jewelry was shoplifted. I was shocked as they could have afforded to buy it. They were proud of this. Not a friend, a coworker.
Image source: MarleneFrancais, Alena Darmel / Pexels
#13
One night, when I was about 18 or 19, my cousin called me and wanted to talk. It sounded like he must have been really drunk, so I figured that’s why he’d called me of all people when we weren’t close at all. He’d joined the air force and of course I was worried about him. I didn’t actually know where he’d been sent, since we weren’t super close…
Well he proceeded to tell these absolute horror stories of stuff he’d been through in the middle east. He was crying and sobbing, and I had no idea what to do or say, but I tried my best to help him.
That haunted me for years and years, and I’d never told anyone about it for a really long time because I felt it wasn’t my place… but eventually I found out that NONE OF THAT HAPPENED.
He’d just called me, practically still a kid, and told me in horrible detail about what he did and how he felt shattered and broken by it, and he’d just made it all up.
That’s horrifying, why would you do that to someone? Apparently he’d never even made it to the middle east, he’d been stationed in the US as a paper pusher the whole time because he injured his knee PLAYING BASKETBALL.
I’ve never talked to him since except at my mom’s funeral a few months ago, and I just will never be able to ask him why he did that to me.
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#14
I worked with a 23 year old woman who talked about her ex who she dated for two years. She spoke of him frequently.
She talked about her mother and stepfather, her father was not involved in her childhood.
We were having drinks at my place one night and she revealed that her ex “Doug” was her father.
The ex she talked about was her own father.
He reconnected with her when she was 20.
I wish I didn’t know.
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#15
My mentally ill brother and a family friend going through a divorce disappeared from my dad’s house. There was immediately some concern that only grew as the days went by.
Eventually, my parents tracked my brother down on the streets of a nearby city. They brought him home and were asking where’s Adam (fake name of guy he disappeared with). They weren’t getting any clear answers and eventually left the room to call the sheriff’s office as it was a missing persons case. While they were out of the room and I was sitting there with my brother trying to get him to talk, he said “I smashed him.”
Turns out he k****d the guy in his sleep, took the body out somewhere to bury (it was never found), and disappeared onto the streets.
That goes down as the darkest night of my life.
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#16
The old guys at work makes AI pics of beautiful women around the company and shows them off, they think it’s funny and innocent, but i always think it’s lowkey creepy af, like why would you even feel the need to do this?
Image source: Scarfs-Fur-Frumpkin, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels
#17
A coworker once told me completely deadpan that he hadn’t felt any emotion in about 4 years. Not sad about it, not happy, just… stated it like he was telling me the weather. Still think about that sometimes.
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#18
Chatting to a new colleague, 2nd sentence I’ve ever said to them. Ask why they left their previous job, her answer “my boss’s wife found out we were sleeping together, so I had to leave”.
Image source: mew_tattoo, Felicity Tai / Pexels
#19
Someone casually told me they sometimes start arguments with people they love just to see how much they’ll tolerate before walking away. The disturbing part wasn’t even what they said. It was how completely normal they thought it was.
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#20
Someone told me they stopped feeling guilty about hurting people because, eventually, everyone just forgives them and moves on. They said it like it was the most normal thing in the world.
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#21
A contractor told me that he has dumped a bucket of termites at a finished job site for non payment.
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#22
A random guy was chatting me up in the city, very matter-of-factly telling me how attractive I am (which was bizarre because I am very objectively not attractive 😅)
Anyway I shifted the conversation to the nice weather and he rapidly segued into how he’d just gotten out of prison that day. When I awkwardly said something along the lines of “oh, that’s nice”, he replied “yeah, I was in for a*****t”.
Charming… and oh my would you look at that, my bus is here! Bye! (It was not my bus 😂).
Image source: KiviCakes, Ron Lach / Pexels
#23
That they used Covid stimulus money (that was ultimately forgiven) which was given to them to pay employees during shut down so they could stay afloat to instead put every dollar into putting a pool and outdoor bar/media center in their backyard. Dude made a career on other people’s labor and instead of keeping them afloat like they did for him he put in a f*****g luxury backyard. And he’s so proud of how it came out he shows people pictures of it any chance he gets.
Image source: natesogreatt, Abhishek Shekhawat / Pexels
#24
Someone I talked to because he sat at the same table in the cafetaria of a hospital I was in, all of a sudden told me he was a fan of the M kids (a girly pop music band in my country in the year 2000-2003 or something, consisting of I think 3 girls around the age of 12-13) And he had all their merchandise and loved sleeping under his M kids blanket, but what he really wanted to have, was their used underwear.
This was a grown as 30+ year old saying these things like it was the most normal thing in the world. I told him really, that’s a bit extreme no? And excused myself.
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#25
She said the best thing you can do financially is buy everything on credit, new cars, new furniture, everything. Seven years worth of stuff then declare bankruptcy and in seven years it’ll disappear and you can get credit again so you can…
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#26
Live in boyfriend of 5 years. His younger brother whom I’ve met several times and seemed sweet, but, really socially awkward and maybe a little brain damaged from their father’s Agent Orange exposure, is going through a tough divorce and can he move in with us for a bit to get back in his feet? Sure. He’s family, I say.
Then boyfriend casually mentions how f****d up brother is, because as a 6-7 yo kid he drowned a >!litter of kittens one by one!
Image source: Left-Leg1168, Дмитрий Рощупкин / Pexels
#27
A relative admitted he only praises me when he wants something from me. He thought everyone operates this way, and couldn’t understand why I was upset.😢.
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#28
I worked in a frail care facility with extremely old, end of life care patients.
The stuff they come out with is eye opening!
The one that stays with me is the old lady who k****d the family dog and fed it to her kids.
This was in England during ww2 when meat was rationed and one of her kids was weak with anemia and sick with something else too and she was told by the doctor to find ‘good red meat’ for the boy.
She did what was necessary but it obviously messed her up having to do it.
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#29
Friend and I were traveling through Bulgaria many years ago, and we stopped for the night in (or near) a town called Gabrovo. Nice small hotel, pretty much completely empty, with a nice restaurant inside. So we dropped off our bags and grabber dinner downstairs. The owner himself greets us with some complimentary shots of rakia and actually sits at our table and has a conversation with us while we eat. We ask him all about his family and the local area, we’re having a great time. And then he comes out with a doozy of a story about how Gabrovo is really great, but there’s a “real g***y problem”… then he leans in with a mischievous grin on his face and tells us in a low voice, “But is all good, we burned their encampment down a few weeks ago – they won’t be coming back.” He was all proud of himself but I think he gathered from our expressions that we were not totally digging his vibe so he got up from the table, shrugged his shoulders, and we never saw him again.
Image source: pbspry, Ayşe / Pexels
#30
Many years ago a friend of my partner came over and saw one of my pet toads was sitting behind a rock in their tank. This guy was incredibly insistent that the toad was stuck, I assured him it wasn’t, if it could get in it could get out, they wedged themselves in places all the time. Rather than just letting it go he went on to tell a horrific story about how his cat was sick so he made the decision to strangle it to d***h. He went into a *lot* of detail and cried a lot whilst telling this story. He gave no explanation for why he didn’t just go to the vet. The toad got out just fine by itself BTW.
Image source: Thick_Reality_5889, Christian Erfurt / Unsplash
#31
A classmate once outwardly admitted that she got fired from her last job at a daycare because she had been ‘physically inappropriate’ with the children. I never talked to her again.
Image source: ScreamingPrincess109
#32
When my buddys brother was stationed in the middle east he met a woman and as they were driving, they noticed a camel in a field. They stopped and saw the owner beside him. He asked him she could ride it. He vehemently said no. Instead of accepting it, he beat the man senselessly – like bloody, begging and pleading for his life until it was arranged. This guy was laughing the whole time and he said it at a vard game with all my friends. We went out for a smoke shortly after and all looked at each other like “what the f**k”.
Image source: mattmagnum11
#33
Dude I met in jail a few years ago admitted that he k****d his celly to start a riot.
looked sad when he said it. seemed like he liked his celly.
but he started a riot, and did like 20 or 30 years of hard time.
then he got out, and shot at his neighbor “for talking to his wife”. In his own words, he just didn’t want to be on the outside anymore.
He was a white supremacist. He liked my vibe. I didn’t like that but my twink-a*s wasn’t about to start s**t in jail.
Image source: Pleasant-Discount-75
#34
Guy at work (professional corp IT person) said he goes hiking every weekend and said how easy it would be to kidnap a young lady on the trails. Gave me shivers.
Image source: cheywren
#35
I worked a christmas season for a major mail service in the US and the driver was like…maybe 40-55, had a whole salt and pepper stubble beard, and seemed very exuberant and well spoken for being in a fairly country place.
Right away he was just spilling out information to me the entire time. We straight up hit a deer that could have easily been avoided because he was talking so much. Anyways, he was VERY excited to tell me about EVERY. SINGLE. WOMAN. on his route and explicitly what features about each got him goin, even as we were pulling up to places and he’d point them out and go have a chat just to prove it. As if that wasn’t already weird enough, he went on to tell me about his very long family friend who had a 15 year old daughter that was “startin to look REAL good” and had been promised to him in marriage by her parents for a few years, plus he already was talking to her a ton.
The most mind blowing part was that absolutely every one of these women had the most flirtatious attitude with him while he was being outwardly very s****l with them in public workspaces.
I could not, in good conscience, complete the full season with the company while they employed such a person and also had me work directly with them.
Image source: justastackofpancakes
#36
College roommate who grew up in the projects told me one night that when he was in high school he got run up on at night while opening the door into his apartment. He pushed the guy off and stabbed him once with a knife he carried for protection. He didn’t know who it was (attacker had his face covered & everything happened so fast) but he heard a guy was found d**d with a stab wound a borough away from his a day or two after the incident. My roommate was one of the sweetest and most selfless individuals I have ever met. I was in shock when he casually mentioned that he doesn’t know if he took that guy’s life.
Image source: Adventurous_Echo5261
#37
“I really wanna hurt somebody, and I feel like I’m running out of time to do it.”
– My dad
That guy is ignorant, paranoid, hyper-religious, xenophobic, misogynistic, violent, and armed to the teeth at all times. I called the FBI the next day to report that statement, but I’m sure he’s already on a number of watchlists. He’s been visited by the ATF, FBI, and Secret Service in recent years, but has juuuust managed to avoid being arrested so far. He’s a scary dude and not enjoyable to be around.
Image source: TheMegnificent1
#38
High school weightlifting coach admitted he was previously a school bus driver and ran over a kid right after dropping him off, then “ok now we’re running laps”. It… was a hard transition.
Image source: Mister_Brevity
#39
When I was 21-I was exploring some local bars. Went into one and it was pretty quiet; older crowd.
This lady in her 40s/50s started talking to my friends and I.
She started talking about how her husband had had terminal cancer and was eventually on hospice in their living room.
She said she couldn’t watch him suffer any longer and one night-she placed a pillow over his head and unhooked his breathing machines.
He died.
She then quickly said “NEVER TELL ANYONE” so obviously I tell everyone.
Image source: Ill-Performer-1037
#40
A supposedly ex-Chicago cop told me he and his squad had routinely planted d***s on guys they “knew were guilty”.
Image source: chrisinokc
#41
I was 19. recently married (pressured into it, got divorced soon after.) I saw one of my childhood best friend’s grandpa in the store one day. known him since i was like 12. he was a preacher and a local garbage man. she lived with him and her grandma, with her little brother and older sister.
He said to me “I wish I could’ve gotten ahold of you before you got married.” so, married was a deal breaker for him but not being a literal child
I was suddenly so disgusted by the homemade dairy products he always sent me home with– was also a dairy farmer
The real nausea came when I realized why she would always randomly show up at my house to spend the night often, and why we never stayed there overnight.
Image source: DonutWhole9717
#42
I’m a teacher and my other FIRST GRADE teacher said his theory of education was the teach with fear. He didn’t make it the whole year because he was caught screaming in kids faces and manhandling them.
Image source: CycloneWarning
#43
I was starting a 20+ hour train ride and this lady was seated next to me. She started chatting me up and told me she stabbed her sister because she took custody of her kid. I was supposed to sleep next to her overnight. I asked to move seats and they said no, but later moved me in the most obvious, awkward way.
Image source: Due-Rough-848
#44
My best friend from high school lived nearby during my college years. We hung out most days. He was a bit inappropriate, but nothing beyond standard teenage/young adult behavior. Until the day where he gleefully told a story about lighting a hedgehog on fire and laughingly described it’s agony.
Needless to say, the friendship died that day.
Image source: Kazzak_Falco
#45
In a place I used to work I was taking a break with this guy in his 40’s, I was 21 at the time. This guy was really appreciated where we worked, he was tall and imposing but seemed really nice, funny and gentle.
He was telling me about his “girlfriend” he had been with for some time, and he showed me some photos of her : “isn’t she amazing” etc. He was boasting that she was much younger.
Then he tells me that they were having issues, that she wanted to break up. And in a calm way he admitted to me that he had bought some rope, duct-tape, acid and some other things and had planned on kidnapping her the night before but didn’t go through with it. But he still had the stuff in his car…
Not long after he disappeared and we heard the police were looking for him. Most of the staff were cheering for him getting away…
Image source: 2Ducks1Bread
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