Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Adopted Any Pets That Were Harmed Or Sick? (Closed)

If you have, please do share
Not adopted, per-se.
A fox was severely wounded and found lying, almost dead, in our garden. After a vet visit and some serious surgery, we set him up a little nest in our hay barn and nursed it back to health. He was only young and became another one of our pets, he’d walk with our dogs and play with them.
As he got older he found himself a mate and made a den in the woods at the bottom of our garden.
Since we found him, we have never had a problem with predators trying to get our chickens. Years later and there is another fox with the exact same markings that we assume to be his daughter and she is pretty tame towards us.
As a sheep our “Leetje” is not exactly a pet but we were asked to adopt her because she had been attacked by her former owner’s dogs that had already killed her two companions. She came with bite wounds but recovered soon. Now she is happy with her new friends, three sheep we already had.
My wonderful dog has a lot of issues from his past homes. Only this year has he begun to date to empty his water bowl cause he now knows I will fill it. He is 1000% relaxed if he is in a setting that reminds him of a party or something, he has experienced it so much it feels like the most normal thing in the world to him.
nah, i never adopted anything but food so no
