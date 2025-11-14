Artist Shares Her Journey Of Expecting A Baby By Drawing Disney Princesses Going Through Pregnancy (9 Pics)

Anna Belenkiy (also known as annabell_illustration on Instagram) is a freelance digital artist who is experiencing pregnancy for the first time. She decided to share her journey with her followers using Disney Princesses and some hilarious everyday moments of what it’s like being pregnant as part of her project “Real-life princesses.”
#1 Celebrating First Moments
“Mulan and Shang Lee decided to celebrate super romantic Valentine’s Day, but the upcoming baby warrior had a different plan for their romantic date. This illustration was inspired by my baby’s first kicks.”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#2 This One Is For The Dads
“Today we discovered the gender of the baby and the father started crying. Isn’t that adorable?! I wanted to dedicate this illustration to all the sensitive daddies, you are the best!”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#3 Pregnancy Glow They Said
“They said pregnancy makes you glow and pretty, glow and pretty my ass! It looks like I haven’t slept for ages. When I look at the mirror, she screams back at me and begs me to stop! And what is the deal with all the pimples? I had less when I was a teenager! Only Ariel feels my pregnancy pain.”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#4 No More Skinny Pants
“Oh god, I just realized that all of my pants no longer fit and, since we’re in lockdown, there is no place to buy new pants, so until my online orders arrive, I’m stuck!”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#5 It All Begins With A Fantasy, Just Like Any Other…
“This incredible and magical moment that you realize you’re about to create new life and bring it into this world is one of a kind and Mulan decided to surprise Shang Lee for Christmas with a super unique present. Congratulations to the future Mommy and Daddy.”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#6 The Loss Of All Manners
“Belle forgot all her French manners while craving some French fries, as did I… who knew fried food can bring out the Beast in you?”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#7 Next, A Relatable Moment To All Moms-To-Be
“Morning sickness that continues all day long is a huge part of my daily life as a pregnant woman. My dearest husband decided to capture this ‘precious’ moment on video in order to show it to our child in the future. So thank you for this unforgettable capture.”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#8 Jumping Into Real Talk Territory
“So I wanted to talk about the elephant in the room:
I imagined my pregnancy real gentle and magical. No one prepared me for the fact that I would be a huge gas balloon without any control over it, so I’m here to tell you the whole truth about it.
At this point, I can definitely say that the romance is gone.”
Image source: annabell_illustration
#9 Stop Crying Your Eyes Out
“What the hell is wrong with me? Can it be fixed?! I find myself hysterically crying about everything! My tears can fill a bathtub. I decided to capture the moment of me and my husband and illustrate us as Cinderella and her prince as a day in my life.”
Image source: annabell_illustration
Follow Us