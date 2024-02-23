Avatar The Last Airbender Live-Action Review: Netflix’s Adapatation Delivers an Exciting Adventure

Avatar: The Last Airbender on Nickelodeon was released in 2005 and is one of the best animated series ever created. This fantasy show lasted only three seasons but has been watched repeatedly by different generations, all singing its praises in storytelling and character development. So a live-action remake will be met with some skepticism because replicating the magic and relatability of the original was near-impossible the first time Hollywood tried it with M Night Shyamalan’s 2010 The Last Airbender. But even though critics have some negative reviews about Netflix’s live-action series, viewers are at least satisfied with Netflix’s attempt, with rumors about a Season 2 writers’ room already in the works.
While the fast-paced nature somewhat strips the series of the heart, fun, and details that made the original interesting to watch and rewatch, the live-action is significantly better than the last attempt. The whimsical and fun nature that characterized the Nickelodeon series has been replaced with a more mature, dark, and gory tone to bring in more viewers. While this cuts out a much younger fan base, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fun and thrilling ride with the youngest avatar, Aang. It stands alone, forging a unique path while paying homage to the original series. Here is a review of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series!
It Isn’t Completely Faithful to the OG Series but That’s not a Bad Thing
Netflix’s live-action is not a 1:1 adaptation of the Nickelodeon hit series, and as much as that may disappoint OG fans, it has earned itself some new fans by changing some plot details and speeding up the storytelling. One great thing about the live-action is that it showed the massacre of the air nomads. As graphic as it was, the Netflix adaptation is more mature than the Nickelodeon show. Seeing first-hand what the Fire Nation did makes the show more interesting, and the stakes are much higher with the backstory the show gives OG and new fans.
The first episode packs a punch with this tragic tale of the extinction of the air tribe, but it’s essential to show how much of a danger and threat the fire nation is, which in the animated series was just hinted at. OG fans will still be in for a treat looking out for all the Easter eggs in the show. One of the most awaited scenes was the return of the cabbage man despite his cabbages suffering the same fate as in the animated series, what makes this scene particularly more exciting is that the cabbage merchant is played by the original voice actor from the Nickelodeon series, James Sie. Gran Gran narrating the animated series’ intro was also a gleeful scene for fans to see. This is, however, a much darker show and may not be suitable for younger audiences like the Nickelodeon show is.
The Cast Is the Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Saving Grace
While there are undeniably curious story choices, one of the best things Netflix did was in the casting of these iconic characters. The cast features talented Asian and indigenous stars who make the series worth watching. Their portrayal of these fan-favorite characters makes the show fun. Gordon Cormier as Aang is as adorable and youthful as his animated counterpart. His emotions echo through his every word, and falling in love with his character and his need to be just like everyone else is effortless, thanks to his believable acting. Ian Ousley as Sokka is still enjoyable despite the actor’s casting controversy.
In the live action, Sokka is still sarcastic, a know-it-all, and fun-loving like his character in the Nickelodeon series. Elizabeth Yu as Azula is notably one of the highlights of the show with her perfectionism and need to inherit the throne from her father. Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, is charming and slowly becomes more confident as her character grows into her power. Dallas Liu plays Zuko with the entitlement and bratiness that only the son of a ruler would have. Zuku’s relationship with his father, Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) also makes for some devastating and vulnerable moments that only draw in viewers more to the story.
His performance and chemistry with Uncle Iroh, played by Paul Sun-Hyung, make for some laughs and lessons. Due to the changes in the story details, some character arcs feel unfinished and don’t pay off like in the series. This could be because of the darker tone of the series, but viewers can still feel familiar with the cartoons throughout the series. Other notable stars who grace the show include Arden Cho from Teen Wolf, Danny Pudi from The Community, Utkarsh Ambudkar from the Pitch Perfect movies, and Amber Midthunder from Roswell: New Mexico.
The Plot of Netflix Live-Action Avatar the Last Airbender
Millions love the story of Avatar Aang, and while the general story hasn’t been changed in the live-action, some differences make this show unique from the original. The series starts with the fire nation under Fire Lord Sozin tricking the Earth kingdom so he can kill the air nomads to prevent the Avatar from stopping his sinister plans. To bring in new fans, the show’s writers didn’t start the Avatar story where the animation did, and that will make the story more understandable for everyone. Netflix’s live-action has one of the best opening sequences of a 2024 series.
For fans expecting a slow-paced story with Aang traveling and getting to make wholesome connections with people everywhere he goes, it isn’t the case with this live action. It’s much more fast-paced, probably because it only has eight episodes. Because of the short run time, the cracks are evident even when the show tries to piece together different storylines; the series doesn’t play out so well for the live-action. It would have been nice to see Katara training with Master Pakku and Aang, who are learning some water bending, but maybe in the second season.
These episodes are over an hour long, and with the plot slimmed down, it still isn’t enough to tell their entire Book One story without missing out on some of the magical plotlines that made the lengthy cartoon series so iconic. While the shorter episode format moves the story forward quicker, some parts seem plastered together, which is notable for fans who’ve watched the original. The plot issues could have been fixed with three to five more episodes to develop certain storylines and character arcs fully.
The Live Action VFX is Much Better Than What Viewers Have Seen Before
Netflix cut costs by building a digital world because of the numerous locations the story takes viewers to in the first season. It looks good in most scenes, but in others, the backgrounds seem out of place and unreal, which can be distracting. While it’s a TV series, the show has a cinematic feel. The quality is near perfect, and the sets seem as natural as possible, which is a credit to the team working on this million-dollar project.
Some issues most fans were skeptical about when this Live-action was announced was the CGI quality for bending scenes. While controlling the elements has succeeded in other shows and movies, the earth bending was bound to be tricky during a fight scene. But fans had good reason to be skeptical considering the quality of Shyamalan’s Avatar movie, which was criticized for having earth benders moving tiny pebbles in the name of earth bending. But that isn’t a problem, which is apparent in the film’s first scene. The airbending effects could use more work, but it’s a sigh of relief compared to what Avatar fans have seen.
Another issue that could have been a problem to replicate in the live-action was the fight scenes. Whether it’s Zuko fighting Katara, the air nomads fighting for their lives, or Azula fighting her brother, it’s hard to look away. The action sequences sometimes fail, especially when the water benders are fighting, mainly because of the special effects, but it doesn’t hurt the enjoyable factor of the show.
Aang’s air bending could have been more substantial, like in the animated series, but how he effortlessly moves and spins in the air indicates someone with plenty of time to practice and play with his power. He is the youngest airbender to get his tattoos, so he was already a master at airbending before he knew he was the avatar. While the environment was solid and near perfect, some minor issues, like Princess Yueh’s wig, could have been better. The costumes capture the cultures of each tribe perfectly while retaining what made them so iconic. Although it can’t capture the original’s magic, this live-action is as good as it can get for animated adaptations. It’s a step in the right direction, and hopefully, with a second season, viewers will get much better special effects, solid acting, and a more cohesive story. Here is everything you need to know about Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation.
