“Disney Adult” Accused Of Stalking Park’s Peter Pan Actors Creeps Out Netizens In Viral Video: “He Hates You”

A love for Disney may begin in childhood, but for some fans, it grows into a lifelong obsession.
TikToker Toni, who has more than 80,000 followers, has built her online presence entirely around Disneyland visits, Disney cosplay, and interactions with the park’s characters and cast members.
However, her fixation with Peter Pan performers appears to go far beyond casual fandom, with her documented encounters with the character’s performers at the park spanning at least a decade.
Her recent videos featuring both current and former Peter Pan actors have sparked a fierce backlash, with viewers accusing her of repeatedly “harassing” the cast members.
“He’s so uncomfortable and wants you to go away,” one commenter wrote.
Toni followed a Peter Pan actor around after gifting him a present
A large number of children worldwide grow up watching Disney cartoons and shows, but for some, the fondness for the stories and characters does not fade in adulthood.
In fact, for some, it only gets more intense, to the point that it becomes their whole lifestyle rather than just entertainment.
Social media and pop culture often refer to these individuals as “Disney adults.”
Toni is one such Disney adult who posted a TikTok video on July 31, 2026, with a Peter Pan actor in character, captioned, “Another adventure with the green bean.”
The clip starts with Toni approaching Peter Pan and giving him a keychain with a crocheted duck wearing a green cap, matching the character’s color code.
“What am I supposed to do with it?” the actor asks merrily, to which she says she wants to take a picture of him with it.
“You guys look just like each other, if you were a duck,” she says, as he poses with the duck. Then he looks over at her and asks, “What? Why are you looking at me like that?”
She then insists on taking more photos and videos with the Peter Pan actor, and eventually starts following him around the park.
Before leaving, she and her friend, who was filming the 2-minute video, told him they’d be back next week.
Toni posted another video the next week of herself visiting the park in 2016 and walking around with her arms linked with a Peter Pan actor.
The video cuts to the 2026 version, celebrating a full decade as a fan of the J. M. Barrie-created character.
Netizens blasted Toni for “stalking” Peter Pan performers for a decade
The comments on Toni’s posts were flooded with netizens calling her behavior all sorts of names, ranging from “cringe” to “disturbing.”
“Girl, do you think you’re in a relationship with him?” one asked. Another said, “Over 10 years of stalking is wild.”
“Why hasn’t this woman been banned yet?” wondered a third commenter. A fourth said, “These adults obsessed like this are so strange.”
Some claimed that she was making the actor “visibly uncomfortable” with her behavior.
“The barely hidden hatred in his eyes,” one said. A second wrote, “He needs a panic button or something.”
However, some came to Toni’s defense, claiming that the “hateful” comments were an overreaction.
“He doesn’t look irritated by her at all,” one said. Another opined, “She has a crush on him, and it seems harmless.”
“I think people are reading too much into it. The actor could report her if he was really feeling creeped out,” said a third.
Former Disney cast members have opened up about “traumatizing” guest experiences at the theme parks
Many netizens wanted to know the actor’s side of the story, and whether he was truly bothered by Toni’s actions.
While that is not available at the moment, other Disney cast members have previously opened up about visitors crossing the line of propriety.
In June 2026, influencer Alyssa Klinzing, who used to perform at Disneyland as Princess Elsa, Cinderella, Ariel, and Sleeping Beauty, told the Daily Mail that a man once forced a hug on her, sniffed up her shoulder, put hands under her skirt, and whispered about having “dirty dreams” of her.
She admitted she had PTSD from the job and also struggled with self-image after having to keep up with unrealistic beauty standards.
Influencer Hunter Haag, who worked as Rapunzel and Belle, told the outlet that she was asked inappropriate questions by a visitor, such as “how big” Beast was.
“If someone is negative to you, then you deflect, or if they’re inappropriate, you get help from your character attendant,” she said, emphasizing that breaking character is strictly forbidden for performers.
TikToker Nina Castle, who is a non-Disney princess performer, reacted to Toni’s video, saying, “I don’t think it’s that weird for someone who loves a character to bring them a gift and want to talk to them… it is your job to make that person feel special.”
However, she clarified that she does not condone the part where Toni seemingly seeks the character out on weekly visits: “They are not your real-life friend. It’s a person.”
Nearly half of Disneyland visitors are adults, and experts have explained why
While the term “Disney Adult” is often hurled as an insult online, the real-world numbers show that the vast majority of Disneyland visitors are in their 30s and 40s.
A January 2024 survey of self-identified Disney adults found that 71% were aged between 25 and 44. About 91% expected to maintain the lifestyle for the rest of their lives.
A former Disney executive told Business Insider in 2023 that 40%-50% of typical crowds at the Disneyland parks in Orlando are composed of adults visiting without children.
An independent Disneyland travel planner company, Magic Planning Sisters, told the outlet that between 2020 and 2023, 53% of the Disney trips they planned were for adults only.
In 2025, a self-proclaimed Disney adult, AJ Wolfe, wrote a book dissecting the phenomenon, titled Disney Adults: Exploring (And Falling In Love With) A Magical Subculture.
In the book, she detailed the extremes she has witnessed other Disney adults go to for the sake of the lifestyle.
“They take one last trip there before they d*e, and they even buy funeral urns etched with images of Disney World’s Cinderella Castle,” she wrote.
“It offers safety, cleanliness, predictable logistics and a reliable emotional arc,” explained psychologist Dr. Debra Kissen to Fox News Digital. “Adults often use the space more intentionally as a mood reset, a couples ritual or a hobby.”
“She needs to be filed for harassment.” Netizens were weirded out by Toni’s behavior with the Peter Pan performers
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