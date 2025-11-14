Disabled Woman Nervously Shares Her “Sexy” Photos And Twitter Falls In Love With Her

Sometimes, the internet can seem like a bad place. But when something important needs to be done, it instantly restores our faith in it. And the whole of humanity.
Nila Morton from Greenville, South Carolina, has just been reminded of that.
Morton was born with a rare condition called Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy, which causes severe muscle weakness, and uses a wheelchair to get around.
The woman doesn’t usually post pictures of herself when she puts on a nice dress or goes out because she fears negative comments. But this time was different. This time, Morton felt really beautiful and sexy, and tweeted a few pics of herself anyway. And the Internet noticed. However, its reaction was anything but negative.
More info: Twitter | Instagram
Image credits: Niyonce143
Image credits: Niyonce143
“The day that my post went viral, I was studying, honestly,” Morton told Bored Panda. “Sundays are my study days, so I usually don’t be on social media. When I took a break, I saw how my post went viral and how most people loved my photos.”
Even though she doesn’t upload her entire life online, in her heart, Nila is really content with herself. “I’m human so I do have my days when I wish I could change something,” she said. “[But] usually, I love how I look. I love my disability and my wheelchair. I call it my throne. That’s how I have confidence.”
“Most people love my image which is shocking because I know society feels like people with disabilities don’t have a life. [But this is] false.” Nonetheless, she was surprised at the support she has received. “Of course, there were jerks but there were [way] more loving people.”
“[The Internet’s reaction] made me feel good. I don’t need validation because I know who I am and I love who I am. However, it does feel good to show people that people with disabilities can live life. They can be beautiful. Shoot, they can be sexy! We are still human. Knowing people can see that now in 2020 makes me feel better about posting it.”
Nila dreams of becoming a model one day so she can show the world more beauty of people with disabilities. “I want to become a role model to help people chase their dreams and not be ashamed of being who they are,” she said.
Here’s what a few of the 500K people who liked Nila’s photos said about them
Image credits: RandomLagGirl
Image credits: afrawlmiau
Image credits: Daajdadon
Image credits: itsyourboy_rose
Image credits: 6KUJOR
Image credits: lilgreezyglokk
Image credits: opph20
Image credits: Dope_DreadHeadT
Image credits: skorpvium
Image credits: Diggiti
Image credits: BigJake_80
Image credits: etherealdeen
Image credits: PeaceAndCheese
Image credits: Niyonce143
Follow Us