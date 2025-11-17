WFH Employee Quits After 4 Hours After Realizing How Dismissive Employer Is Of Their Disability

Starting a new job comes with a huge mix of emotions. Yes, you feel excitement about upcoming challenges and opportunities, but you also have anxiety about performing well, getting to know the team you’re now a part of, and adapting to an unfamiliar environment. It’s a lot to take in.
When Reddit user MudiMom joined an in-home veterinary euthanasia company, however, they felt like they were ready. After all, they’ve had years of experience in the industry. But just hours into their first day, there was already a problem. The manager didn’t like the chair MudiMom was using… working from home, for a remote position.
This person had an argument with their new employer just hours after starting a remote position at the company
Image credits: Matilda Wormwood (not the actual photo)
So they wrote a letter to HR
And the company didn’t seem to care one bit
After quitting, the person explained the situation online in greater detail
Image credits: Skylar Kang (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/MudiMom
Image credits: alleksana (not the actual photo)
The original poster (OP) remained active in their post’s comments section as people started reacting to it
Follow Us