Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That Helped You Stay Sane Through The Epidemic? (Closed)

Covid-19 is officially over. After 4 frickin’ years. Covid has taken a lot away from us. So much, that people have gone crazy! But the rest of us did not (as far as I can tell) because of some little things.
#1
Honestly, I thrived during the pandemic. School was easier, I didn’t have to wear nice clothes, and I didn’t have to interact with people I didn’t want to interact with. I was healthier than I’d ever been, because I could go on hikes around schoolwork.
#2
My friend. I was homeschooled and they were doing online school, so we both had a lot of free time. We would videochat constantly. Sometimes we would just sit and draw and listen to music together, not even talking, and it really helped to just have some sort of human connection.
#3
For me, it was my friends and books. I would play Roblox with them via zoom, and we would play for hours and hours on end. On the last day of school, a good friend of mine made a graduation game on Roblox. We planned to play the next week, and the next after that. It became a tradition.
Books were also very important for me. They made me who I am. On the first few months of Covid, my mom would get books from the library, and I would practically devour them. And then I came across astrophysics, and an amateur astronomer was born. I read over 100 books during 2020.
And of course, being introverted helped too.
#4
The government told me to keep the f**k away from everyone…
#1: so what’s new?
#2: Thank you, Covid! Done and done!
( and to someone with social anxiety, I miss masks…. What a blessing they were!!)
#5
I don’t think I did, I kind of just existed. I wrote a lot, which helped me figure out what was going on around me, looking back at the drafts I wrote.
#6
I would have to say my cats. Pandemic or no, they are pretty demanding… ya know… feed me, clean the cat box… worship me (we call it petting…lol).
I also eventually stopped watching the news.
#7
Therapy. Dealing with grief of losing my dad and anger towards COVID deniers and antivaxxers that follows afterwards.
#8
I worked nothing really changed for me. At first I was disappointed to be in a job that was classed as essential work I wanted the time off but I quickly realised I was better off all my friends were at work and I got to see them everyday.
#9
being organized really helped me. like we had this little bin of unused school supplies in our study area, so i set up my own small school area to do school at. and i made lots and lots of lists.
#10
Texting friends and investing in my favorite shows! My friends would always have something funny to say and that kept me distracted for a while. On the other hand, the shows i watched made me felt like I was sucked into a whole other more interesting world!!! (if u like cartoons and want any recommendations, feel free to ask!)
#11
reading warrior cats really good series read it
#12
Staying inside and working at home. I felt unwelcome everywhere. Being at home was nice.
#13
Roblox and privacy :3
#14
No, I definitely lost my sanity in the pandemic, but I did get really good at drawing, and a mild knife obsession :D
#15
Bored Panda, my Xbox, and me being an introvert٩( ᐛ )و
#16
The fact that I dont like people and that I could enjoy these 2 years of far less other people in public Locations
#17
Drawing and writing. A friend and I were working on a story together, so we would zoom each other and just write with each other for hours.
#18
I remember a few weeks into quarantine with just me and my boyfriend home getting into a huge fight about what we thought a TV character’s secret was. Not a debate, a FIGHT! It was the most ridiculous fight we’ve ever gotten into Haha. Anyway, like alot of people I got into gardening. I started growing and also foraging for edible and medicinal plants and using them to make remedies. Oils, tonic, just plain tea, things like that. And also identifying plants when I was out on a hike It really helped and I got super into it. I still really enjoy it.
#19
I took many opportunities to obviously care as little as possible w/o getting arrested. As a “mask” I wore a lampshade, a medieval helmet, a paper bag, and a homemade plague mask (with black robe and banana suit) to the store. By week two of lockdown we were having our neighbors over to hold church on the back porch.
Also, LOTS of walks around the neighborhood with my wife and kids, and a complete refusal to stop gathering with friends and family unless someone was sick.
#20
I had to work anyways, I in fact went insane from all of the people that the were coming to my job ignoring covid rules. My job was definitely not essential but bosses found a way to make it essential and they stayed home while we got covid. I tested positive for two weeks straight without symptoms and woohoo, no pay…
#21
Honestly, it wasn’t hard for me at all. Back then, my parents were successfully able to brainwash me about everything. They told me it was nothing to worry about, and it wasn’t for me, but I knew a few people that died from it. Either way, I mostly played Minecraft during my extra free time, which my parents have also banned me from playing because I made online friends there.
#22
food and video games
#23
It felt like a snow day off from school. Safe, we felt safe. Now that covid is over, it seems over for society too.
