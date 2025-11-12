Photographer Takes Portraits Of Dogs That Are Perfectly Imperfect

Meet Bali Pip, the playful pup rescued from the streets of Bali suffering from mange; blind but loyal Shazza; Raul, who takes his partial paralysis in his stride; and many more cute dogs in a new book by award-winning animal photographer Alex Cearns. Based on an original photo series launched on Bored Panda, these beautiful photos of perfectly imperfect dogs will uplift and inspire, finding a special place in your heart with their ability to overcome physical adversity. Cearns artfully captures their intrinsic beauty and spirit in his pet portraits; their sweetness, resilience, and strength.
“One of my most passionate aims as an animal photographer is to capture the adorable subtleties that make all creatures precious and unique. I love every adorable animal I have the privilege of photographing, but those perceived as different hold a special place in my heart. These are the adorable dogs who have lost a leg, been born without eyes, or are still showing the scars of former abuse,” says Cearns. “Most animals with ‘afflictions’ don’t dwell on them. They adapt to their bodies without complaint and they survive with determination. They push on, always, wanting to be included and involved in everything as much as they can, and as much as an able-bodied pet does.”
“The tenacity of animals to overcome adversity never ceases to amaze me. They make the most out of life and from them I have learned so much about always seeing the positive in every situation and never giving up.”
‘Perfect Imperfection – Dog portraits of Resilience’ and love are available from 19th March 2018 and is a dog photography book for everyone who loves them; fans of the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, or of seeing the beauty in imperfection; and anyone who needs a hit of inspiration. Part of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Australian Animal Cancer Foundation to help them work towards finding a cure for canine cancer.
More info: booktopia.com.au | houndstoothstudio.com.au | Facebook
#1 Aryah Who Was Crushed In The Womb As A Puppy
#2 Mya Who Is Blind
#3 Bali Pip Who Was Suffering From Mange
#4 Dot Who Lost Her Eye
#5 Jessie Who Loves Her Wheels
#6 Vegemite Who Lost An Eye
#7 Bandit Who Was The Victim Of An Acid Attack
#8 Puppy Jakk Who Was Born With Malformed Front Legs
#9 Reuben And Keisha In Their Wheelchairs
#10 Penny’s Puppies Who Had Mange
#11 Lady Bug Who Is Blind
#12 Raul And His Wheels
