50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

There are one billion people in the world living with some sort of disability, or about 15% of the world’s population. And while having a disability can impact many parts of a person’s life, one thing it should never hinder people from doing is enjoying holidays to the fullest extent, including of course, Halloween.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant and creative costumes people with disabilities have sported for Halloween, proving that nothing can stop them from looking fabulous on October 31st. With a little bit of thinking outside of the box, these individuals have found genius ways to incorporate their disabilities into their looks, and their innovation deserves to be applauded.
Be sure to upvote the photos you find most impressive or that feature costumes you wish you had thought of yourself, and feel free to let us know in the comments if you’ve ever worn a costume that perfectly incorporated a disability of your own. And if this list isn’t long enough for you, have no fear. You can find Bored Panda’s previous publications on the same topic right here and here.
#1 This Kid’s Parents Built His Halloween Costume Around His Wheelchair
Image source: Taron221
#2 What’s Better Than A Glass Arm? A Glass Arm That Glows
Image source: bethesparkcosplay, bethesparkcosplay
#3 We Won The Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Halloween Costume Challenge
Image source: shockthew0rld
#4 2021 Halloween Team Reed-Style Wheelchair Costume, When The UPS Man Is Awesome And You Love When He Comes To Drop Off Your Packages
Image source: teamreedcrosby
#5 Austin Loves A Good Costume
Image source: walkwithaustin
#6 Is It Even October If I Don’t Share This Throwback
Image source: meeshellsullivan
#7 Princess Freyja’s Reveal Was Pure Joy And Pure Magic. Every Little Detail Is 100% Freyja And Her Reactions Say It All
Image source: magicwheelchair
#8 What’s Pink, Has Feathers And Stands On One Leg? This Flamingo
Image source: bridgetstrong1
#9 Took Home Best Couple’s Costume Award! I Wouldn’t Want To Be Attacked By Any Other Shark Than Her
Image source: peaceful__moon
#10 Another Year Of Incorporating My Wheelchair Into My Halloween Costume
Image source: shehappens
#11 This Is The Way. That All Wheelchair Costumes Should Look Today. Happy Star Wars Day
Image source: walkinrollin, walkinrollin
#12 Debuting The Bathmobile Tonight
Image source: pennamiteplr
#13 Halloween Is Coming
Image source: amazingabigailgrace
#14 I’m Here To Try Out My Sea Legs
Image source: furterer
#15 This Is Halloween. That’s My 79-Year-Old Grandma As Dr. Finkelstein
Image source: rstan25
#16 Here’s My New Halloween Costume
Image source: joshsundquist
#17 This Was The First Time I Used My Power Chair With My Costume, So I Made It Into A Shell Throne, You Know, Like You Do When You’re A Mermaid
Image source: alia_vera
#18 Joyeuse Halloween
Image source: marie_sol_peintre
#19 Jax The Jellyfish! They Crafted This Masterpiece Themselves. I’m Really Starting To Believe The Creativity Of Special Needs Families Cannot Be Matched
Image source: letsgoplayinclusion
#20 A Wounded Veteran’s “Interactive” Halloween Costume
Image source: whaaaaaaaaales
#21 A Fun Project I Got To Work On A Couple Of Years Back. An Aliens-Themed Power Loader Wheelchair
Image source: freddyprops
#22 Happy Halloween From Aladdin
Image source: hopeniccolle
#23 The Whole Gang. Hermione, Voldemort & Harry
Image source: samvsvwm
#24 “I Figure Life’s A Gift And I Don’t Intend On Wasting It. You Don’t Know What Hand You’re Gonna Get Dealt Next. You Learn To Take Life As It Comes” – Jack Dawson
Image source: jackinaction
#25 My Dad’s Friend Has A Kid Who Is In A Wheelchair. He Does An Exceptional Job On His Kid’s Costumes
Image source: blaake
#26 Amazing Ghostbusters Ecto1 Wheelchair Halloween Costume
Image source: mista_milla78
#27 It’s Officially Halloween Season
Image source: magicwheelchair
#28 For Halloween Costume Day In School, Zoe Asked If She Could Be A Vampire
Image source: zoes_journey_with_cp
#29 Wheelchair R2d2 Costume Is The Best R2d2 Costume
Image source: ScottFilmCritic
#30 Seriously, Just Wow. 8-Year-Old Jackson Had 2 Ideas For His Magic Wheelchair, So His Builder Combined Them Both. Cory Hunt, We Love You
Image source: magicwheelchair
#31 When You Have Prosthetics You Have To Take Advantage Of It. My Husband Helped Me Make A Peg Leg As Well As A Hook! And My Service Dog Wazowski Is My Parrot
Image source: wendilocatelli
#32 Happy Halloween From Grayson The Astronaut. Hope You Had A Rockin Good Night
Image source: pipes1219
#33 Super Dad Spent Countless Hours Working On This Wheelchair Costume And I’m Pretty Sure That Hudson Thinks All Of The Attention He Received Made Every Hour Well Worth It
Image source: wendilr
#34 You Wanted A Bionic Sith, Well Now You Got One – Complete With Lightsaber Prosthetic Attachment
Image source: bionicauthor
#35 This Is One Of My Favorite Halloween Looks Of Myself
Image source: justdanpb
#36 Where Are My Girls At Who Can Pull Off This Look
Image source: bethesparkcosplay
#37 Coolest Homemade Box Of Free Kittens Wheelchair Costume
Image source: Leslie
#38 Happy Halloween. Amputee Halloween Costume
Image source: amputiff
#39 Happy Halloween From Forrest Gump, Lieutenant Dan, And Everyone’s Favorite Little Shrimp
Image source: megbertsmacros
#40 As We Inch Closer To Halloween, This Was Our Last Year’s Costume. Kennedy – Mother Of Dragons
Image source: letsgoplayinclusion
#41 Halloween Costumes Of Past Years. Which One Is Your Favorite, And Are You Excited To See What I Am This Year?
Image source: rachelles_wheels
#42 Sam, Of Course, Chose To Be Sebastian Vettel For Halloween. Today Was The First Outing Of His Costume And He Couldn’t Be Happier
Image source: samvsvwm, samvsvwm
#43 My First Renfaire After My Amputation
Image source: fishwhispers17
#44 Ready To Get Our Halloween On
Image source: MeganMompher
#45 Lovin’ It
Image source: MeganMompher
#46 Help, She’s Being Abducted
Image source: kristynicolecalloway
#47 This Noodle Is Ready For His First Halloween Out In Costume Tonight At Church
Image source: teamreedcrosby
#48 This Sundae Is Extra Sweet Thanks To The Spontak Family Every Year Mark Turns His Son’s Wheelchair Into A Show-Stopping Halloween Costume
Image source: TheORainbowCone
#49 No Boring, Trite Or Typical Costumes For Us
Image source: hartna303
#50 Construction Operator Danny
Image source: jennymsan
Follow Us