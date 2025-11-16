50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

by

There are one billion people in the world living with some sort of disability, or about 15% of the world’s population. And while having a disability can impact many parts of a person’s life, one thing it should never hinder people from doing is enjoying holidays to the fullest extent, including of course, Halloween. 

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant and creative costumes people with disabilities have sported for Halloween, proving that nothing can stop them from looking fabulous on October 31st. With a little bit of thinking outside of the box, these individuals have found genius ways to incorporate their disabilities into their looks, and their innovation deserves to be applauded.

Be sure to upvote the photos you find most impressive or that feature costumes you wish you had thought of yourself, and feel free to let us know in the comments if you’ve ever worn a costume that perfectly incorporated a disability of your own. And if this list isn’t long enough for you, have no fear. You can find Bored Panda’s previous publications on the same topic right here and here.

#1 This Kid’s Parents Built His Halloween Costume Around His Wheelchair

Image source: Taron221

#2 What’s Better Than A Glass Arm? A Glass Arm That Glows

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: bethesparkcosplay, bethesparkcosplay

#3 We Won The Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Halloween Costume Challenge

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: shockthew0rld

#4 2021 Halloween Team Reed-Style Wheelchair Costume, When The UPS Man Is Awesome And You Love When He Comes To Drop Off Your Packages

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: teamreedcrosby

#5 Austin Loves A Good Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: walkwithaustin

#6 Is It Even October If I Don’t Share This Throwback

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: meeshellsullivan

#7 Princess Freyja’s Reveal Was Pure Joy And Pure Magic. Every Little Detail Is 100% Freyja And Her Reactions Say It All

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: magicwheelchair

#8 What’s Pink, Has Feathers And Stands On One Leg? This Flamingo

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: bridgetstrong1

#9 Took Home Best Couple’s Costume Award! I Wouldn’t Want To Be Attacked By Any Other Shark Than Her

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: peaceful__moon

#10 Another Year Of Incorporating My Wheelchair Into My Halloween Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: shehappens

#11 This Is The Way. That All Wheelchair Costumes Should Look Today. Happy Star Wars Day

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: walkinrollin, walkinrollin

#12 Debuting The Bathmobile Tonight

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: pennamiteplr

#13 Halloween Is Coming

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: amazingabigailgrace

#14 I’m Here To Try Out My Sea Legs

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: furterer

#15 This Is Halloween. That’s My 79-Year-Old Grandma As Dr. Finkelstein

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: rstan25

#16 Here’s My New Halloween Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: joshsundquist

#17 This Was The First Time I Used My Power Chair With My Costume, So I Made It Into A Shell Throne, You Know, Like You Do When You’re A Mermaid

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: alia_vera

#18 Joyeuse Halloween

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: marie_sol_peintre

#19 Jax The Jellyfish! They Crafted This Masterpiece Themselves. I’m Really Starting To Believe The Creativity Of Special Needs Families Cannot Be Matched

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: letsgoplayinclusion

#20 A Wounded Veteran’s “Interactive” Halloween Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: whaaaaaaaaales

#21 A Fun Project I Got To Work On A Couple Of Years Back. An Aliens-Themed Power Loader Wheelchair

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: freddyprops

#22 Happy Halloween From Aladdin

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: hopeniccolle

#23 The Whole Gang. Hermione, Voldemort & Harry

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: samvsvwm

#24 “I Figure Life’s A Gift And I Don’t Intend On Wasting It. You Don’t Know What Hand You’re Gonna Get Dealt Next. You Learn To Take Life As It Comes” – Jack Dawson

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: jackinaction

#25 My Dad’s Friend Has A Kid Who Is In A Wheelchair. He Does An Exceptional Job On His Kid’s Costumes

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: blaake

#26 Amazing Ghostbusters Ecto1 Wheelchair Halloween Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: mista_milla78

#27 It’s Officially Halloween Season

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: magicwheelchair

#28 For Halloween Costume Day In School, Zoe Asked If She Could Be A Vampire

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: zoes_journey_with_cp

#29 Wheelchair R2d2 Costume Is The Best R2d2 Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: ScottFilmCritic

#30 Seriously, Just Wow. 8-Year-Old Jackson Had 2 Ideas For His Magic Wheelchair, So His Builder Combined Them Both. Cory Hunt, We Love You

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: magicwheelchair

#31 When You Have Prosthetics You Have To Take Advantage Of It. My Husband Helped Me Make A Peg Leg As Well As A Hook! And My Service Dog Wazowski Is My Parrot

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: wendilocatelli

#32 Happy Halloween From Grayson The Astronaut. Hope You Had A Rockin Good Night

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: pipes1219

#33 Super Dad Spent Countless Hours Working On This Wheelchair Costume And I’m Pretty Sure That Hudson Thinks All Of The Attention He Received Made Every Hour Well Worth It

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: wendilr

#34 You Wanted A Bionic Sith, Well Now You Got One – Complete With Lightsaber Prosthetic Attachment

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: bionicauthor

#35 This Is One Of My Favorite Halloween Looks Of Myself

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: justdanpb

#36 Where Are My Girls At Who Can Pull Off This Look

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: bethesparkcosplay

#37 Coolest Homemade Box Of Free Kittens Wheelchair Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: Leslie

#38 Happy Halloween. Amputee Halloween Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: amputiff

#39 Happy Halloween From Forrest Gump, Lieutenant Dan, And Everyone’s Favorite Little Shrimp

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: megbertsmacros

#40 As We Inch Closer To Halloween, This Was Our Last Year’s Costume. Kennedy – Mother Of Dragons

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: letsgoplayinclusion

#41 Halloween Costumes Of Past Years. Which One Is Your Favorite, And Are You Excited To See What I Am This Year?

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: rachelles_wheels

#42 Sam, Of Course, Chose To Be Sebastian Vettel For Halloween. Today Was The First Outing Of His Costume And He Couldn’t Be Happier

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: samvsvwm, samvsvwm

#43 My First Renfaire After My Amputation

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: fishwhispers17

#44 Ready To Get Our Halloween On

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: MeganMompher

#45 Lovin’ It

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: MeganMompher

#46 Help, She’s Being Abducted

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: kristynicolecalloway

#47 This Noodle Is Ready For His First Halloween Out In Costume Tonight At Church

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: teamreedcrosby

#48 This Sundae Is Extra Sweet Thanks To The Spontak Family Every Year Mark Turns His Son’s Wheelchair Into A Show-Stopping Halloween Costume

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: TheORainbowCone

#49 No Boring, Trite Or Typical Costumes For Us

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: hartna303

#50 Construction Operator Danny

50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)

Image source: jennymsan

