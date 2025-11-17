50 Times People With Disabilities Perfectly Executed Their Costumes And “Won” Halloween (New Pics)

There are some who patiently and excitedly wait all year for that magical and macabre time of year, Halloween, to don costumes and go collect candy from their neighborhood. Some portion of this group are undoubtedly people with disabilities.
We’ve gathered some of the most clever and creative costumes put together by people with disabilities. These folks have ingeniously put together outfits to suit their interests and needs, so get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. Comment your thoughts and ideas below.
#1 I Am More Of A My Body Is Half There Instead Of Half Gone Type Of Girl
Image source: huelya_dennis
#2 This Elderly Woman Dressed As Olenna Tyrell. Her Wheelchair Was Turned Into The Iron Throne And She Even Had An Assistant In Costume. As The Queen Of Thorns, She Looked Perfect
Image source: fandom.com
#3 My Grandma Found A Clever Way To Incorporate Her Walker Into Her Halloween Costume
Image source: WetLikeImBook
#4 Amputee Halloween Is The Best Halloween! And You Cannot Change My Mind
Image source: aannggeellll, aannggeellll
#5 Happy Halloween
Image source: riseupforrhys
#6 My Sister’s Boyfriend Was Born With An Underdeveloped Hand. This Was Their Halloween Costume
Image source: taylorguitar13
#7 Jeremy’s Back To The Future DeLorean Wheelchair Costume – Halloween 2020
Image source: RyanSMiller
#8 Volunteers Gathered At The Offices Of RS&H In Deerwood Park To Reveal And Deliver The Adaptive Halloween Costumes Requested By Wheelchair-Bound Children
Image source: jaxdotcom
#9 My Halloween Costume This Year. Have To Be Creative With My Walker. Rubber Ducky In The Bath
Image source: taytay1144
#10 Astronaut Emmy
Image source: jodi_blair
#11 Diver In The Shark Cage Costume
My grandson is in the shark cage. He is a special needs child who can’t walk or talk. His father has been making these costumes since he was little. His father makes him a part of everyday life events and Halloween is his best. Materials used are cardboard cut for the theme he wants, glued, painted, and tied to hold onto the wheelchair. The idea came from his mother and brother because they like anything to do with the ocean.
Image source: costume-works.com
#12 Limited Edition Barbie Costume
Image source: idayumokhtar
#13 Blackjack Dealer At The Max Grand
Image source: rachill_out
#14 Happy Halloween. This Was Made With Sweat, Tears And One Giant Meltdown
Image source: cheethamswithdreams
#15 I’m An Amputee And I Usually Make Cosplays Around My Bionic Arm, But Trading It Out For The Chainsaw This Time Was Worth It
Image source: fullmetalharmony
#16 My 5-Year-Old Going As A “Pile Of Crayons” For Halloween. They’re Made From Pool Noodles, Hockey Tape And Construction Paper And Tied Together So They Can Be Hung On Her Walker
Image source: muthernurture
#17 E.T. Phone Home
Image source: hannahcagle2013
#18 Am I Worthy To Wield This Costume? This Halloween I’m Dressing As Jonathan, Ahem, Mjölnir
Image source: Josh Sundquist
#19 Halloween, We Are So Ready For You
Image source: briellaandme, briellaandme
#20 I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Halloween Costume This Year
Image source: DeadZeppelin011
#21 Sushi Roll
Image source: jordyn_gualdani
#22 Yesteryear, When Things Were “Normal”. I Miss Those Times
Image source: jfetchko12
#23 I Promised These Girls The Most Epic, Coolest, Fastest Car They Could Drive On Halloween
Image source: tabithasewer
#24 Dad Builds His Son An Oilers’ Zamboni Over His Wheelchair For Halloween
Image source: DJ Oetting, DJ Oetting
#25 Payton Sure Looks Handsome Sitting In His Adaptive Halloween Costume. Cutest, Most Stylish Maverick
Image source: steph_stanley12
#26 Incorporating A Wheelchair Into A Costume Properly. She Always Pays Her Debts
Image source: FRANKMIR
#27 My Prince Charming Surprised Me With This Cinderella Carriage Wheelchair Costume
Image source: the_disabled_diva
#28 Each Year My Wife Builds A Costume For My Son’s Wheelchair. This Year He’s The Zombie Monster Truck
Image source: G3g3nsch3in
#29 Halloween 2020 Was A Little Less Spooky And A Whole Lot Weirder. Fitting For The Year
Image source: kirstie_ennis
#30 Terminator-In
Image source: gina.ruhl
#31 Grateful For A Sprinkling Of Magic That Turns Wheelchairs Into Spaceships. For Babies In Fuzzy Costumes And Big Kids In Spookier Ones
Image source: kayla_craig
#32 For Years I’ve Been Talking About Fully Incorporating My Scooter Into A Halloween Costume And This Year I Finally Did It
Image source: overcomeyours
#33 My New Arms Complete The Costume! Happy Halloween
Image source: the_chaseman
#34 It Was So Fun To Dress Up And See All The Little Kids In Their Costumes
Image source: camille_vanzant1989
#35 Without The Ruby Red Slippers, I Doubt I’ll Be Headed Back Home To Alberta Anytime Soon. Nonetheless, Happy Halloween Everyone
Image source: ifican.chriskoch
#36 “It’s A-Me, Mario, Luigi And Princess Peach.” Happy Halloween
Image source: justcallmemamma
#37 My Right Leg Had To Be Amputated About A Month Ago, So This Year’s Halloween Costume Was A Cinch
Image source: MeetIRV
#38 Trick-Or-Treat
Image source: campnolimits
#39 This Cute Firefighter
Image source: theunstoppablemiss_t_andcp, theunstoppablemiss_t_andcp
#40 Had A Great Time At A Halloween Costume Party. Won 2nd Place For Best Costume
Image source: rycandoit
#41 My First Amputee-Themed Costume – Baby Shark Attack
Image source: tarasv3
#42 Chef Mo Doing Her Best Gordon Ramsay This Halloween
Image source: mightymonasmama
#43 Ghostbusters’ Car Wheelchair Costume
Image source: josh_graff
#44 Winners Of The Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital Fall Festival Contest
Image source: oconnor_strong
#45 We Had A Great Evening At Avon Valley Park For Their Last Halloween Event. We Even Dressed Up The Wheelchair, Harmonie Had Great Fun Zooming Around
Image source: hope4harmonie
#46 Halloween Costume Of 2022! Sam Made It Easy For Mom This Year
Image source: samvsvwm
#47 Ernie Taking A Bubble Bath With His Rubber Duckie, 2018
My son’s wheelchair was wrapped with some really thin styrofoam and I made gelatin bubbles along with balloons and batting and claw feet out of mug root beer bottles. School contest winner for originality… It was hard to beat the previous costumes!
Image source: An_so_wat
#48 This Buzz Lightyear Costume Came As A Set With The Wheelchair Spaceship Attachments
Image source: brando_wando_
#49 Halloween Present And Past – What Should Next Year Be?
Image source: akcollins
#50 Absolutely The Most Awesome Costume
Image source: 1MotorsportTeam
