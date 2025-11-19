46 “Alternate Angles” Of Events, Places And Things You May Have Never Seen Before (New Pics)

One day, when I was a little boy and jumped over a puddle, my mom, trying to hype me up, called it the Ant Sea. They could never cross it, but I, a giant, flew by with no problem. Her words stuck with me for days. I even imagined what the ants saw while standing on the shore.

Perspective is a powerful thing. It forms our entire worldview. So, to broaden our horizons, let’s take a look at what members of the subreddit ‘Alternate Angles‘ have been posting lately. These people constantly find pictures that show both everyday things and iconic events in a new light.

#1 James Webb Space Telescope’s View Of Jupiter

Image source: babydoll17448

#2 The Tank Man Photo From The Day Of The Tiananmen Square M******e In 1989 Uncropped

Image source: generositylillian

#3 Snoopy, 1988 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Manhattan, New York 🦃

Image source: mangolover

#4 View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See

Image source: 781nnylasil

#5 Uptown, Midtown And Downtown Of Toronto

Image source: theRestisConfettii

#6 A Rare Shot Of The Statue Of Liberty Taken From The Balcony At Its Torch. The Entrance To It Has Been Closed Since 1916

Image source: babydoll17448

#7 California Wild Fires As Seen From An Airplane

Image source: UnderCoverDoughnuts

#8 Cheers Set From Actor’s Pov

Image source: karmisson

#9 Sydney Opera House

Image source: dieselengine9

#10 Uss Los Angeles On Its Nose After A Sudden Shift In Winds

Image source: Jfonzy

#11 The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty Before Being Attached

Image source: Stefanrun

#12 The Back Side Of The Jeopardy Board. 1990

Image source: astronomicalgemini77

#13 Stonehenge

Image source: MindToxin

#14 Photographer Caught A Good Shot Just Minutes Before The More Famous Image Was Taken On Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, 1945

Image source: Live-Possession-4101

#15 A Traffic Light From Below

Image source: pa_instaking

#16 Alex Trebek’s Podium From His Perspective

Image source: dfcto

#17 Behind The Scenes While Taping Wkrp In Cincinnati, Early 1980s

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#18 George Bush Flying Over 9/11

Image source: yzarc123

#19 Construction On The Gateway Arch, 1965

Image source: ReallyCoolNinjaLlama

#20 Rudolf The Rednosed Reindeer (1964)

Image source: OperaOpeningAct

#21 The Unfinished Portrait Of George Washington Used On The Us One-Dollar Bill

Image source: John-Piece

#22 “Punch Out” Hole Of Aa Flight 77 On The Inner Ring Of The Pentagon

Image source: whitecollarpizzaman

#23 Twin Towers From The Beach, Manhattan, 1977

Image source: pink_bee

#24 Johnny’s View On The Tonight Show

Image source: astronomicalgemini77

#25 The Leaning Tower Of Piza Is Hollow

Image source: monochromaticlens

#26 News Of 9/11 Being Shown In The Sky Lobby Of The South Tower

Image source: Notelu

#27 Backside Of The Hollywood Squares Set. 1976

Image source: karmisson

#28 Nighttime View From Behind The Hollywood Bowl’s Shell

Image source: system_deform

#29 Mount Rushmore

Image source: VAST_BLINKER_SHRINK

#30 Behind The Scenes Of The Dukes Of Hazzard

Image source: KyserSoze94

#31 Studio vs. Green Screen

Image source: OhTheCamerasOnHello

#32 Mona Lisa, Louvre, Paris

Image source: loztriforce

#33 The Set Of Seinfeld

Image source: karmisson

#34 The Teletubbies Set. (Which Was Eventually Flooded Due To Fans Finding The Location.)

Image source: pink_bee

#35 The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain

Image source: theRestisConfettii

#36 The Cameraman Of Obama’s Speech Announcing Bin Laden’s Death Was Wearing An Ovi Jersey

Image source: STLSi

#37 Aa Of The Capstone Of The Washington Monument

Image source: plontfants

#38 Olympic Rings On The Eiffel Towe

Image source: ThaddeusBoyleAddams

#39 View Of Interiormost Wall Of Renowned ‘Pentagon’ Military Office Complex In Arlington, Virginia, USA

Image source: Frangifer

#40 Office Finale

Image source: anneylani

#41 Photos My Dad Took Of The Hollywood Sign In 1990

Image source: Justarandomperson556

#42 What The Artist Sees During Tiny Desk Performances

Image source: 40oz2freeedom

#43 The Back Of The Texas School Book Depository

Image source: smokyartichoke

#44 Inside The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

Image source: GoldenBlunderbuss

#45 The Other Side Of The Price Is Right Wheel

Image source: theRestisConfettii

#46 Seinfeld’s Apartment Couldn’t Exist

Image source: karmisson

