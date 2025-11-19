46 “Alternate Angles” Of Events, Places And Things You May Have Never Seen Before (New Pics)

One day, when I was a little boy and jumped over a puddle, my mom, trying to hype me up, called it the Ant Sea. They could never cross it, but I, a giant, flew by with no problem. Her words stuck with me for days. I even imagined what the ants saw while standing on the shore.
Perspective is a powerful thing. It forms our entire worldview. So, to broaden our horizons, let’s take a look at what members of the subreddit ‘Alternate Angles‘ have been posting lately. These people constantly find pictures that show both everyday things and iconic events in a new light.
#1 James Webb Space Telescope’s View Of Jupiter
Image source: babydoll17448
#2 The Tank Man Photo From The Day Of The Tiananmen Square M******e In 1989 Uncropped
Image source: generositylillian
#3 Snoopy, 1988 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Manhattan, New York 🦃
Image source: mangolover
#4 View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See
Image source: 781nnylasil
#5 Uptown, Midtown And Downtown Of Toronto
Image source: theRestisConfettii
#6 A Rare Shot Of The Statue Of Liberty Taken From The Balcony At Its Torch. The Entrance To It Has Been Closed Since 1916
Image source: babydoll17448
#7 California Wild Fires As Seen From An Airplane
Image source: UnderCoverDoughnuts
#8 Cheers Set From Actor’s Pov
Image source: karmisson
#9 Sydney Opera House
Image source: dieselengine9
#10 Uss Los Angeles On Its Nose After A Sudden Shift In Winds
Image source: Jfonzy
#11 The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty Before Being Attached
Image source: Stefanrun
#12 The Back Side Of The Jeopardy Board. 1990
Image source: astronomicalgemini77
#13 Stonehenge
Image source: MindToxin
#14 Photographer Caught A Good Shot Just Minutes Before The More Famous Image Was Taken On Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, 1945
Image source: Live-Possession-4101
#15 A Traffic Light From Below
Image source: pa_instaking
#16 Alex Trebek’s Podium From His Perspective
Image source: dfcto
#17 Behind The Scenes While Taping Wkrp In Cincinnati, Early 1980s
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#18 George Bush Flying Over 9/11
Image source: yzarc123
#19 Construction On The Gateway Arch, 1965
Image source: ReallyCoolNinjaLlama
#20 Rudolf The Rednosed Reindeer (1964)
Image source: OperaOpeningAct
#21 The Unfinished Portrait Of George Washington Used On The Us One-Dollar Bill
Image source: John-Piece
#22 “Punch Out” Hole Of Aa Flight 77 On The Inner Ring Of The Pentagon
Image source: whitecollarpizzaman
#23 Twin Towers From The Beach, Manhattan, 1977
Image source: pink_bee
#24 Johnny’s View On The Tonight Show
Image source: astronomicalgemini77
#25 The Leaning Tower Of Piza Is Hollow
Image source: monochromaticlens
#26 News Of 9/11 Being Shown In The Sky Lobby Of The South Tower
Image source: Notelu
#27 Backside Of The Hollywood Squares Set. 1976
Image source: karmisson
#28 Nighttime View From Behind The Hollywood Bowl’s Shell
Image source: system_deform
#29 Mount Rushmore
Image source: VAST_BLINKER_SHRINK
#30 Behind The Scenes Of The Dukes Of Hazzard
Image source: KyserSoze94
#31 Studio vs. Green Screen
Image source: OhTheCamerasOnHello
#32 Mona Lisa, Louvre, Paris
Image source: loztriforce
#33 The Set Of Seinfeld
Image source: karmisson
#34 The Teletubbies Set. (Which Was Eventually Flooded Due To Fans Finding The Location.)
Image source: pink_bee
#35 The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain
Image source: theRestisConfettii
#36 The Cameraman Of Obama’s Speech Announcing Bin Laden’s Death Was Wearing An Ovi Jersey
Image source: STLSi
#37 Aa Of The Capstone Of The Washington Monument
Image source: plontfants
#38 Olympic Rings On The Eiffel Towe
Image source: ThaddeusBoyleAddams
#39 View Of Interiormost Wall Of Renowned ‘Pentagon’ Military Office Complex In Arlington, Virginia, USA
Image source: Frangifer
#40 Office Finale
Image source: anneylani
#41 Photos My Dad Took Of The Hollywood Sign In 1990
Image source: Justarandomperson556
#42 What The Artist Sees During Tiny Desk Performances
Image source: 40oz2freeedom
#43 The Back Of The Texas School Book Depository
Image source: smokyartichoke
#44 Inside The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
Image source: GoldenBlunderbuss
#45 The Other Side Of The Price Is Right Wheel
Image source: theRestisConfettii
#46 Seinfeld’s Apartment Couldn’t Exist
Image source: karmisson
