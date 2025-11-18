Professional House Cleaners Name 30 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don’t

If you want to have a nice place, you need to look after it—and not everyone knows the right way to do so. Luckily, in a viral Reddit post by user Mature-Sensible-Name, professional cleaners have revealed the most commonly overlooked areas and items in our homes that desperately need attention. From things we come in contact with every day, such as mattresses, to more hidden details, like dishwasher filters, continue scrolling to see what was mentioned and check if you’re doing a good job yourself.
#1
Clean your light switch’s and door knobs they are always gross and people rarely clean them.
Image source: tdrex, Steve Johnson / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Here’s one people NEVER do but really should: vacuum your mattress. No, I’m not kidding. When you change your sheets you should vacuum that b***h so you can suck out whatever dead skin and c**p have made their way down there. Also, we all know to wash the fitted sheet. But below that, mattresses sometimes have another removable cover, please wash that too.
Image source: Mermaidfishb**ch, Cup of Couple / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Please empty your toaster crumb trays. I have found crumb trays so full that some of the crumbs were BLACK from being burned. That’s a fire hazard!!!
Image source: spidergirl79, Nicola Barts / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Something I didn’t notice until I sat on the floor the other day; places your pets(cats in particular) rub against.
My door jams and walls were very dirty at cat level.
I didn’t see this mentioned: lighting fixtures and hood vent. Baking soda is a very good friend of mine!
Image source: GhostofErik, Tranmautritam / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Clean the things you use to clean other things.
Replace your kitchen sponge at least twice a month. Wash your towels weekly. Leave the door to your washing machine open after each cycle so it doesn’t mildew. You get the idea. If these things aren’t clean, it can manifest in big ways. Ever met one of those people who has a faint musty/sour smell even after showering? Chances are they’ve been using the same nasty bath towel for weeks/months and don’t notice the smell from it anymore.
Image source: freudian_nipslip, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Coming from someone who is taller than average I’d like to mention that many people only clean to their eye level.
Image source: NeverPostAThing, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
It’s a sad reality that I have to vacuum my BOOKS.
Image source: ragby, Matt Barnard / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
The toothbrush holder, your spit and saliva drips down the bottom of brushes into the cup, nasty.
Image source: Stellamonster85, Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
When I did housekeeping during college, I noticed that many people neglect to take down their shower curtains periodically for washing.
That’s the accumulation of body oils, fluids, etc that has splashed off your body. You can disinfect and make a bathroom sparkle, however, the stench off the ripe curtain…ick.
Image source: anon, Charlotte May / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Their fans.
Mfs be having the DUSTIEST ceiling fans in the world. How do y’all sleep with those things spinning? It’s like snow.
Image source: HarrietTubmansNipple, Curtis Adams / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Not a professional and a little off topic but have you ever cleaned your steering wheel? My god, the stuff that shows up on a Lysol wipe…
Image source: sweatyone, Burak The Weekender / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I never understand why people don’t use pillow protectors between their pillows and pillowcases. They help extend the life of your pillow. I have seen some really nasty pillows. Remember, you spend the night drooling on your pillows.
Image source: Timeflyer2011, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Garbage disposal flaps, black mold under there. Dishwasher filters, grossest things ever.
Image source: lieslee, Meruyert Gonullu / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
The blade of their can opener.
Image source: CorporealLifeForm, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
This is for all the video gamers out there, please clean your gaming equipment.
* Get some disinfecting wipes and clean down your controllers.
* Clean your keyboard about twice a year, if you eat at your computer clean it once a month.
* Clean your mouse about twice a year.
* Disinfect your mouse and keyboard once a month, it will help you get sick less.
* Dust your electronics once a month, it will help keep them from overheating and last longer.
* Clean your headset once a month, your hair oil is slowly sticking to it and that allows it to grab dust, it gets really gross.
* At least once a year, remove your gaming electronics from their tables and shelves to dust and clean down the area.
I have found even the most crazy of clean freaks for some reason neglect their gaming equipment.
Image source: VersatileFaerie, ROMAN ODINTSOV / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
This will probably get buried, but I haven’t seen it. Clean out your cabinets people. Take everything thing out and wipe them down. You have no idea what you’re putting your “clean” dishes in…especially if you turn your cups upside down.
Image source: anon, Skylar Kang / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
The fan heaters. I unplug mine and use a skinny crochet hook to yank the hair and dust out of ours.
I have seen one catch fire. Clean them, it’s important.
Image source: ketodietclub, Blake Alexander / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#18
Unscrew and clean your faucet aerator. Especially if you live in a hard water area.
Image source: garliclord, Nithin PA / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Not a pro but the one that always gets neglected is the extractor fan hood over your cooker. There are filters on there that need replacing (or just cleaning depending on the type) and if you don’t after about 6-12 months they turn into a fire hazard because they get saturated with grease. If you put your hand onto the flat underside of your extractor hood and it feels greasy and gross, that’s because it is. Clean that s**t once in a while folks.
Image source: devlifedotnet, Max Vakhtbovycn / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Toilet brush and toilet brush holder. These just become a stew of poop particles if ignored.
Image source: anon, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Not a house cleaner but…
When my guy and I first started living together he didn’t understand that couches need cleaned! Underneath and inside. He will still try to get away with vacuuming and not moving the couch. We have two cats and a dog, it gets disgusting under there. One of the cats is a hoarder too and likes to hide things underneath so it’s always in our best interest to move the couch around to find her treasures.
Image source: smaugismyhomeboy, Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Does vacuum filter count? I’m a carpet laying apprentice and sometimes we use the customers vacuum to tidy up. Usually they’re a useless sack of s**t and you have to empty it and clean the filter, then they’re good as new.
Image source: activitygoat, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
People who are busy but wonder how it looks different when I do it, the finishing touches they miss are polishing or wiping down their kitchen bin, kettles and other shiny things on their counters.
One job I struggle with is removing hair from a plug hole and as I rule, I don’t do it because i’ll spend the day heaving. People forget to clean their taps, door handles and light switches, yet they are probably the most used item.
Image source: Hmscaliostro, Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Vacuum the tops of your curtains, they are a major source of dust! Also I’m not a pro cleaner I just like cleaning 🤷♀️.
Image source: anon, Jahns Chavez / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Your keyboard. The amount of hair and dry skin flakes that accumulate in there over time is pretty disturbing. Give yours a good shake and you’ll see the mountain of repulsive substances.
Image source: HangryDutchess, Anete Lusina / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Nobody had mentioned vacuuming the lint off the refrigerator coils. Pop the lower cover off, no tools needed, then use a brush and vacuum brush to take the hair and stuff off. Especially if you have pets. Your fridge will run less and last longer.
Image source: GooberMcNutly, Marlene Leppänen / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I used to clean luxury apartments in the Upper East Side in college, and no matter how “clean” the apartments looks there were a few places people will often forget to clean
1- Microwaves
2-Behind the stove (yes, food falls down there) I once cleaned someone’s stove and there was popcorn kernels from 2010!! This guy had a strict diet, so he was able to remember the last time he ate popcorn
3-Window blinds (the guy had white blinds, and with time dirt it looked yellow/dark white)
4-Behind the fridge and clean inside the fridge!!
I used to clean apartments from doctors & lawyers and their places would be dirty!! They would always be amazed how I was able to find “hidden” garbage.. They would always appreciate my work, and always gave me a tip or bonus.
Image source: sexylassy, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Along the baseboards and corners while vacuuming.
Image source: LaceFace7, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
The dish drying rack. I’ve never seen anyone with one that wasn’t f*****g horrific looking.
Image source: tenmob, Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Chef here. The filters in your air-condition and your vents gather a ton of dust and grime. Clean them for a better performing a/c
The waterlock under your sink. It can really fill up with some nasty a*s s**t if not emptied.
The bottom of cutlery drawers… No need to explain that one.
Image source: filipsnolips, Anabella Castro / pexels (not the actual photo)
Follow Us