Top Dirtiest Countries In The World, According To Pollution Rankings

Some countries are known for having dangerously high pollution levels, poor sanitation, and large amounts of unmanaged waste. These problems are usually caused by overpopulation, industrial activity, or weak environmental policies.
The term “dirtiest” doesn’t mean these places are bad overall. It refers to measurable pollution indicators, such as air quality (PM2.5), contaminated water, and levels of trash.
Based on these factors, here are the 14 most polluted countries in the world, according to the Swiss air quality company IQAir.
#1 Uganda
PM2.5 Concentration: 41.0
Kampala, Uganda’s capital, frequently records PM2.5 levels far above the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter (via IQAir).
Major causes include industrial zones, unpaved roads, garbage burning, traffic, and rapid urban growth. Low humidity and poor wind flow make things worse.
In response, Uganda has launched initiatives such as the Kampala Clean Air Action Plan and the #KampalaBreathes campaign to promote clean air, public education, and vehicle-free days.
Image source: WWF-Uganda / Facebook
#2 Indonesia
PM2.5 Concentration: 35.5
Indonesia has some of the worst air pollution in Southeast Asia. Its capital, Jakarta, is one of the ten most polluted cities in the world.
Experts blame the city’s poor air quality on vehicle emissions, droughts during the dry season, and open burning of waste. These ongoing problems keep Jakarta near the top of global pollution rankings.
Bali also struggles with environmental issues. The island produces about 3,436 tonnes of waste each day, totaling over 1.2 million tonnes a year (per Ocean Gardener).
Waste levels have jumped by 30% since 2000. This rise is primarily due to poor infrastructure, low public awareness, and a culture of overconsumption.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#3 Ghana
PM2.5 Concentration: 35.8
Ghana ranks among the dirtiest countries in the world. It holds the second spot in West Africa and ranks fourth among the continent’s most unsanitary countries (per The New Humanitarian).
Executive Secretary Patrick Apoya called the ranking a “reality check” and said the country is facing a national sanitation crisis. He urged the government to treat the situation as a national emergency.
According to the Environmental Health and Sanitation Directorate, only 30% of Ghana’s daily waste is properly managed.
This failure leads to as many as eight deaths per hour, the Minister of Health Courage Quarfhigah warned.
Image source: bill wegener / Unsplash
#4 Iraq
PM2.5 Concentration: 38.4
Iraq is one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the Middle East. Emissions there are increasing faster than the country’s population (per Carnegie Endowment for International Peace).
Baghdad, the capital, has some of the world’s worst air quality. Pollution levels regularly exceed safe levels, making the city one of the most hazardous places to breathe.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#5 Egypt
PM2.5 Concentration: 39.8
Cairo, Egypt’s capital of more than 23 million people (per World Population Review), suffers from severe air pollution.
The main causes include vehicle traffic, industrial emissions, urban growth, and weather conditions like dry air and low wind.
The Nile River also faces serious contamination. Studies show it contains high levels of toxic heavy metals like lead, nickel, and cadmium (per USC Today).
Much of this pollution comes from untreated agricultural runoff and wastewater from cities and factories.
Image source: Peter Dench / Getty Images
#6 Burundi
PM2.5 Concentration: 40.3
Burundi has some of the worst air pollution rates in Africa, with serious effects on public health, natural ecosystems, and the economy (per the Interactive Country Fiches).
The country loses an estimated $ 376 million annually to environmental damage.
Poor indoor air quality contributes to 14% of child deaths and one-quarter of all hospital visits. Pollution also harms wildlife, with fish dying off due to bad farming and sanitation practices.
Image source: Journal Burundi-ECO / Facebook
#7 Rwanda
PM2.5 Concentration: 40.8
Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, has earned praise for its clean streets, plastic bag ban, and community-led cleaning efforts (per DW).
However, despite its reputation, Rwanda still struggles with air pollution.
The country scores poorly due to old vehicles, factory emissions, indoor smoke, and a lack of strong environmental laws (per Rwanda Standards Board).
Image source: Unicef / Frank Dejongh
#8 Nepal
PM2.5 Concentration: 42.8
Nepal lies between India and China, two of the world’s largest sources of air pollution. This geographic position makes it especially vulnerable to dirty air.
Kathmandu, the capital, often traps pollution due to the country’s mountainous terrain and weak wind flow. Dust and vehicle exhaust accumulate in valleys, creating hazardous air quality.
Air quality worsened after Nepal’s 2015 earthquake, which caused widespread building damage and released large amounts of dust across the city.
Image source: Mailee Osten-Tan / Getty Images
#9 Tajikistan
PM2.5 Concentration: 46.3
Tajikistan has some of the worst air pollution levels globally. In the past decade, harmful emissions have nearly doubled, reaching 4.5 million tons (per CAREC).
Vehicles are the main source, accounting for 88% of emissions. Industrial sources, such as factories and power plants, account for the remaining 12%.
Image source: Азия-Плюс / Facebook
#10 India
PM2.5 Concentration: 50.6
India regularly ranks among the world’s most polluted countries. It is currently the fifth worst in terms of air quality.
The country’s toxic air is driven by high population density, industrial waste, vehicle emissions, crop burning, and garbage dumped in streets and rivers.
These issues are especially severe in Delhi, where smog has become a year-round concern.
“The air is killing us all,” said journalist Hartosh Singh between coughs (per The Guardian).
“The government is leaving us to die so that India can grow big. Every year more cars, more buildings, more rubbish, more factories, filling the air with filth.”
Image source: Majority World / Getty Images
#11 Democratic Republic of The Congo
PM2.5 Concentration: 58.2
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has the most polluted air in Africa.
Pollution in the country poses a bigger health threat than HIV/AIDS, malaria, or child malnutrition (per The Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth).
Kinshasa, the capital, was named the world’s most polluted major city on August 8, 2025.
Causes include the use of biomass fuels, emissions from cars and factories, mining operations, toxic waste from nearby areas, and dangerous pollutants like arsenic and lead.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#12 Pakistan
PM2.5 Concentration: 73.7
Pakistan experienced a severe smog season in 2024, with nearly two million people needing medical help due to poor air quality (per The Times of India).
PM2.5 levels in the country were nearly 15 times higher than the World Health Organization’s safety limit (per Dawn).
Pollution is especially bad in Punjab, where car exhaust, industrial smoke, construction dust, and burning biomass all contribute to the toxic air.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#13 Bangladesh
PM2.5 Concentration: 78.0
Air pollution in Bangladesh is severe enough to reduce the average person’s life by 5.5 years, according to a 2025 report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (Air Quality Life Index).
Particulate levels in the country rose by over 66% between 1998 and 2023.
In Dhaka, the most populous district, air pollution is cutting life expectancy by nearly seven years.
Other heavily polluted cities include Chittagong, Comilla, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Cox’s Bazar.
Image source: NurPhoto / Getty Images
#14 Chad
PM2.5 Concentration: 91.8
Chad has the highest recorded PM2.5 levels in the world, averaging more than ten times the World Health Organization’s recommended limit. It currently ranks as the most polluted country on the planet.
Indoor air pollution alone causes an estimated 9,600 premature deaths each year (per the Interactive Country Fiches).
Open burning of waste, including plastics, tires, and other debris, releases dangerous chemicals like dioxins and furans.
The situation is made worse by outdated public transport, rising vehicle numbers, and the use of dirty fuels.
Image source: Jeff Hutchens / Getty Images
