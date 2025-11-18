50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

by

Dinosaurs have quite an amazing legacy. They walked on Earth between 245 and 66 million years ago, yet we still talk about them today! They’re the subjects of countless films, TV shows, books, video games and amusement parks. And despite how lucky we are that we never lived in a time where we had to encounter dinos in real life, many of us love to commemorate these creatures with adorable tattoos!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most impressive, creative and cute dinosaur tattoos and gathered them down below. Keep reading to find conversations with tattoo artist and owner of Tricera-Tats, Briony, and tattoo artist Kara Dee Harrison, founder and lead illustrator of The Dinoverse. And be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to get a permanent T. rex buddy!

#1 Very Colorful Dinosaur

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: witaminat

#2 White Stegosaurus Fossil

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: notemytattoo

#3 Watercolor Dinosaur Tattoo

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: juan_blat_tatuajes

#4 A Blind Cat Walking His Guiding Velociraptor

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: svenrayen

#5 I’m Doing A Sleeve On My Client, Each Piece Represents An Animal Chosen By His Wife And Kids. His Son Picked The Raptor Blue

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: paulmarinotattoo

#6 Dinosaur Bubble Bath

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: suflanda

#7 Dinosaur Sleeve

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: thomasbatestattoo

#8 Gorgeous Work

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: newtattoo_akiwong

#9 My Favorite

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: drag_ink

#10 Ok Google

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: acapulcotattoo

#11 Furry Little Dinosaur

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: newtattoo_studio

#12 Super Cute Dino

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: kulture-shock-tattoo

#13 Siblings’ Tattoos

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: vi_inked

#14 Does Everyone Like Geometric Art? T-Rex Skull

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: bk_tattooer

#15 I Have Been Obsessed With Dinosaurs Since I Was Small. Today, I Finally Got My First And Certainly Not The Last Dinosaur Tattoo

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: skorletun

#16 Tattoo Museum

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: bombayfoor

#17 Maybe The T-Rex Has Short Hands, But They Are Long Enough To Play The Maracas

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: tygrystattoo

#18 Jungle Dinosaur

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: annatatts_

#19 Origami T-Rex

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: alchemistsvalley

#20 My Cartoon Dinosaurs’ Tattoo

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: DanDannyDanDan

#21 Dino With Underwater Scene

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: weijia_art

#22 I Bet This Tea Comes With A Very Special Flavor

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: kleinhutt

#23 Hand-Poked Dinosaur

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: zzizziboy

#24 Yehaaaw

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: mimosas.malerei

#25 Punk Raptor

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: konstantin.tattoos

#26 Dinos Love Donuts

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: derykwebb

#27 First Tattoo

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: ninjabunneh

#28 Basquiat Dino

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: newtattoo_zu

#29 We All Live In A Submarine

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: mahell_tattooer

#30 Dino Skulls By Shawn Hebrank At Bloodroot Tattoo

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: Unlucky13

#31 Raptor. Really Amazing Work

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: ogitattooer, bk_tattooer

#32 T-Rex Skeleton

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: ferrantorretatts

#33 Aliens vs. Dinosaurs

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: bramasta_adinata

#34 T-Rex

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: handshakesnaketattoos

#35 A Brachiosaurus For Dino. There Is A Cute Story Behind His Name. When He Was Born, His Mother Asked His 6-Year-Old Sister What Should They Name Her Brother. She Said We Should Call Him Dino

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: tingting_tattoo

#36 Walking The T-Rex

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: svenrayen

#37 Dinosaur Tattoo For Gamers

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: pink.madzilla

#38 I Had A Lot Of Fun Working On This One. Green Flowers All The Way

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: deankalcoff

#39 Uncle Brachiosaurus With His Nephew

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: svenrayen

#40 Velociraptor

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: tattooeunb

#41 This T-Rex Done By Me

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: ashtray_arts_tattoos

#42 This Guy Is My Neighbor

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: dinonemec

#43 Dinosaur Sleeve

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: jodiemaetattoos

#44 Walking A T-Rex

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: ilwolhongdam

#45 Love The Dinosaurs So Much

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: svenrayen

#46 Color Realism Velociraptor. Work In Progress

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: UnstoppableAlex

#47 Dinosaur And A Warrior

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: waldorflehrer

#48 We Named Him Chomper From The Land Before Time. Thanks For The Time And Trust On This T-Rex Skull Around The Knee

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: yobeazytattoos

#49 Just A Man And His Dino

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: HeliosBlack

#50 Velociraptor

50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Image source: demiurgtattoo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
American Tourist Shares 22 Of Her Husband’s Witty Remarks Whilst Traveling To Europe, Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Five Reasons Why Nicole Kidman Is So Effective in Mystery Crime Television Dramas
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2021
For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2022
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Good That Has Happened To You During Christmas? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Amazing Pen Art By Sangeeta Cs (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.