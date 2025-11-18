50 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly

Dinosaurs have quite an amazing legacy. They walked on Earth between 245 and 66 million years ago, yet we still talk about them today! They’re the subjects of countless films, TV shows, books, video games and amusement parks. And despite how lucky we are that we never lived in a time where we had to encounter dinos in real life, many of us love to commemorate these creatures with adorable tattoos!
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most impressive, creative and cute dinosaur tattoos and gathered them down below. Keep reading to find conversations with tattoo artist and owner of Tricera-Tats, Briony, and tattoo artist Kara Dee Harrison, founder and lead illustrator of The Dinoverse. And be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to get a permanent T. rex buddy!
#1 Very Colorful Dinosaur
Image source: witaminat
#2 White Stegosaurus Fossil
Image source: notemytattoo
#3 Watercolor Dinosaur Tattoo
Image source: juan_blat_tatuajes
#4 A Blind Cat Walking His Guiding Velociraptor
Image source: svenrayen
#5 I’m Doing A Sleeve On My Client, Each Piece Represents An Animal Chosen By His Wife And Kids. His Son Picked The Raptor Blue
Image source: paulmarinotattoo
#6 Dinosaur Bubble Bath
Image source: suflanda
#7 Dinosaur Sleeve
Image source: thomasbatestattoo
#8 Gorgeous Work
Image source: newtattoo_akiwong
#9 My Favorite
Image source: drag_ink
#10 Ok Google
Image source: acapulcotattoo
#11 Furry Little Dinosaur
Image source: newtattoo_studio
#12 Super Cute Dino
Image source: kulture-shock-tattoo
#13 Siblings’ Tattoos
Image source: vi_inked
#14 Does Everyone Like Geometric Art? T-Rex Skull
Image source: bk_tattooer
#15 I Have Been Obsessed With Dinosaurs Since I Was Small. Today, I Finally Got My First And Certainly Not The Last Dinosaur Tattoo
Image source: skorletun
#16 Tattoo Museum
Image source: bombayfoor
#17 Maybe The T-Rex Has Short Hands, But They Are Long Enough To Play The Maracas
Image source: tygrystattoo
#18 Jungle Dinosaur
Image source: annatatts_
#19 Origami T-Rex
Image source: alchemistsvalley
#20 My Cartoon Dinosaurs’ Tattoo
Image source: DanDannyDanDan
#21 Dino With Underwater Scene
Image source: weijia_art
#22 I Bet This Tea Comes With A Very Special Flavor
Image source: kleinhutt
#23 Hand-Poked Dinosaur
Image source: zzizziboy
#24 Yehaaaw
Image source: mimosas.malerei
#25 Punk Raptor
Image source: konstantin.tattoos
#26 Dinos Love Donuts
Image source: derykwebb
#27 First Tattoo
Image source: ninjabunneh
#28 Basquiat Dino
Image source: newtattoo_zu
#29 We All Live In A Submarine
Image source: mahell_tattooer
#30 Dino Skulls By Shawn Hebrank At Bloodroot Tattoo
Image source: Unlucky13
#31 Raptor. Really Amazing Work
Image source: ogitattooer, bk_tattooer
#32 T-Rex Skeleton
Image source: ferrantorretatts
#33 Aliens vs. Dinosaurs
Image source: bramasta_adinata
#34 T-Rex
Image source: handshakesnaketattoos
#35 A Brachiosaurus For Dino. There Is A Cute Story Behind His Name. When He Was Born, His Mother Asked His 6-Year-Old Sister What Should They Name Her Brother. She Said We Should Call Him Dino
Image source: tingting_tattoo
#36 Walking The T-Rex
Image source: svenrayen
#37 Dinosaur Tattoo For Gamers
Image source: pink.madzilla
#38 I Had A Lot Of Fun Working On This One. Green Flowers All The Way
Image source: deankalcoff
#39 Uncle Brachiosaurus With His Nephew
Image source: svenrayen
#40 Velociraptor
Image source: tattooeunb
#41 This T-Rex Done By Me
Image source: ashtray_arts_tattoos
#42 This Guy Is My Neighbor
Image source: dinonemec
#43 Dinosaur Sleeve
Image source: jodiemaetattoos
#44 Walking A T-Rex
Image source: ilwolhongdam
#45 Love The Dinosaurs So Much
Image source: svenrayen
#46 Color Realism Velociraptor. Work In Progress
Image source: UnstoppableAlex
#47 Dinosaur And A Warrior
Image source: waldorflehrer
#48 We Named Him Chomper From The Land Before Time. Thanks For The Time And Trust On This T-Rex Skull Around The Knee
Image source: yobeazytattoos
#49 Just A Man And His Dino
Image source: HeliosBlack
#50 Velociraptor
Image source: demiurgtattoo
