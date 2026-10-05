Dillon Francis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dillon Francis
October 5, 1987
Los Angeles, California, US
39 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Dillon Francis?
Dillon Francis is an American electronic musician and record producer known for his vibrant, internet-fueled comedy. He continuously pairs highly energetic festival sets with a distinct visual wit that easily captivates electronic dance music fans worldwide.
He first gained notice with “Que Que,” a Diplo collaboration that popularized the rising moombahton movement. The breakout track led to multiple chart-topping hits and massive tours. He also regularly performs under his deep house alter ego, DJ Hanzel.
Early Life and Education
Dillon Francis grew up in a sheltered Los Angeles household with supportive parents. His father worked in alternative medicine while his mother nurtured his early interest in creative hobbies like graphic design and photography.
He later enrolled at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. The creative environment pushed him toward music production before he briefly attended Santa Monica College and left to pursue his career.
Notable Relationships
A string of private relationships has marked the personal life of the musician. While he has occasionally mentioned dating partners in various interviews, he generally keeps his romantic affairs away from the public eye.
He remains unmarried with no children while focusing on his artistic career. The DJ lives in Los Angeles and continues to share his daily life primarily with his beloved pets.
Career Highlights
His debut studio album Money Sucks, Friends Rule established his dance floor dominance. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard Dance chart, yielding the massive platinum single “Get Low” with DJ Snake.
He subsequently launched his independent record label IDGAFOS to release unique beats. This platform allowed him to champion rising artists and distribute his own experimental electronic music without traditional studio constraints.
Signature Quote
“I don’t go out that often. When I’m at home, I’m constantly working on music.”
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