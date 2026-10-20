38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

The famous saying goes, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” But when it comes to revenge against your ex, you don’t necessarily have to be a woman. Who hasn’t fantasized about getting back at a bad partner? One study shows that a whopping 52% of us not only fantasize, but actually carry out some sort of revenge.
In a lighthearted video, user @_nguyenthaoo shared her ideas about how she would get back at a man who had done her wrong. She thought it was best to get revenge on her ex by inconveniencing him: things like stealing his microwave plate, dousing his windowsills in sugar water so it attracts ants and flies, and stuffing all cabinets with rice and marbles.
People in the comments started sharing their ideas too, and soon, one petty revenge plan more hilarious than the next one blessed the comments. Below, you’ll find the most inventive, whimsical, and original answers, and who knows — maybe one or two will even come in handy after a bad breakup?
#1
Someone said she sprayed milk on the walls so it’ll spoil and smell and he wouldn’t know where the smell comes from…
Image source: Molcajete ASMR, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#2
rubber bands on the driveway. you can’t sweep them he has to pick up. every. single. one.
Image source: Blu3b♡rry, grvstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#3
“Misplace his passport”.
Image source: Okayymyann, rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#4
Glitter everywhereeeeeee on the fan too so once he thinks he cleaned it all up eventually when he does boom part 2!!
Image source: Arlenis🩵, vectaclause385 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#5
If he uses powder laundry detergent, add instant mashed potatoes.
Image source: Maddi, kaiskynet / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#6
I raise you one. Take the oven racks and the microwave plate.
Image source: Ali ♾, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#7
Chia seeds in the washing machine.
Image source: P, devmaryna / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#8
Take one AirPod.
Image source: B 🫧🍒, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#9
I left a can of open tuna under the seat of his car with the windows rolled up in the middle of summer.
Image source: Nikki, chandlervid85 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#10
Take his AirPod case.
Image source: inchanelandhot, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#11
Put tissues in all his pockets and wash his clothes.
Image source: Esther, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#12
cut holes in all the bottom of his socks.
Image source: Heather390, Nick Page/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
the African in me will cut every wire in the house bt make sure its nt noticeable the oven, the TV,the flat iron,the microwave not forgetting the ps and I will delete all his progress that part always.
Image source: Vicol 🤍, Roman Nerud / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#14
fish oil vitamin in his dryer, in is pockets, uniforms, shoes, car…..
Image source: Isa, PlanetCare/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
Glitter in the most random places because you can’t get rid of it EVER. Orange self tanner in his cream. Take one sock from every pair.
Image source: sofia, Cheresha / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Bird seed! It’ll attracts mice and rats! Hahahah.
Image source: IS, Jay Brand / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
sardine juice in the door panels of the car.
Image source: Haley Nicole :), Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
I cut off all zippers.
Image source: It’s just me 2, Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
lady bug eggs in the vents (and under the seat of their car if you wanna be extra) ensures a delayed sense of horror when they eventually hatch and crawl out.
Image source: lavenderblue, Ali Goode / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
i deleted all his music projects on the computer and hard drive.
Image source: Lama Del Rey 🦙, pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#21
Legal assistant over here: real case, two people went to court because after they got divorced, the person who left the house kept the app for the thermostat on his/her phone. Just imagine.
Image source: La Michy Uruguaya, Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
i’m turning his socks inside out and super gluing sand to them and then turning them back proper so it’s always super uncomfy.
Image source: k, Krzysztof Jaworski Fotografia Toruń / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
I erased his calendar.
Image source: Evana ◡̈, rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#24
I deleted all his socials n his liked songs n playlists.
Image source: 🌙𝑒𝑠, Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
gorilla glue the light switches off!
Image source: madolyneann, Dương Nhân / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
I love the ants idea cause our old house had an infestation with it and it’s js the most annoying thing on earth, so what I would do it take it a step further and add sugar water on all of his towels+.
Image source: KARIMEEE, Pavan Prasad / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I deleted his resume.
Image source: The Green M&M, Lukas Blazek / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
my aunt stole the stove knobs.
Image source: Icyheart
#29
Hide the remote! Tie all his shoes together! Glitter!
Image source: Shelby
#30
Steal all the tupperwear lids.
Image source: ⋆˖⁺‧₊☽ Jules ☾ ₊‧⁺˖⋆
#31
sign up his email to every newsletter u see.
Image source: tamago
#32
instant mashed potatoes in his front yard.
Image source: Valentine’s Day 2004
#33
I once stole all the light bulbs out of the lights #toopety.
Image source: brasiliabambi88
#34
Take the label wrappers off all the cans in the pantry.
Image source: 𝕃𝕒𝕪𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕁𝕖𝕒𝕟 𖤓♕
#35
small pieces of Styrofoam.
Image source: Em, Júlio Riccó / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#36
hear me out!stones in the fuel/gas tank! it’ll make the worst noise and he’ll never know where is coming from to get it out.
Image source: Dati 🧚🏽♀️, Fahad Puthawala / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#37
Hair removal in conditioner.
Image source: renegadehair, amixstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#38
Quinoa in the bed sheets.
Image source: peytonkendrick.lola
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