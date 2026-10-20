38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

by

The famous saying goes, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” But when it comes to revenge against your ex, you don’t necessarily have to be a woman. Who hasn’t fantasized about getting back at a bad partner? One study shows that a whopping 52% of us not only fantasize, but actually carry out some sort of revenge.

In a lighthearted video, user @_nguyenthaoo shared her ideas about how she would get back at a man who had done her wrong. She thought it was best to get revenge on her ex by inconveniencing him: things like stealing his microwave plate, dousing his windowsills in sugar water so it attracts ants and flies, and stuffing all cabinets with rice and marbles.

People in the comments started sharing their ideas too, and soon, one petty revenge plan more hilarious than the next one blessed the comments. Below, you’ll find the most inventive, whimsical, and original answers, and who knows — maybe one or two will even come in handy after a bad breakup?

#1

Someone said she sprayed milk on the walls so it’ll spoil and smell and he wouldn’t know where the smell comes from…

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Molcajete ASMR, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

#2

rubber bands on the driveway. you can’t sweep them he has to pick up. every. single. one.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Blu3b♡rry, grvstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#3

“Misplace his passport”.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Okayymyann, rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#4

Glitter everywhereeeeeee on the fan too so once he thinks he cleaned it all up eventually when he does boom part 2!!

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Arlenis🩵, vectaclause385 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#5

If he uses powder laundry detergent, add instant mashed potatoes.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Maddi, kaiskynet / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#6

I raise you one. Take the oven racks and the microwave plate.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Ali ♾, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#7

Chia seeds in the washing machine.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: P, devmaryna / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#8

Take one AirPod.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: B 🫧🍒, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#9

I left a can of open tuna under the seat of his car with the windows rolled up in the middle of summer.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Nikki, chandlervid85 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#10

Take his AirPod case.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: inchanelandhot, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#11

Put tissues in all his pockets and wash his clothes.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Esther, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#12

cut holes in all the bottom of his socks.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Heather390, Nick Page/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#13

the African in me will cut every wire in the house bt make sure its nt noticeable the oven, the TV,the flat iron,the microwave not forgetting the ps and I will delete all his progress that part always.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Vicol 🤍, Roman Nerud / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#14

fish oil vitamin in his dryer, in is pockets, uniforms, shoes, car…..

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Isa, PlanetCare/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#15

Glitter in the most random places because you can’t get rid of it EVER. Orange self tanner in his cream. Take one sock from every pair.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: sofia, Cheresha / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#16

Bird seed! It’ll attracts mice and rats! Hahahah.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: IS, Jay Brand / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#17

sardine juice in the door panels of the car.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Haley Nicole :), Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#18

I cut off all zippers.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: It’s just me 2, Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#19

lady bug eggs in the vents (and under the seat of their car if you wanna be extra) ensures a delayed sense of horror when they eventually hatch and crawl out.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: lavenderblue, Ali Goode / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#20

i deleted all his music projects on the computer and hard drive.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Lama Del Rey 🦙, pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#21

Legal assistant over here: real case, two people went to court because after they got divorced, the person who left the house kept the app for the thermostat on his/her phone. Just imagine.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: La Michy Uruguaya, Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#22

i’m turning his socks inside out and super gluing sand to them and then turning them back proper so it’s always super uncomfy.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: k, Krzysztof Jaworski Fotografia Toruń / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#23

I erased his calendar.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Evana ◡̈, rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#24

I deleted all his socials n his liked songs n playlists.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: 🌙𝑒𝑠, Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#25

gorilla glue the light switches off!

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: madolyneann, Dương Nhân / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#26

I love the ants idea cause our old house had an infestation with it and it’s js the most annoying thing on earth, so what I would do it take it a step further and add sugar water on all of his towels+.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: KARIMEEE, Pavan Prasad / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#27

I deleted his resume.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: The Green M&M, Lukas Blazek / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#28

my aunt stole the stove knobs.

Image source: Icyheart

#29

Hide the remote! Tie all his shoes together! Glitter!

Image source: Shelby

#30

Steal all the tupperwear lids.

Image source: ⋆˖⁺‧₊☽ Jules ☾ ₊‧⁺˖⋆

#31

sign up his email to every newsletter u see.

Image source: tamago

#32

instant mashed potatoes in his front yard.

Image source: Valentine’s Day 2004

#33

I once stole all the light bulbs out of the lights #toopety.

Image source: brasiliabambi88

#34

Take the label wrappers off all the cans in the pantry.

Image source: 𝕃𝕒𝕪𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕁𝕖𝕒𝕟 𖤓♕

#35

small pieces of Styrofoam.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Em, Júlio Riccó / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#36

hear me out!stones in the fuel/gas tank! it’ll make the worst noise and he’ll never know where is coming from to get it out.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: Dati 🧚🏽‍♀️, Fahad Puthawala / Pexels (not the actual photo)

#37

Hair removal in conditioner.

38 Hilarious But Lowkey Unhinged Things People Did To Get Back At Their Ex

Image source: renegadehair, amixstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

#38

Quinoa in the bed sheets.

Image source: peytonkendrick.lola

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Clever Sarcastic Jokes To Read When You Are In A Snarky Mood
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Kristen Stewart’s Unsettling Appearance On Jimmy Fallon Show Has Fans Speculating Something’s Wrong
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2026
I Draw Whimsical Portraits Of Historical Women (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #090 (Jun 21, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2026
Navigating Mountains, Fjords And Rural Roads In Norway
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Entitled Neighbor Thinks He Has The Right To Grandma’s Will And Inheritance, Gets Laughed At
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025