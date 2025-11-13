Artist Uses Digital Manipulation To Show How Animals Act When People Are Not Watching (30 Pics)

Probably most of us have heard of the saying ‘Hakuna Matata’, which means ‘no worries’ in Swahili. The famous phrase was popularized by the Disney animated movie ‘The Lion King’ and inspired Paris-based photographer Thomas Subtil to create a lighthearted photo series about life without a care in the world.

It all started in 2013 when the artist traveled to Kenya and discovered a completely different, wonderful world. A world where elephants balance precariously on one leg on a tight-rope tied between two trees, where giraffes hang their washed clothes to dry and zebras fly. Subtil masterfully transformed vast African landscapes into unexpected phantasmagoria.

The artist described his photo manipulation series as “the real-life of African wild animals”, well, at least how he imagines the adorable animals act when people are not watching. He uses digital art techniques in order to create imaginative realities.

Subtil also created the ‘Animetro’ photography art series where he imagines various wild animals discovering the Paris metro. Just like ordinary people, they wait for the metro train and try to find a place in this underground metal box. Recently, the artist published creative photos from his ‘Hakuna Matata 2’ and ‘Colored’ series.

Curious about his unique art? Scroll down the page and check out the unexpected and imaginative animal life!

More info: Facebook | youtube.com | thomassubtil.com

#1

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#2

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#3

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#4

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#5

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#6

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#7

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#8

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#9

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#10

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#11

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#12

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#13

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#14

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#15

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#16

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#17

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#18

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#19

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#20

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#21

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#22

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#23

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#24

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#25

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#26

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#27

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#28

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#29

Image source: Thomas Subtil

#30

Image source: Thomas Subtil

