This Person Used AI To See What These 23 Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like IRL

Ever wondered what cartoon characters in real life would look like? Yes, they’re fictional sketches, which means we’ll never know their human looks in our world. But what if cartoon characters were real?
The subject of cartoon characters IRL is fascinating, so Bored Panda’s pro member Hidreley delved into experimenting with AI-generated cartoon characters. That’s what digital art is about—blurring the lines between fantasy and reality on screen!
Surprisingly, some cartoon characters as humans look even better than the originals. See if your favorite cartoon characters are on this list, and scroll further to witness 23 pictures of real-life cartoon characters!
Note: The original article was written by Hidrėlėy and later edited and updated by the Bored Panda team.
More info: Instagram
#1 Moe
#2 Eric
#3 Carl Fredricksen
#4 Moana
#5 Ariel
#6 Tinkerbell
#7 Pocahontas
#8 Jasmine
#9 Ned Flanders
#10 Milhouse
#11 Rapunzel
#12 Aladdin
#13 Anna
#14 Peter Pan
#15 Olive Oyl
#16 Lady Tremaine
#17 Handsome Hans
#18 Kristoff
#19 Elsa
#20 Isabela Madrigal
#21 John Smith
#22 Show White
#23 Bart Simpson
