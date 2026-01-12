Cody Simpson: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Cody Simpson

January 11, 1997

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

29 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Cody Simpson?

Cody Robert Simpson is an Australian singer, actor, and competitive swimmer known for his versatile talents. He rose to prominence from his online music presence and has since embraced multiple creative and athletic pursuits.

Simpson’s breakout moment arrived in 2010 with his debut single “iYiYi,” featuring Flo Rida, which quickly gained traction. His early YouTube covers and pop sound resonated with a global audience, establishing his initial fame.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Gold Coast, Queensland, Cody Simpson showcased an early aptitude for both music and swimming. His parents, Brad and Angie Simpson, nurtured his varied interests.

Simpson attended All Saints Anglican School and was a skilled junior swimmer, winning two gold medals at the Queensland Swimming Championships. He began posting song covers to YouTube in 2009, leading to his discovery by a record producer.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Cody Simpson is in a relationship with Australian Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon, a romance that began in early 2022. Earlier, he was publicly linked to Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner.

Simpson has no children. His relationship with McKeon has been a private yet supportive aspect of his recent return to competitive swimming.

Career Highlights

Cody Simpson’s music career took off with his debut single “iYiYi” and the subsequent albums Paradise and Surfers Paradise. He expanded his performing arts repertoire, notably starring in the Broadway musical Anastasia.

In a surprising pivot, Simpson returned to competitive swimming, qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He earned a gold medal as part of Australia’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay team, swimming in the semi-final. He also won the first season of The Masked Singer Australia.

Signature Quote

“Believe in yourself no matter what anyone says.”

