Miami Zoo Shares Meerkat Baby Photos And It’s Enough To Cheer Up Your Day (11 Pics)

Zoo Miami is the oldest and largest zoo in Florida and the fifth-largest in zoo animal population in the United States. But despite the fact that it opened 72 years ago, the facility has never had meerkats born within its walls. Until recently.
8-year-old meerkat Yam Yam started the year by becoming a new mom. The adorable animal, who came to the zoo from Busch Gardens Tampa, gave birth to two beautiful babies on the 18th of January.
Yam Yam shares her living space with three non-related males: Gizmo, Joe, and Diego. Just one of them is the father and only a DNA test could reveal who’s the biological dad. However, the whole gang is raising the pups together. We are sure that photos of these tiny baby animals will make your day better!
Squirrel-sized meerkats are mongooses, widely known for their upright posture. These wild animals often stand on their rear legs, scanning the areas over the southern African plains where they live.
In fact, mom meerkats can even nurse their babies while standing.
These cute little critters are true pack animals. They live in groups of 20-30, and a few usually serve as lookouts, gazing at the sky for hawks, eagles, and other birds of prey that can snatch them from the ground. They use a sharp, shrill call to alert the group to take cover if danger arises.
While a couple of guards watch over the group, the rest typically keep themselves busy foraging for food. These cute animals aren’t picky eaters. They are good hunters and can devour insects, lizards, birds, and fruit. When hunting, they work together and coordinate their actions with purring sounds. Wild meerkats live up to 8 years old while animals in captivity average up to 13.
The zoo also shared a few snaps taken on their live-stream cameras
People instantly fell in love with the adorable babies
