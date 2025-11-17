Hey Pandas, When Should The Christmas Season Start And Why?

Personally, I think Christmas should wait ’til December, but I’m not terribly opposed to late November either. Is anyone else on my side? If not, tell me what horrific, obscure reasoning went on in your mind when CERTAIN NEIGHBORS put up CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS before Halloween was even over? Sorry about ranting, but, really, whatever possessed you to think otherwise? (Again, sorry about the rage.)
#1
Depends on what you mean. Commercially, I would say stores shouldn’t put it out until mid November. But people should decorate and begin enjoying it whenever they want. It harms no one.
#2
I have 2 answers. All hr round I get excited about Christmas and randomly think about it but part way in December (after my birthday) it’s celebrated in my household
#3
December. I don’t like it when store and stuff start selling mince pies and Christmas themed things in November!
Follow Us