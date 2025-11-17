Two Friends Wear the Same Outfits To Show How Fashion Looks Fabulous On Different Bodies (26 New Pics)

In a world where fashion often seems confined to a specific body type, the call for inclusivity has never been louder. Recognizing this need, two empowering women and best friends, Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos, encourage us to believe that you can look great in the same outfit no matter the shape or size.

It all started with the TikTok challenge ‘Style Not Size’, where size 12 Denise and size 2 Maria taped themselves dancing in the same outfits. The duo also shared some of their body positivity thoughts with Denise saying, “They say bigger women shouldn’t wear a bikini, so I’m going to get the tiniest bikini and put it on.”

This time they’re back with new style inspiration looks modeled side by side in each pic. And we’re talking bralettes, glamorous gowns, mini dresses, cargo pants, corsets, and much more.

We’ve gathered the best and newest posts from their Instagram. So feel free to scroll and enjoy them!

#1

Image source: mariacastellanos

#2

Image source: mariacastellanos

#3

Image source: mariacastellanos

#4

Image source: mariacastellanos

#5

Image source: mariacastellanos

#6

Image source: denisemmercedes

#7

Image source: mariacastellanos

#8

Image source: mariacastellanos

#9

Image source: denisemmercedes

#10

Image source: mariacastellanos

#11

Image source: mariacastellanos

#12

Image source: mariacastellanos

#13

Image source: mariacastellanos

#14

Image source: denisemmercedes

#15

Image source: mariacastellanos

#16

Image source: mariacastellanos

#17

Image source: denisemmercedes

#18

Image source: mariacastellanos

#19

Image source: mariacastellanos

#20

Image source: mariacastellanos

#21

Image source: mariacastellanos

#22

Image source: denisemmercedes

#23

Image source: mariacastellanos

#24

Image source: mariacastellanos

#25

Image source: mariacastellanos

#26

Image source: mariacastellanos

