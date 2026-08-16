Dichen Lachman’s Best TV Roles, Ranked

by

Although not yet a household name, Dichen Lachman has built one of modern television’s most interesting careers. Since making her acting debut in Australia, the Australian-Tibetan actress has become a familiar face across science fiction, drama, superhero stories, and crime series. Lachman’s ability to portray mysterious, intelligent, and emotionally layered characters has made her a favorite among television fans. Whether leading an episode or stealing scenes in a supporting role, Lachman consistently leaves a lasting impression.

Over the past two decades, Dichen Lachman has appeared in several acclaimed series, working with some of television’s biggest franchises and streaming hits. From Australian soap operas to prestige dramas, Lachman has shown remarkable versatility. Although famous for her recent TV roles, Lachman’s résumé includes several underrated performances worth revisiting. Here’s a ranking of Dichen Lachman’s best TV roles.

9. Katya Kinski in Neighbours (2005–2007)

 

Before finding success in Hollywood, Dichen Lachman gained recognition as Katya Kinski in the long-running Australian soap Neighbours. Introduced as Zeke Kinski (Matthew Werkmeister) and Rachel’s (Caitlin Stasey) rebellious older sister. Tani quickly became a popular addition to the ensemble. The role gave Lachman valuable experience working in a fast-paced television environment and helped establish her acting career. Although it came early in her journey, her performance showed the charisma and screen presence that would later define many of her biggest roles. Interestingly, it was

Dichen Lachman’s Best TV Roles, Ranked

8. Suren in Being Human (2012)

Dichen Lachman in Being Human

In Being Human, Dichen Lachman portrayed Suren, a vampire whose complicated history shaped several key storylines. Rather than playing the character as a one-dimensional villain, she balanced menace with vulnerability. Katya’s emotional conflict made her one of the season’s more compelling guest characters. Lachman elevated every scene she appeared in, making audiences wish the role had lasted longer.

7. Angela in Shameless (2019–2021)

Dichen Lachman in Shameless

Dichen Lachman took a different direction with Angela in Shameless, stepping away from the science-fiction roles that had become her trademark. Angela’s complicated relationship with Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) added tension and unpredictability to the show’s later seasons. Lachman blended confidence, intelligence, and emotional restraint, fitting naturally into the series’ chaotic world. The role proved she could thrive in grounded comedy-drama just as easily as futuristic thrillers.

6. Frankie in Animal Kingdom (2018–2019)

Dichen Lachman in Animal Kingdom

As Frankie in Animal Kingdom, Dichen Lachman embraced the show’s morally complex world of crime and family loyalty. Frankie was clever, resourceful, and never easy to predict, making her an exciting addition to the Cody family’s orbit. Lachman gave the character confidence without sacrificing realism, creating someone audiences could neither fully trust nor dismiss. Her performance matched the show’s gritty tone while standing out among an already talented cast.

5. Anya in The 100 (2014–2015)

Dichen Lachman in The 100

Although Anya appeared in only a limited number of episodes, she became one of The 100‘s most respected Grounder leaders. Dichen Lachman portrayed the warrior with strength, wisdom, and quiet authority, avoiding the clichés often associated with battle-hardened characters. Her chemistry with the main cast helped deepen the show’s exploration of survival and diplomacy. Several fans of the show still regard Anya as one of the series’ biggest missed opportunities after her departure.

4. Reileen Kawahara in Altered Carbon (2018)

Dichen Lachman in Altered Carbon

Playing Reileen Kawahara required Dichen Lachman to balance intelligence, ruthlessness, and emotional complexity. As the powerful antagonist in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, she delivered one of the show’s most memorable performances. Reileen’s complicated relationship with Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) added emotional weight to the futuristic crime story, preventing the character from becoming a typical villain. Lachman’s commanding screen presence made Reileen fascinating even during her darkest moments.

3. Jiaying in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2015)

Dichen Lachman in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dichen Lachman delivered one of the strongest performances in the Marvel series as Jiaying, the Inhuman leader whose ideals gradually turned into extremism. What made the role so effective was the way she balanced warmth and menace, allowing audiences to understand Jiaying’s pain even when her actions became destructive. The character’s connection to Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) gave the storyline genuine emotional stakes. Lachman transformed Jiaying from a sympathetic figure into a formidable antagonist without losing the humanity beneath the surface.

2. Sierra in Dollhouse (2009–2010)

Dichen Lachman in Dollhouse

For many longtime fans of the actress, Sierra remains the role that first showcased Dichen Lachman’s remarkable range. Dollhouse required her to portray multiple personalities and emotional states, often within the same episode. Lachman handled the challenge with impressive precision, making each version of Sierra feel distinct while still connected to the same person. The performance demanded vulnerability, comedy, tragedy, and suspense, and Lachman excelled at all of them.

1. Ms. Casey/Gemma Scout in Severance (2022–present)

Dichen Lachman in Severance

Severance gave Dichen Lachman one of television’s most mysterious and emotionally affecting roles. As the seemingly robotic wellness counselor, Ms. Casey conveyed deep feelings through minimal dialogue and restrained expressions. The gradual revelation of Gemma Scout’s true identity turned the character into a central piece of the show’s emotional puzzle. Lachman’s subtle performance became even more powerful on rewatch, revealing layers that were easy to miss the first time.

Onyinye Izundu
Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

Related Posts
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 30-April-2026
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2026
These 7 Buildings Not Got Made But Here’s How Incredible They Would Have Looked
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Academy Award Nominees Who Never Won: A List of the Best Performances
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2023
Vince Wilfork: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Mask “Armored Rat”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Cyclops Is Finally Getting the Portrayal He Deserves in X-Men 97
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2024