Dichen Lachman’s Best TV Roles, Ranked

Although not yet a household name, Dichen Lachman has built one of modern television’s most interesting careers. Since making her acting debut in Australia, the Australian-Tibetan actress has become a familiar face across science fiction, drama, superhero stories, and crime series. Lachman’s ability to portray mysterious, intelligent, and emotionally layered characters has made her a favorite among television fans. Whether leading an episode or stealing scenes in a supporting role, Lachman consistently leaves a lasting impression.
Over the past two decades, Dichen Lachman has appeared in several acclaimed series, working with some of television’s biggest franchises and streaming hits. From Australian soap operas to prestige dramas, Lachman has shown remarkable versatility. Although famous for her recent TV roles, Lachman’s résumé includes several underrated performances worth revisiting. Here’s a ranking of Dichen Lachman’s best TV roles.
9. Katya Kinski in Neighbours (2005–2007)
Before finding success in Hollywood, Dichen Lachman gained recognition as Katya Kinski in the long-running Australian soap Neighbours. Introduced as Zeke Kinski (Matthew Werkmeister) and Rachel’s (Caitlin Stasey) rebellious older sister. Tani quickly became a popular addition to the ensemble. The role gave Lachman valuable experience working in a fast-paced television environment and helped establish her acting career. Although it came early in her journey, her performance showed the charisma and screen presence that would later define many of her biggest roles. Interestingly, it was
8. Suren in Being Human (2012)
In Being Human, Dichen Lachman portrayed Suren, a vampire whose complicated history shaped several key storylines. Rather than playing the character as a one-dimensional villain, she balanced menace with vulnerability. Katya’s emotional conflict made her one of the season’s more compelling guest characters. Lachman elevated every scene she appeared in, making audiences wish the role had lasted longer.
7. Angela in Shameless (2019–2021)
Dichen Lachman took a different direction with Angela in Shameless, stepping away from the science-fiction roles that had become her trademark. Angela’s complicated relationship with Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) added tension and unpredictability to the show’s later seasons. Lachman blended confidence, intelligence, and emotional restraint, fitting naturally into the series’ chaotic world. The role proved she could thrive in grounded comedy-drama just as easily as futuristic thrillers.
6. Frankie in Animal Kingdom (2018–2019)
As Frankie in Animal Kingdom, Dichen Lachman embraced the show’s morally complex world of crime and family loyalty. Frankie was clever, resourceful, and never easy to predict, making her an exciting addition to the Cody family’s orbit. Lachman gave the character confidence without sacrificing realism, creating someone audiences could neither fully trust nor dismiss. Her performance matched the show’s gritty tone while standing out among an already talented cast.
5. Anya in The 100 (2014–2015)
Although Anya appeared in only a limited number of episodes, she became one of The 100‘s most respected Grounder leaders. Dichen Lachman portrayed the warrior with strength, wisdom, and quiet authority, avoiding the clichés often associated with battle-hardened characters. Her chemistry with the main cast helped deepen the show’s exploration of survival and diplomacy. Several fans of the show still regard Anya as one of the series’ biggest missed opportunities after her departure.
4. Reileen Kawahara in Altered Carbon (2018)
Playing Reileen Kawahara required Dichen Lachman to balance intelligence, ruthlessness, and emotional complexity. As the powerful antagonist in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, she delivered one of the show’s most memorable performances. Reileen’s complicated relationship with Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) added emotional weight to the futuristic crime story, preventing the character from becoming a typical villain. Lachman’s commanding screen presence made Reileen fascinating even during her darkest moments.
3. Jiaying in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2015)
Dichen Lachman delivered one of the strongest performances in the Marvel series as Jiaying, the Inhuman leader whose ideals gradually turned into extremism. What made the role so effective was the way she balanced warmth and menace, allowing audiences to understand Jiaying’s pain even when her actions became destructive. The character’s connection to Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) gave the storyline genuine emotional stakes. Lachman transformed Jiaying from a sympathetic figure into a formidable antagonist without losing the humanity beneath the surface.
2. Sierra in Dollhouse (2009–2010)
For many longtime fans of the actress, Sierra remains the role that first showcased Dichen Lachman’s remarkable range. Dollhouse required her to portray multiple personalities and emotional states, often within the same episode. Lachman handled the challenge with impressive precision, making each version of Sierra feel distinct while still connected to the same person. The performance demanded vulnerability, comedy, tragedy, and suspense, and Lachman excelled at all of them.
1. Ms. Casey/Gemma Scout in Severance (2022–present)
Severance gave Dichen Lachman one of television’s most mysterious and emotionally affecting roles. As the seemingly robotic wellness counselor, Ms. Casey conveyed deep feelings through minimal dialogue and restrained expressions. The gradual revelation of Gemma Scout’s true identity turned the character into a central piece of the show’s emotional puzzle. Lachman’s subtle performance became even more powerful on rewatch, revealing layers that were easy to miss the first time.
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