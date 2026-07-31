Grieving Father Breaks Silence On ‘Cheating’ Son‑in‑law Who Ended Family’s Lives After Wife’s Explosive Reddit Posts, As Chilling Details Surface

As investigators continue to piece together the devastating events inside a Michigan home where a family of eight was found deceased, harrowing new details have emerged about the fate of their beloved pets.
Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, who discharged a firearm at his wife, Amanda, 39, and their six children aged 5 to 15, has now also been confirmed to be responsible for taking the lives of their three dogs and a cat.
Amid the latest revelations, Amanda’s father has shared a surprising reflection on Kristopher, who has been accused of infidelity.
“I still love Kris,” he said, adding, “He was a good father and a good husband.”
Amanda Karolkiewicz’s father defended Kristopher despite the severity of his crime
Image credits: mandykarolk
Kristopher set fire to his home after taking the lives of his wife and children before turning the firearm on himself.
When police and firefighters responded to the property, they discovered not only human remains but also the remains of the family’s pets.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jake Sparks told TMZ on July 30 that the animals perished from smoke inhalation.
Image credits: mandykarolk
Amanda’s father, Gary Anderson, addressed the case in an interview with the Detroit News the following day, saying, “I struggle to understand the why.”
“I love my daughter, and I loved those six children,” he added.
However, he said he does not believe Kristopher or any person’s legacy should be measured by the “worst thing they did on the worst day of their life.”
Amanda had previously shared what she described as several “red flags” in her relationship and accused Kristopher of cheating on her.
Amanda claimed in 2024 that Kristopher had an affair with a much younger intern
Image credits: mandykarolk
Amanda and Kristopher met in 2008 while she was working as an intern at a beverage company.
They went on to marry in August 2009.
In a May 2024 Reddit post, Amanda alleged that Kristopher was “divorced and older than me… fast forward ten years, he was cheating with an intern again, the same age I was when I was the intern.”
She continued, “We have six kids, so the idea of leaving is insanely terrifying,” noting that an unexpected sixth pregnancy had left her feeling “stretched way too thin” and “on the brink.”
Image credits: mandykarolk
“He’s always had major red flags that I ignored due to my own trauma and anxious attachment,” she added, describing her husband as a “perfectionist” who suffered from volatile emotional spirals whenever confronted with his dishonesty.
She recalled how he became deeply angry and was unable to sleep at night after their marriage counselor once posed questions to him.
Amanda, additionally, admitted to getting violent and pushing him during one of their arguments as a result of the psychological toll it took on her.
“I don’t feel bad still,” she wrote. “I think it was a fight or flight thing.”
Amanda’s father revealed she had been family-oriented since childhood
Image credits: Steve Lawwill
Amanda grew up in Royal Oak and attended Southfield Christian School from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Anderson, in his conversation with the Detroit News, recalled that when she graduated high school, and seniors spoke about their careers, she was already planning her family.
“Some wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer. She aspired to be married as soon as possible with three or four children. I’m sitting there thinking that is quite unusual for that time,” he said.
Amanda and Kristopher welcomed their first child, a son, in April 2011 and added two more to the family over the next four years.
They then adopted two daughters, before having another biological son.
Image credits: mandykarolk
Anderson said that while his daughter did attend college, first at Michigan State University and then at Western Michigan University, where she graduated with a business degree, “she was focused on the home and did not have tremendous drive.”
The father revealed that his conversations with his daughter were strained and that she did not make him a major part of her life.
He said he did not give up on their relationship, though, explaining that he would contact her for Christmas, sometimes hearing from her and sometimes not.
Investigators are looking into Kristopher’s recent job loss as a potential trigger
Image credits: mandykarolk
Kristopher served as the National Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the American Heart Association, overseeing CPR and first-aid training production between September 2023 and July 2026.
The company addressed the incident in a statement shared with People on July 28.
Image credits: mandykarolk
“The American Heart Association national headquarters is aware that one of its former staff members was among those who perished under tragic circumstances.
“As an organization with professional staff who are dedicated to helping others, we are devastated by the news out of Grand Haven, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” they said.
According to multiple reports, Kristopher was the primary earner for his family living in a $750,000 home, and employment loss likely caused immense financial stress.
“Senseless, selfish, horrific,” a netizen commented about Kristopher’s actions
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