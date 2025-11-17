Hey Pandas, Show Me A Stuffed Animal You Have

Idk what to put here lol
#1 Her Name Is Bhowli And I Had Her Since I Was One
#2 My Sister Got Me This For My Birthday. I Tried To Put My Cat In The Background But She Wouldn’t Cooperate Lol
#3 This Is A Little Seal Called Menis
#4 Rosy Maple Moth
#5 This Is Jeff. My Emotional Support Demon
#6 This Is Gorf, A Family Heirloom. He’s Called Gorf Because Either Side, He Still Looks Like A Frog. Gorf = Frog Backwards
#7 Isabel!
#8 Meet Angel The Cockatoo, Sky The Hyacinth Macaw, Rainbow The Scarlet Macaw, And Snow Cone The Blue And Green Macaw
#9 Saiki K ✨
#10 This My Stuffed Animal Fox, Which I Named Roxie. I Received It As A Gift From My Relatives In Colorado When I Was A Toddler
#11 Frosty! :)))
#12 My Travel Buddy In My Purse
#13 I Was Bored One Day And Decided To Put A Mini Nightgown On My Stuffed Animal. (I Was 5)
#14 This Cute Rabbit
#15 Cat Plushie From Miniso
#16 Her Name Is Henrietta And I Made Her :)
#17 Eggy (Left) And Cherry (Right). Got Them Both From The Same Claw Machine. They’re A Couple! Isn’t That Cute?
#18 Waddles The Penguin And Hopper The Owl
#19 O (The Monkey) And Sam (The Shark)
#20 This Is Hester. She Tried On The Outfits I Knit For Friends’ Babies, Although I Made The Santa Costume Especially For Her 😂
#21 Here’s My Lil Guy, His Name Is Lil Guy :d Had To Scribble Out His Shirt Cuz It Says My Future College But Yea Hope U Like Lil’ Guy 💅
