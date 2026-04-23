Dev Patel: Bio And Career Highlights

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Dev Patel: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dev Patel

April 23, 1990

Harrow, London, England

36 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Dev Patel?

Dev Patel is a British actor and filmmaker, known for powerful, emotionally honest performances that often bridge cultural divides. His intense commitment to roles has earned him global recognition.

He first gained widespread attention for his captivating lead role in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, a critically acclaimed film that garnered multiple Academy Awards. This breakthrough propelled him onto the international stage.

Early Life and Education

Dev Patel was born on April 23, 1990, in Harrow, London, to Gujarati Indian parents Anita and Raju Patel, who had immigrated from Kenya. His family instilled in him a strong Hindu faith.

He attended Longfield Primary School and Whitmore High School, where a pivotal performance as Sir Andrew Aguecheek in a school play sparked his acting ambitions. He also pursued martial arts, earning a Taekwondo black belt.

Notable Relationships

Dev Patel has been in a long-term relationship with Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, with their romance becoming public in 2017 after meeting on the set of Hotel Mumbai. Previously, he dated his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto.

Patel and Cobham-Hervey made their red carpet debut as a couple in April 2024 at the Monkey Man premiere. He has no children.

Career Highlights

Dev Patel’s career launched with Skins before his breakout in Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards and earned him a BAFTA nomination. He later starred in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Chappie.

He achieved significant critical acclaim for his role in Lion, winning a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award nomination. More recently, Patel made his directorial debut with the action film Monkey Man, which he also co-wrote and starred in.

Signature Quote

“I feel I have a responsibility to bridge the two cultures that are in my DNA.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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