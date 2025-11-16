50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People’s Needs, And It Resulted In These ‘Desire Paths’ Appearing Around The City

by

Merriam Webster dictionary defines a desire path as “an unplanned route or path (such as one worn into a grassy surface by repeated foot traffic) that is used by pedestrians in preference to or in the absence of a designated alternative (such as a paved pathway).”

This may sound like a pretty formal definition, but in its heart, desire paths show so much more than our daily shortcuts and preferred ways to reach destinations. They reflect routines, habits and presence of a living being, whether it’s a human or an animal. They stand like lines of traces carved well into dirt, grass, and anywhere, really.

There’s even this mesmerizing corner of Reddit, “Desire Paths,” “dedicated to the paths that humans prefer, rather than the paths that humans create.” Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples that capture our imagination.

#1 The World’s (Actual) Greatest Desire Path! He Carved A Road Through A Mountain Over 22yrs To Shorten The Distance From His Village To The Nearest Hospital From 70km To 1km

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: johnjames460

#2 My Cat Passed Away Last Night. These Were His Paths

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Just_some_soundguy

#3 If You Try Sometimes, You Get What You Need

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: _qwertsquirt

#4 Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor’s Fence

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: bighag

#5 After Our Dog Passed, We Turned His Desire Path Into A Forever Path

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Muscles_McGeee

#6 Desire Path Of A 17yo Kitty

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: littlem00se

#7 The Oval Walkways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Students’ Desire Paths

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: ADTR20

#8 Found This Beautiful Path Earlier This Year

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Degenerated__

#9 Found A Lovely One In Dorset

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: imalizzard

#10 Doggo Desire Path At A Local Off-Leash Park. Remember That Pavement Can Be Too Hot For Paws On A Sunny Day!

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Nealios

#11 It Took 4 Years

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: WillySpoon

#12 The Ants In My Garage Built A Bridge Over My Glue Trap

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: halfhippo999

#13 The Never Ending Path

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: KnowKnow92

#14 I’m In A Long Distance Relationship With My Girlfriend, And This Is Where I Walk When I’m On The Phone With Her Every Night

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: cosmicnate

#15 Ux vs. Design

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: reddit.com

#16 At The Student Residence. I Tried To Walk The Intended Path For Once. It Was Long

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: TopoNewt

#17 Superstition

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: one_finger_salute

#18 Desire Stairs

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Oops_I_Sparted

#19 This College Paved Over The Desire Paths After Waiting A Year To See Where Mud Trails Formed

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Epithymetic

#20 My Dog’s Desire Path Is Filling Up With Flower Petals. Looks Pretty At The Moment!

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: LiteBriteJorge

#21 Yes Yes Yes!!

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: kabailey88

#22 Honestly I’m Not Sure What They Expected

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: sparrowdronehsv

#23 Desire Path Spotted On The Campus Of Monster’s University

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: jbauer777

#24 Found This As A Post On Facebook. Elephant Paths Anyone?

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: izurietavarea

#25 Does This Count? A Footpath So Badly Constructed Nobody Wants To Use It

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Gaudern

#26 Not Sure If This Is Allowed. Swimming Paths Made By A Moorhen On The Way To And From Its Nest

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: bwl17

#27 The Sidewalks On My School’s Quad Are Not Symmetrical Because They Were Installed Based On Where The Grass Was Worn Out…

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: Maximum-Excitement58

#28 One Step Desire Path. Shortest One Ever

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: IamsoberIswear

#29 My College Put Sod On The Path And Put Up A Sign. The Students Listened To The Sign And Created A Path Next To The Sod

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: TheSaifman

#30 She’s Made A Few Desire Paths. I Like This One The Most

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: clayts1983

#31 Google Acknowledges The Desire Paths On Our Campus

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: tim_reheht

#32 This Path In Russia Is Very Desired

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: mysticalmisogynistic

#33 You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: wsmason

#34 Was Told To Post This Here, So Here I Am Posting This Here

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: abc123987xyz

#35 Squirrel Desire Path

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: periwinkle-pangolin

#36 Well Worn Wall Mart Path. Deepest I’ve Ever Seen

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: reddit.com

#37 It Seems We Desire A Sidewalk

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: juuler

#38 People Made A Desire Pentagram Inside A Big Roundabout

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: reddit.com

#39 My Dad Shoveled A Path But The Rest Of The Family Decided It Was Too Far

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: TrekkieTay

#40 This Desire Path Has Slowly Disappeared Now That No One Is Coming To The Office Due To Covid… Wonder How Many Others Are Disappearing

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: trishayyy10

#41 Restrictions In Poland Hitting Hard

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: kilhart

#42 If This Isn’t A Big Enough Sign That You Need To Trim Your Hedges More Often I Don’t Know What Is

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: poshbo

#43 My Moms Path For Entering And Leaving The Lake

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: patprika

#44 Extreme Desire Path

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: fremastr

#45 Technical University Delft (Nl) Paved All Desire Paths

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: thsvnlwn

#46 What Am I To Do With The 2 Seconds I Saved Today?

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: casbul

#47 My University Giving Into The Desire Path

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: rillweed

#48 Check Out The Size Of This Absolute Unit

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: rcw12627

#49 Dutch Anti-Cobblestone Bicycle Desire Path

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: rinkbgood

#50 This Attempt At Making A Pathway Through A Park

50 Times City Architects Failed To Understand People&#8217;s Needs, And It Resulted In These &#8216;Desire Paths&#8217; Appearing Around The City

Image source: altacan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Got Paid To Travel For 2 Weeks Every Three Months, So I Went To Ethiopia
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Book Review: Beverly Hills Adjacent
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2009
Women Are Sharing The Responses They Got After Asking Out Their Crush On A Date, And It’s Too Entertaining
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Breaking News: Flooding Of The Louvre
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Song Do You Relate The Most To? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.