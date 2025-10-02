Netizens Reveal 30 Of The Most Unsettling Secrets Discovered While Snooping On A Partner’s Phone

Most of us have a deep connection to our phones. Whether we use it to doomscroll, search for the best burger in town, or navigate to a new destination, it’s almost always on us, and with it, things we might not feel comfortable revealing to others.
One netizen asked an online community to share the most unhinged secrets they’d ever found on their partner’s phones, and the answers were disturbing. From dodgy photos to secret dating profiles and double lives, here’s a collection of the most horrifying.
#1
Messages between him and my MOTHER plotting to raise my baby as their own. Very traumatic. But she’s dead now, he’s in prison, and my baby is 14 and thriving. So I won.
Image source: WickedLovely77, pch.vector
#2
My husband apparently likes taking pictures of squirrels throughout his day lol
Image source: Michelle🦋, EyeEm
#3
He was googling divorce while we were in the waiting room to confirm whether I had miscarried our baby (I did miscarry)
Image source: user429666754343, standret
#4
his inbox was full of women turning him down 😭 it was so embarassing, like I was fighting for a prize NO ONE wanted 😭😭😭
Image source: Foo Foo Cuddly Puff., luis_molinero
#5
nudes of a married woman. I sent them to her husband.
Image source: Stephanie Hegland, v.ivash
#6
Went looking for cute pictures to send myself , found screenshots of my bank account passwords and usernames…
Image source: Summer 🌻🍄, sergio_pulp
#7
he posted a pic of me while actively cheating n talking to another girl and when the girl asked who i was he said I was his autistic sister 😐
#8
A COLLECTION categorized by dates and names of all the women that he had received videos and pictures from over the years in his email. I deleted them all 😌
Image source: Youngzzz, sviatkovskyi
#9
he told me he didn’t get paid & that’s why he couldn’t help w rent. went through his phone that night bc i had a weird gut feeling. he got paid, he just spent it all on cam girls the night before.🫠
Image source: xeskax, Drazen Zigic
#10
Amex hotel charge from his affair with our couples therapist.
Image source: erinalgie, freepik
#11
He was matching with men on tinder😀
Image source: SuNuchi, Elena Helade
#12
Texts stating that the “company bonfire” I drove 45 minutes to bring him to was actually a hookup with a girl he was paying. She took the deposit of 300 and never showed up. W for her honestly.
Image source: Haylee9501, freepik
#13
an entire manifesto on manipulation. saying women want to be manipulated and he wants to conquer many women and how he just manipulates different women … it was the scariest thing i’ve read.
Image source: 𝒶𝒽𝓁𝒶𝓂, garetsvisual
#14
He was cheating on me with his cousin 💀
Image source: Reyna ❣️, lookstudio
#15
went to turn off his alarm while he was out of the room and a message popped up from his high school sweetheart that said “I love you too”. I screen shot it, made it his background and left.
Image source: Megan, DC Studio
#16
he ran an ice spice fan page 😔
Image source: marisa , Ice Spice
#17
my ex was planning to hangout with daddylongneck 😭😭😭😭 had a full conversation over the phone and everything
Image source: Jordan𒌐, pixaflow
#18
He swears he can rap, I went through his notes and tell me why bro was rapping about a fish😭😭 he just had lyrics rapping about blue fish red fish two fish😭😭😭😭
Image source: ꙳•̩̩͙𝑔𝒾𝓈𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒•̩̩͙꙳, galitskaya
#19
I got cheated on through discord. THROUGH DISCORD
Image source: Emma, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#20
He DMed Miley Cyrus to ask her out on a date and he legit thought he had a shot
Image source: elizak, Miley Cyrus
#21
a picture of his mom…and yes THAT kind of picture. he found it in her phone and sent it to himself
Image source: Bree Kenyon, freepik
#22
He had tinder. Open tinder and saw how many ppl left him on read and how few matches he had and felt better 😂 we broke up and I told him I’d pay for a month of gold to help bc he clearly needed it
Image source: Jess, Good Faces Agency
#23
My husband literally only has hundreds of photos of each Pokémon he catches on Pokémon go but it’s a ridiculous amount bro
Image source: Lauryn, Paul Hanaoka
#24
Bro was in the love is blind Instagram inbox begging to be on the show. Not the producers inbox, not the director. The show. We were married.
Image source: rockynoroad, cottonbro studio
#25
I found his “list” in his notes app. I was #10. He asked what my favorite number was and I said not 10 💀
Image source: Paige Oser, freepik
#26
He would DM females saying “let me take you out and feed you” meanwhile I was feeding him because he couldn’t afford to feed himself 🥴
Image source: $amanaconda, freepik
#27
found him talking s**t about my appearance to HIS EX GIRLFRIEND.
Image source: sunshine 💛, shurkin_son
#28
screenshots of his at the time 15 year old cousin in a locker app (the pics were of her in a bikini and from her snap story, she didn’t know. i beat ts out of him)
Image source: ⛓️𝔪𝔞𝔠𝔞𝔟𝔯𝔢 𝔪𝔬𝔪𝔪𝔶⛓️, lysenko_andrii
#29
a video of him s***wing my suppose to be best friend. in my bed in my house 😂 when I tell you I crashed out
Image source: Bambi Michelle, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#30
we watched euphoria, he emphasized how bad Chloe cherry looked and then as soon as I left his house proceeded to look up her pictures and movies 🤩 like 10 mins after I walked out the door
Image source: adrinchains, Rotten Tomatoes TV
Follow Us