35 Of The Most Interesting Photos Of Abandoned Places, As Shared On The “Deserted Places” Instagram Account

Some find the abandoned places creepy, while others consider them exciting and they are even eager to explore them. Since not everyone has the opportunity as well as the necessary skills to go on an adventure themselves and travel to these eerie destinations, other explorers make sure they capture their discoveries and share them with a wider audience on their social media. We all agree these places are not for everyone to visit, but we must admit that the photographs showcasing these unique locations are both scary and beautiful. Also, there is something very alluring in them…

If you are interested in having a glimpse into the urbex community and you are looking for the best profiles dedicated to this content, you may be interested in checking out “Deserted Places” on Instagram. This account features amazing photographs and videos shared by people who visited the most mesmerizing places on the planet.

We hope you like the list of images we prepared for you today. And who knows, maybe you will be the next one to get lured into the eerie world of deserted places.

#1

Image source: @aleksandr_nesterovskyi

#2

Image source: tom_juenemann

#3

Image source: budilnikovyy

#4

Image source: abandoned_nordic

#5

Image source: espinas3

#6

Image source: infinity.photographs

#7

Image source: solenegdsn

#8

Image source: 69_tz

#9

Image source: mysteriesoftheabandoned

#10

Image source: tovissibence

#11

Image source: burtoo

#12

Image source: ksenia_hound

#13

Image source: gnek69_urbex

#14

Image source: los_schallos

#15

Image source: mgness_urbexery

#16

Image source: gregabandoned

#17

Image source: peter.rajkai

#18

Image source: charliie.b

#19

Image source: samurai

#20

Image source: rbrtkfnr

#21

Image source: abandoned_nordic

#22

Image source: peter.rajkai

#23

Image source: traveller_of_the_past

#24

Image source: dark_lostroad

#25

Image source: anna_korob_

#26

An abandoned subway located in Russia

Image source: lanasator

#27

Gunkanjima, also known as Battleship Island, was once a thriving industrial site, housing over 5,000 workers in its heyday. The island was completely self-sufficient, with its own schools, hospitals, and even a swimming pool. However, as the demand for coal decreased and the island’s resources were depleted, the mine was eventually closed in 1974, and the island was abandoned. Since then, Gunkanjima has remained largely unchanged, and the abandoned buildings and structures on the island have become a popular tourist attraction. Visitors can take guided tours of the island and explore the abandoned buildings, which have been left to decay and have been overtaken by vegetation.Despite its eerie atmosphere, Gunkanjima is an important part of Japan’s history and stands as a testament to the country’s rapid industrialization in the 20th century.

Image source: espinas3

#28

Image source: lanasator

#29

Image source: espinas3

#30

Image source: rj__46bex

#31

Image source: gnek69_urbex

#32

Image source: justinjenny

#33

Image source: alek.sikora

#34

Image source: 104b0

#35

Image source: charliie.b

