50 Of The Derpiest Dogs Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Derp dogs, derp dogs, derpy, derpy, derpy dogs! Can you guess how we’re going to bring a smile to your face today, dear Pandas? With photos of adorably derpy dogs, of course! Wait, you knew? You’re gonna have to let me know how later. But for now, let’s not waste any time and jump straight into the pile of happy doggos and pupperinos who can’t wait to meet you.
We’ve collected some of the dorkiest, most fun photos of dogs, all featured on the wonderful r/AnimalsBeingDerps subreddit, home to 4 million nature lovers. Scroll down and upvote your fave photos (remember, an upvote is like giving the animal a nice long belly rub). What else can we say? The derp has been unleashed! And there’s no putting it back in the kennel.
Oh, and I know some of you Pandas might be considering getting a dog for your home after witnessing the tons of playfulness in this list, so make sure to read Bored Panda’s interview with a representative of the PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity, about bringing puppies into our homes. Spoiler warning: taking care of any animal is a big responsibility, so we have to be sure we’re up to the task.
When you’re done enjoying all of these lovely photos, you should definitely check out Bored Panda’s previous post about derpy dogs right here. Cat lovers, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, too! There are some amazingly derpy cats right here and here.
#1 My Dog Really Loves Bubbles
Image source: MarvelousFizz
#2 C’mon, Abe Just Throw The Damn Frisbee
Image source: westcoastcdn19
#3 Nobody Gonna Rob This House For Sure
Image source: HanhYourself
#4 He’s Trying His Best To Learn How To Pet The Kitty
Image source: LividIntersection22
#5 Derping As A Strategy To Get Adopted?
Image source: feathersoft
#6 Wait The What Now?
Image source: Jeremybearemy
#7 My Dog Got Too Excited About Disc Golf And Errored
Image source: skikid92
#8 Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently
Image source: xPlatypusVenom
#9 No Walk, Don’t Wanna!
Image source: PepsiSky90
#10 The Three Degrees Of Curiosity
Image source: dozenstrowed72
#11 This Little Munchkin Cheers Me Up On My Walk Home From Work!
Image source: MoldovanGeese
#12 Derpy Dog Points At Wood Birds
Image source: flyart
#13 Our Puppy Found A Way To Play With The Kitten
Image source: tneffthrives
#14 Dog Pondering The Meaning Of Life
Image source: purple-circle
#15 Just Why
Image source: kawaboonga00
#16 “Oh Dang, They’re Onto Me… Time To Act Normal”
Image source: Thund3rbolt
#17 Lovely Reaction To The Blower
Image source: JustLexLion
#18 Water Bed?
Image source: meowroarhiss
#19 Internet, Meet Finn
Image source: goodluckdontdie
#20 What Da Dog Doin
Image source: Actual-Firefighter60
#21 Dog Behaving Like A Plant
Image source: Superiluso
#22 What Da Dog Doin’?
Image source: PlushtrapChaser24319
#23 Trying To Achieve My Goals
Image source: No-Nefariousness4179
#24 It’s Called A Guilty Dog Test. The Guilty Dog Can’t Look Straight At The Object Broken
Image source: crasshumor
#25 Fork Thief
Image source: sweet3pea1588
#26 Let Me In Hooman
Image source: SPLIFF_BAYLESS
#27 Cheeeeeeeeeeeesse
Image source: smegmalite
#28 My Fluffball Blocks The Entire Hallway And Tries To Trip People That Walk By
Image source: ReppingTheADC
#29 No Stick? No Problem
Image source: surajvj
#30 I Swear She’d Crawl Into My Skin If She Could
Image source: rezkid94
#31 Gabriela Go Back Inside
Image source: SeeYou_space_cowgirl
#32 The Pool Wasn’t Big Enough So I Made It Bigger
Image source: goldbutthole
#33 No Animals Were Harmed In This Derp
Image source: orangecactus06
#34 Dog Begs For Lollipop And Is Then Baffled About What To Do With It
Image source: GrrRooRoo
#35 I Tried Putting Up A Net So My Dog Couldn’t Get To The Front Seat. The Results Were… Well
Image source: Otumkissodef
#36 LEGO Had Peanut Butter
Image source: WeakSeaworthiness152
#37 Dog Is Trying His Best To Jump Like Cat Friends
Image source: F1savannah_gatsby
#38 Shiba Under Vicious Attack
Image source: RABODI
#39 My Girlfriend’s Dog, Greeting Me At The Window
Image source: DornsCastIronButplug
#40 Why Does Bella Stand Like A Man When She Begs
Image source: Emi-Bo-Bemi
#41 Seats Are Confusing To My Derpy Boy
Image source: oh-no-godzilla
#42 Husky Lounging On The Ceiling
Image source: doublevsn
#43 Oh Bella
Image source: kee-mosabe
#44 What Kind Of Fish Is This?
Image source: No_December4277
#45 I’m Not Doing Anything Mom!
Image source: I’m not doing anything Mom!
#46 This Is The First Time I Ever See Her Do This And I Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: hmmkontjes
#47 Found This Giant Bug Lying On The Street
Image source: devotch
#48 I Cannot Figure Out Why He Likes To Lick The Vent
Image source: FifenC0ugar
#49 Haaaaaave You Met Ted?
Image source: Taebee1
#50 Bomb Has Been Planted
Image source: kingDaaddy
Follow Us