50 Of The Derpiest Dogs Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Derp dogs, derp dogs, derpy, derpy, derpy dogs! Can you guess how we’re going to bring a smile to your face today, dear Pandas? With photos of adorably derpy dogs, of course! Wait, you knew? You’re gonna have to let me know how later. But for now, let’s not waste any time and jump straight into the pile of happy doggos and pupperinos who can’t wait to meet you.

We’ve collected some of the dorkiest, most fun photos of dogs, all featured on the wonderful r/AnimalsBeingDerps subreddit, home to 4 million nature lovers. Scroll down and upvote your fave photos (remember, an upvote is like giving the animal a nice long belly rub). What else can we say? The derp has been unleashed! And there’s no putting it back in the kennel.

Oh, and I know some of you Pandas might be considering getting a dog for your home after witnessing the tons of playfulness in this list, so make sure to read Bored Panda’s interview with a representative of the PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity, about bringing puppies into our homes. Spoiler warning: taking care of any animal is a big responsibility, so we have to be sure we’re up to the task.

When you’re done enjoying all of these lovely photos, you should definitely check out Bored Panda’s previous post about derpy dogs right here. Cat lovers, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, too! There are some amazingly derpy cats right here and here.

#1 My Dog Really Loves Bubbles

Image source: MarvelousFizz

#2 C’mon, Abe Just Throw The Damn Frisbee

Image source: westcoastcdn19

#3 Nobody Gonna Rob This House For Sure

Image source: HanhYourself

#4 He’s Trying His Best To Learn How To Pet The Kitty

Image source: LividIntersection22

#5 Derping As A Strategy To Get Adopted?

Image source:  feathersoft

#6 Wait The What Now?

Image source: Jeremybearemy

#7 My Dog Got Too Excited About Disc Golf And Errored

Image source: skikid92

#8 Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently

Image source: xPlatypusVenom

#9 No Walk, Don’t Wanna!

Image source: PepsiSky90

#10 The Three Degrees Of Curiosity

Image source: dozenstrowed72

#11 This Little Munchkin Cheers Me Up On My Walk Home From Work!

Image source: MoldovanGeese

#12 Derpy Dog Points At Wood Birds

Image source: flyart

#13 Our Puppy Found A Way To Play With The Kitten

Image source: tneffthrives

#14 Dog Pondering The Meaning Of Life

Image source: purple-circle

#15 Just Why

Image source: kawaboonga00

#16 “Oh Dang, They’re Onto Me… Time To Act Normal”

Image source: Thund3rbolt

#17 Lovely Reaction To The Blower

Image source: JustLexLion

#18 Water Bed?

Image source: meowroarhiss

#19 Internet, Meet Finn

Image source: goodluckdontdie

#20 What Da Dog Doin

Image source: Actual-Firefighter60

#21 Dog Behaving Like A Plant

Image source: Superiluso

#22 What Da Dog Doin’?

Image source: PlushtrapChaser24319

#23 Trying To Achieve My Goals

Image source: No-Nefariousness4179

#24 It’s Called A Guilty Dog Test. The Guilty Dog Can’t Look Straight At The Object Broken

Image source: crasshumor

#25 Fork Thief

Image source: sweet3pea1588

#26 Let Me In Hooman

Image source: SPLIFF_BAYLESS

#27 Cheeeeeeeeeeeesse

Image source: smegmalite

#28 My Fluffball Blocks The Entire Hallway And Tries To Trip People That Walk By

Image source: ReppingTheADC

#29 No Stick? No Problem

Image source: surajvj

#30 I Swear She’d Crawl Into My Skin If She Could

Image source: rezkid94

#31 Gabriela Go Back Inside

Image source: SeeYou_space_cowgirl

#32 The Pool Wasn’t Big Enough So I Made It Bigger

Image source: goldbutthole

#33 No Animals Were Harmed In This Derp

Image source: orangecactus06

#34 Dog Begs For Lollipop And Is Then Baffled About What To Do With It

Image source: GrrRooRoo

#35 I Tried Putting Up A Net So My Dog Couldn’t Get To The Front Seat. The Results Were… Well

Image source: Otumkissodef

#36 LEGO Had Peanut Butter

Image source: WeakSeaworthiness152

#37 Dog Is Trying His Best To Jump Like Cat Friends

Image source: F1savannah_gatsby

#38 Shiba Under Vicious Attack

Image source: RABODI

#39 My Girlfriend’s Dog, Greeting Me At The Window

Image source: DornsCastIronButplug

#40 Why Does Bella Stand Like A Man When She Begs

Image source: Emi-Bo-Bemi

#41 Seats Are Confusing To My Derpy Boy

Image source: oh-no-godzilla

#42 Husky Lounging On The Ceiling

Image source: doublevsn

#43 Oh Bella

Image source: kee-mosabe

#44 What Kind Of Fish Is This?

Image source: No_December4277

#45 I’m Not Doing Anything Mom!

Image source: I’m not doing anything Mom!

#46 This Is The First Time I Ever See Her Do This And I Can’t Stop Laughing

Image source: hmmkontjes

#47 Found This Giant Bug Lying On The Street

Image source: devotch

#48 I Cannot Figure Out Why He Likes To Lick The Vent

Image source: FifenC0ugar

#49 Haaaaaave You Met Ted?

Image source: Taebee1

#50 Bomb Has Been Planted

Image source: kingDaaddy

