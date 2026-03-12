77 Funny And Relatable Memes To Scroll Through Instead Of Actually Dealing With Your Problems

Mental health may be openly discussed nowadays, yet many people still hold misconceptions about depression. These are the folks who merely perceive it as a bout of extreme sadness that a stronger-willed individual could snap out of. 

So, to provide a clear enough picture of what the disease looks like, we have the Depression Memes subreddit. Sure, none of these include actual medical information, but they paint a picture of how depression manifests itself in different ways. 

For those battling the illness, these memes and posts we’ve collected from the page will likely hit home. For everyone else, hopefully, these can enlighten you, even just a bit.

#1

Image source: Dark_doomer1

Image source: Dark_doomer1

#2

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#3

Image source: mnombo

Image source: mnombo

Most of these memes and posts make light of depression, some even poking fun at it. That begs the question: Is it OK to joke about the illness? According to licensed social worker and mental health expert Hannah Owens, there is nothing wrong with doing so. In fact, it is something she encourages.

#4

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#5

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#6

Image source: sstubbl1

Image source: sstubbl1

In an article for Verywell Mind, Owens summed up her thesis: “Sometimes, you have to laugh so that you don’t cry.”

“Making a joke about how you’re feeling makes it ‘safer’ for others to come into your world and understand what you’re going through,” she wrote, adding that joking about it explains your emotions without inviting a larger conversation.

#7

Image source: Corey0101

Image source: Corey0101

#8

Image source: Tough-Chemist-5882

Image source: Tough-Chemist-5882

#9

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

However, Owens offered a caveat, stating the importance of thinking about how you want other people to perceive you and your battle. She noted how making light of it too much may create an impression that depression is not a big deal, which may backfire. 

“If all you do is make jokes about what you’re going through, that might make it harder to earnestly and honestly discuss your symptoms and the challenges you are facing with a therapist or psychiatrist,” Owens explained.

#10

Image source: Ban_Assault_Ducks

Image source: Ban_Assault_Ducks

#11

Image source: Aggravating-Aside128

Image source: Aggravating-Aside128

#12

Image source: Regal_Rosa

Image source: Regal_Rosa

Jokes about depression may fall flat because of the lingering misunderstanding about it. According to author and certified professional life coach Sherri Gordon, many people also don’t know what to say to someone who is depressed. This is why she urges having a deeper understanding of the condition first. 

“Understanding your feelings and coming to terms with your diagnosis helps you be more confident about sharing with others without feeling afraid or ashamed,” she noted.

#13

Image source: velvetpetalls

Image source: velvetpetalls

#14

Image source: KnotAndWhisper

Image source: KnotAndWhisper

#15

Image source: A-Sauce1

Image source: A-Sauce1

When you do decide to speak about it, Gordon advises reminding yourself that doing so can be healing. 

“Having a few supportive people in your corner when things feel overwhelming can do wonders for your mood. Good friends remind you that you are worthy and that your life is worth living,” she stated.

#16

Image source: Chanellclass

Image source: Chanellclass

#17

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#18

Image source: Emeila-Leony-8432

Image source: Emeila-Leony-8432

#19

Image source: paperlavenderx

Image source: paperlavenderx

#20

Image source: General_Syrup5385

Image source: General_Syrup5385

#21

Image source: magolor64

Image source: magolor64

#22

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#23

Image source: dangthisisdumb

Image source: dangthisisdumb

#24

Image source: ComeAlong_Pond7

Image source: ComeAlong_Pond7

#25

Image source: Away-Geologist1756

Image source: Away-Geologist1756

#26

Image source: Arpi1211

Image source: Arpi1211

#27

Image source: Other-Lectures

Image source: Other-Lectures

#28

Image source: New_Blueberry_1769

Image source: New_Blueberry_1769

#29

Image source: coleisw4ck

Image source: coleisw4ck

#30

Image source: Reasonable_Walrut

Image source: Reasonable_Walrut

#31

Image source: BpAquarius

Image source: BpAquarius

#32

Image source: Pickle_Papi

Image source: Pickle_Papi

#33

Image source: ByteByMe

Image source: ByteByMe

#34

Image source: Far-Camel3529

Image source: Far-Camel3529

#35

Image source: PengPeng_Tie2335

Image source: PengPeng_Tie2335

#36

Image source: kriger33

Image source: kriger33

#37

Image source: Majestic-Task6712

Image source: Majestic-Task6712

#38

Image source: Accurate-Highway-338

Image source: Accurate-Highway-338

#39

Image source: itsvikakovalenko

Image source: itsvikakovalenko

#40

Image source: J-MO777

Image source: J-MO777

#41

Image source: 666spawnofsatan666

Image source: 666spawnofsatan666

#42

Image source: AnitaKrx

Image source: AnitaKrx

#43

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#44

Image source: ZyvaLorien

Image source: ZyvaLorien

#45

Image source: MaleficentFeed4118

Image source: MaleficentFeed4118

#46

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#47

Image source: bdheafhrd4

Image source: bdheafhrd4

#48

Image source: hubblebubblebish

Image source: hubblebubblebish

#49

Image source: HugeListen5244

Image source: HugeListen5244

#50

Image source: ZaraGlow51

Image source: ZaraGlow51

#51

Image source: Eden_Sanders9601

Image source: Eden_Sanders9601

#52

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#53

Image source: Occasional-Nihilist

Image source: Occasional-Nihilist

#54

Image source: emmdieh

Image source: emmdieh

#55

Image source: Known-Olive-9776

Image source: Known-Olive-9776

#56

Image source: CoySpark282

Image source: CoySpark282

#57

Image source: CuriousBack6699

Image source: CuriousBack6699

#58

Image source: meowykitteny

Image source: meowykitteny

#59

Image source: Fantastic_Plump

Image source: Fantastic_Plump

#60

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#61

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#62

Image source: Glittering-Relief402

Image source: Glittering-Relief402

#63

Image source: HugeT55

Image source: HugeT55

#64

Image source: DeathlyAlone

Image source: DeathlyAlone

#65

Image source: DeathlyAlone

Image source: DeathlyAlone

#66

Image source: GageTheDemigod

Image source: GageTheDemigod

#67

Image source: Take3tylenol

Image source: Take3tylenol

#68

Image source: Chemical-Chocolate46

Image source: Chemical-Chocolate46

#69

Image source: bigboi123_

Image source: bigboi123_

#70

Image source: hazelthorne52

Image source: hazelthorne52

#71

Image source: _Black-Templar-

Image source: _Black-Templar-

#72

Image source: ekfow

Image source: ekfow

#73

Image source: LuMI_Janni11

Image source: LuMI_Janni11

#74

Image source: OkLack2133

Image source: OkLack2133

#75

Image source: meowykitteny

Image source: meowykitteny

#76

Image source: Internal_Owl_6910

Image source: Internal_Owl_6910

#77

Image source: rx_cpht_chick84

Image source: rx_cpht_chick84

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
