77 Funny And Relatable Memes To Scroll Through Instead Of Actually Dealing With Your Problems

Mental health may be openly discussed nowadays, yet many people still hold misconceptions about depression. These are the folks who merely perceive it as a bout of extreme sadness that a stronger-willed individual could snap out of.
So, to provide a clear enough picture of what the disease looks like, we have the Depression Memes subreddit. Sure, none of these include actual medical information, but they paint a picture of how depression manifests itself in different ways.
For those battling the illness, these memes and posts we’ve collected from the page will likely hit home. For everyone else, hopefully, these can enlighten you, even just a bit.
Most of these memes and posts make light of depression, some even poking fun at it. That begs the question: Is it OK to joke about the illness? According to licensed social worker and mental health expert Hannah Owens, there is nothing wrong with doing so. In fact, it is something she encourages.
In an article for Verywell Mind, Owens summed up her thesis: “Sometimes, you have to laugh so that you don’t cry.”
“Making a joke about how you’re feeling makes it ‘safer’ for others to come into your world and understand what you’re going through,” she wrote, adding that joking about it explains your emotions without inviting a larger conversation.
However, Owens offered a caveat, stating the importance of thinking about how you want other people to perceive you and your battle. She noted how making light of it too much may create an impression that depression is not a big deal, which may backfire.
“If all you do is make jokes about what you’re going through, that might make it harder to earnestly and honestly discuss your symptoms and the challenges you are facing with a therapist or psychiatrist,” Owens explained.
Jokes about depression may fall flat because of the lingering misunderstanding about it. According to author and certified professional life coach Sherri Gordon, many people also don’t know what to say to someone who is depressed. This is why she urges having a deeper understanding of the condition first.
“Understanding your feelings and coming to terms with your diagnosis helps you be more confident about sharing with others without feeling afraid or ashamed,” she noted.
When you do decide to speak about it, Gordon advises reminding yourself that doing so can be healing.
“Having a few supportive people in your corner when things feel overwhelming can do wonders for your mood. Good friends remind you that you are worthy and that your life is worth living,” she stated.
