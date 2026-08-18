Denis Leary: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Denis Leary
August 18, 1957
Worcester, Massachusetts, US
69 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Denis Leary?
Denis Colin Leary is an American stand-up comedian and actor known for his incendiary comedic style and distinctive Boston accent. He has also made significant contributions as a screenwriter, director, and producer across film and television.
Leary first garnered widespread attention with his high-energy stand-up special “No Cure for Cancer” in 1993, which showcased his trademark rapid-fire delivery and biting social commentary. This breakthrough performance quickly established him as a prominent and provocative voice in comedy.
Early Life and Education
Born to Irish immigrant parents in Worcester, Massachusetts, Denis Leary grew up in a working-class Catholic household. His father, John, was an auto mechanic, and his mother, Nora, worked as a maid.
He attended Saint Peter-Marian High School before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Emerson College in Boston in 1979. While at Emerson, Leary founded the Emerson Comedy Workshop, and he later taught comedy writing there for five years.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage has defined Denis Leary’s personal life; he has been married to author Ann Lembeck Leary since 1989. They first met when Leary was her English instructor at Emerson College.
The couple shares two children, a son named Jack and a daughter named Devin. Ann Leary is also a successful writer whose work has explored aspects of their marriage.
Career Highlights
Denis Leary’s prolific work in comedy and acting includes co-creating and starring in the acclaimed FX series Rescue Me, which ran from 2004 to 2011. His portrayal of firefighter Tommy Gavin earned him multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for both acting and writing.
Beyond entertainment, Leary is a dedicated philanthropist, establishing the Leary Firefighters Foundation in 2000. This organization provides funding and resources to fire departments in Worcester, Boston, and New York City, particularly after the September 11 attacks.
His versatile career also features memorable voice work as Diego in the enduring Ice Age franchise and significant roles in films such as The Ref and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Signature Quote
“The things that make me angry still make me angry.”
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