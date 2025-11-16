Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Leading other people is as much a noble pursuit as it is a great responsibility. Any employee hopes to work with a manager who helps them develop new skills, prosper at work, and strive for success. But unfortunately, a good boss is rarely a given. The world’s chock full of leaders who start to pressure, exploit, and micromanage workers as soon as they get the tiniest amount of power.
Some even reach new lows by enforcing outrageous office rules, demeaning their workers, and downright making their life a living hell. Well, if we can all agree on one thing, there’s only so much an employee can take. Many frustrated souls who had the “pleasure” of dealing with an out-of-touch boss make sure to document their toxic antics and rightfully shame them online.
We at Bored Panda scoured the internet and compiled a collection of extremely infuriating notes and messages bosses had the audacity to display at work. So sit back, pull your chair closer, and get ready to feel your blood boil as you continue scrolling through this list. Keep reading to also find an interview with a nationally recognized career coach, Kristina Leonardi. Then be sure to upvote the signs you see as completely irrational and share your own encounters with delusional managers right below in the comments.
Psst! If you think you can handle even more workplace madness, check out Part 1 of this feature right here.
#1 Just Turn It Off
Image source: Smil3yAngel, twitter.com
#2 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)
Image source: MinionsAndWineMum
#3 At My Significant Other’s Workplace (Which Is Also My Old Workplace) Absolutely Terrifying
Image source: RedQueen303
#4 My Boss (Gun Store) Put This Up In Break Room Today
Image source: xenomoog
#5 I Work For USPS. Corporate Likes To Send Out Messages Almost Every Day To Carriers. This Was The Message Today
Image source: pyromat1k
#6 Found This Sign At A Local Dinner. Decided To Eat Somewhere Else. Sounds Like A Horrible Place To Work
Image source: ima_lesbean
#7 I Can’t Remember If This Has Been Posted Before But Gotta Love Their Motivation Technique
Image source: fatninjainvegas
#8 Oh Lord
Image source: -kook
#9 He Hasn’t Even Been Dead A Week
Image source: IceCreamManwhich
#10 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal?
Image source: jrbiff18
#11 Don’t Worry We Won’t
Image source: EntrepreneurSolid
#12 Great Sign To See Outside Your Hr Department
Image source: statiky
#13 Bout That Life
Image source: Shouldthavesaidthat
#14 I’m Furious. This Email Was Sent To My Daughter About Discussing Pay Rates. What Are Next Options?
Image source: JoePatowski
#15 I Got This From The Company I Work At In The Mail Today
Image source: turtlesinarace
#16 Apparently My Manager Thinks This Is A “Motivational” Sign To Keep Up Morale In The Workplace
Image source: WinnebagoWreckr
#17 How About Paying A Living Wage?
Image source: josolomo4
#18 Guarantee They Don’t Pay Enough. Pay More!
Image source: TyrionsShadow
#19 This Is What My New Manager Handed Out At Her Introductory Meeting
Image source: WHOA_____
#20 Found On Facebook
Image source: RDSHammer
#21 This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone
Image source: whatthef__ck
#22 This Slide From The Stanley Parable
Image source: bananadragonborn
#23 Found This Old Gem In My Camera Roll
Image source: Happykittens
#24 Manager Instigating New “No Sitting” Policy – Work In Retail In UK, Nothing In Employee Handbook Or Contract To Say We Can’t Sit When There Is No Work To Be Done. Thoughts?
Image source: GeorgiaMariaa
#25 My Girlfriends Last Job Has An Interesting Response To Quitting
Image source: Particular_Ticket_85
#26 Saw This While Shopping. This Is So Degrading
Image source: Jynyvieve
#27 Walked Into Upper Management’s Office Today And Found This Gem
Image source: Rickehr
#28 No Raises But We Know Times Are Tough. No One Got A Raise, But Hey They Got Ramen Noodles
Image source: lovinit1010
#29 This Showed Up In An Obscure Corner Of The Hotel I Work At
Image source: Toaster_Oven101
#30 Duh Parents… Your Money Problems Are Solved!
Image source: triviateach
#31 In 2013 I Worked At A Fro-Yo Shop Where The Owners Intensely Watched The Cameras; Store Has Since Closed
Image source: cosmicmae
#32 I Posted A Bit Ago About An Antagonistic Sign, The Business Added Another One
Image source: IRideZs
#33 My Availability Has Always Been Strictly Mon-Fri. I Spoke To A Manager When I Saw This Sign And Was Told I Will Be Working That Day, Regardless Of My Availability
Image source: Clumsy_Cheeseburger
#34 Verbal Warning For Going To The Bathroom Can I Sue?
Image source: OhDrewzy
#35 Sign Posted In A Walgreens Bathroom
Image source: bajsbebbdd
Follow Us