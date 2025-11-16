Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

by

Leading other people is as much a noble pursuit as it is a great responsibility. Any employee hopes to work with a manager who helps them develop new skills, prosper at work, and strive for success. But unfortunately, a good boss is rarely a given. The world’s chock full of leaders who start to pressure, exploit, and micromanage workers as soon as they get the tiniest amount of power.

Some even reach new lows by enforcing outrageous office rules, demeaning their workers, and downright making their life a living hell. Well, if we can all agree on one thing, there’s only so much an employee can take. Many frustrated souls who had the “pleasure” of dealing with an out-of-touch boss make sure to document their toxic antics and rightfully shame them online.

We at Bored Panda scoured the internet and compiled a collection of extremely infuriating notes and messages bosses had the audacity to display at work. So sit back, pull your chair closer, and get ready to feel your blood boil as you continue scrolling through this list. Keep reading to also find an interview with a nationally recognized career coach, Kristina Leonardi. Then be sure to upvote the signs you see as completely irrational and share your own encounters with delusional managers right below in the comments.

Psst! If you think you can handle even more workplace madness, check out Part 1 of this feature right here.

#1 Just Turn It Off

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Smil3yAngel, twitter.com

#2 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: MinionsAndWineMum

#3 At My Significant Other’s Workplace (Which Is Also My Old Workplace) Absolutely Terrifying

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: RedQueen303

#4 My Boss (Gun Store) Put This Up In Break Room Today

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: xenomoog

#5 I Work For USPS. Corporate Likes To Send Out Messages Almost Every Day To Carriers. This Was The Message Today

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: pyromat1k

#6 Found This Sign At A Local Dinner. Decided To Eat Somewhere Else. Sounds Like A Horrible Place To Work

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: ima_lesbean

#7 I Can’t Remember If This Has Been Posted Before But Gotta Love Their Motivation Technique

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: fatninjainvegas

#8 Oh Lord

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: -kook

#9 He Hasn’t Even Been Dead A Week

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: IceCreamManwhich

#10 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal?

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: jrbiff18

#11 Don’t Worry We Won’t

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: EntrepreneurSolid

#12 Great Sign To See Outside Your Hr Department

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: statiky

#13 Bout That Life

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Shouldthavesaidthat

#14 I’m Furious. This Email Was Sent To My Daughter About Discussing Pay Rates. What Are Next Options?

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: JoePatowski

#15 I Got This From The Company I Work At In The Mail Today

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: turtlesinarace

#16 Apparently My Manager Thinks This Is A “Motivational” Sign To Keep Up Morale In The Workplace

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: WinnebagoWreckr

#17 How About Paying A Living Wage?

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: josolomo4

#18 Guarantee They Don’t Pay Enough. Pay More!

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: TyrionsShadow

#19 This Is What My New Manager Handed Out At Her Introductory Meeting

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: WHOA_____

#20 Found On Facebook

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: RDSHammer

#21 This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: whatthef__ck

#22 This Slide From The Stanley Parable

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: bananadragonborn

#23 Found This Old Gem In My Camera Roll

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Happykittens

#24 Manager Instigating New “No Sitting” Policy – Work In Retail In UK, Nothing In Employee Handbook Or Contract To Say We Can’t Sit When There Is No Work To Be Done. Thoughts?

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: GeorgiaMariaa

#25 My Girlfriends Last Job Has An Interesting Response To Quitting

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Ticket_85

#26 Saw This While Shopping. This Is So Degrading

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Jynyvieve

#27 Walked Into Upper Management’s Office Today And Found This Gem

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Rickehr

#28 No Raises But We Know Times Are Tough. No One Got A Raise, But Hey They Got Ramen Noodles

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: lovinit1010

#29 This Showed Up In An Obscure Corner Of The Hotel I Work At

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Toaster_Oven101

#30 Duh Parents… Your Money Problems Are Solved!

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: triviateach

#31 In 2013 I Worked At A Fro-Yo Shop Where The Owners Intensely Watched The Cameras; Store Has Since Closed

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: cosmicmae

#32 I Posted A Bit Ago About An Antagonistic Sign, The Business Added Another One

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: IRideZs

#33 My Availability Has Always Been Strictly Mon-Fri. I Spoke To A Manager When I Saw This Sign And Was Told I Will Be Working That Day, Regardless Of My Availability

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Clumsy_Cheeseburger

#34 Verbal Warning For Going To The Bathroom Can I Sue?

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: OhDrewzy

#35 Sign Posted In A Walgreens Bathroom

Bosses Who Had The Nerve To Write These 35 Delusional Notes And Got Rightfully Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: bajsbebbdd

Patrick Penrose
