People Were Asked To ‘Delete One Thing In The World’ In This Reddit Thread, And Here Are Their 98 Answers

The ‘Delete one thing in the world’ AskReddit thread is somewhat a reflection of all the things wrong with our society. Not to say that we all live in darkness and despair, but there are definitely some very bad things happening which people would love to get rid of to see us off better. And we bet that all of these submissions will ring true to anyone – serious or funny, they are very relatable to any human being. So, ready to check out some of the most interesting and revealing things people had to say in this Reddit thread?
But, before you skip to the submissions, know this – while this list might not be a very pleasurable read, seeing that it holds some very despicable things, there are always some lessons to learn, even from the worst things in the world. Meaning some of these submissions might inspire you to take action in solving some of these problems or, at the very least, think about what could be done. And if there’s seemingly nothing to be done when it comes to global problems, bear in mind that any small action can change the course of things or get the ball rolling.
So, are you ready to check out things to get rid of to make our societies better? If so, scroll on down below until you reach the submissions. Rate these bad things, so the worst of the worst find their way on top of this list and are seen by as many people as possible – these are the problems we should all be aware of!
#1
“Human trafficking.”
#2
“Animal abuse.”
#3
“Cancer.”
#4
“Billionaires.”
#5
“The norm of a 40+ hour work-week.”
#6
“Animal cruelty.”
#7
“Racism.”
#8
“Child abuse of any kind. Kids deserve to grow up happy and healthy in an environment around people that nurture and love them.”
#9
“The act of brainwashing/propaganda. I wish for a rational, educated world.”
#10
“The Kardashians.”
#11
“Religion.”
#12
“Greed.”
#13
“Child suffering.”
#14
“Mental illness. Too many lives are affected by good intentions coming to support someone but it turns out to be an abusive power dynamic. Too many lives lost to a very worrying level of apathy. Imagine the life that so many people could have and be happy in but their natural brain chemicals are just like nah.”
#15
“Fascists.”
#16
“Celebrity/influencer culture.”
#17
“World Hunger.”
#18
“Putin.”
#19
“Nuclear weapons.”
#20
“The Q conspiracy. It took away my family. My dad and stepmom completely went no-contact and broke my kids’ hearts almost a year ago, and his whole side of the family followed suit. I miss my dad, stepmom, and sisters. My baby sister had her first baby last year, named him after Ted Cruz, and I have never gotten to meet him. I’ve seen 2 pictures of him.”
#21
“Hate. We just need to remove the hate and we will achieve so much more in every aspect of our society.”
#22
“Corruption.”
#23
“War.”
#24
“Bullying…”
#25
“Depression.”
#26
“Bedbugs.”
#27
“Addiction.”
#28
“For-profit prisons.”
#29
“Guns.”
#30
“Evil people.”
#31
“Diabetes.”
#32
“Obesity.”
#33
“Extremists of all kinds. Cannot have a balanced, peaceful, or truly civilized society with crackpots.”
#34
“Narcissistic, power-hungry, mean people.”
#35
“Crappy, abusive people.”
#36
“Chronic back pain. Not only is it debilitating but it is also the cause of plenty of negative downsides. Misery, anger, you name it. I reckon if I wasn’t in so much pain all the time from an early age then a lot of my issues wouldn’t exist. They can all be traced to back-to-back problems. As strange as it sounds. For me anyway!”
#37
“Ignorance/Lack of Education. It would solve a ludicrous number of other issues like crime, poverty, and racism, and would put us on a much better footing to solve issues like climate change because people would stop voting from ignorance.”
#38
“Tinnitus. That damn loud beeping. (Luckily mine isn’t all the time and is usually easy to ignore).”
#39
“Insomnia.”
#40
“Poverty.”
#41
“Light pollution. The unpolluted night sky has been a source of inspiration to our species since the time before the historic record. Our unpolluted night sky is an indirect source of everything man has accomplished. And without it, we have stagnated as a species. For everyone to be able to stare at our unpolluted night sky would bring inspiration back to our species and allow us to move forward again. I believe removing light pollution would solve many of the problems we have today, at least indirectly.”
#42
“Entitled people.”
#43
“Mobile Game ads that are completely irrelevant to the game itself.”
#44
“Mosquitoes.”
#45
“The third law of thermodynamics, or the law that matter cannot travel faster than light. I’m playing the long game.”
#46
“Stupidity, there is nothing redeeming about it. Even other negative elements of society have silver linings, but not stupidity.”
#47
“Politics.”
#48
“Migraines.”
#49
“Factory farming.”
#50
“Child labor.”
#51
“The ability for a human to kill another human.”
#52
“Facebook.”
#53
“TikTok.”
#54
“Any form of extremism.”
#55
“Landlords that don’t fix anything.”
#56
“Organized religion.”
#57
“Ticks. Can we just say parasites?”
#58
“Scams.”
#59
“Twitter!”
#60
“Covid.”
#61
“Climate change.”
#62
“Irresponsible parenting.”
#63
“Fox News.”
#64
“Dating apps. They ruined actual dating. People don’t approach anyone anymore. Always swiping for the next best thing instead of nurturing a connection. Makes it easier to cheat. The list of why it needs to be deleted is endless.”
#65
“Disabilities. So many people are hindered by their disabilities and people often overlook the issues that reside with having disabilities.”
#66
“All Immune diseases( like cholinergic urticaria… I am suffering from it so annoying).”
#67
“My 75k student loan debt.”
#68
“The act of Adultery: I have seen so many Kids grow up messed up because of broken families and adulterous parents. I have seen literally hundreds of them. I have seen Men who thought everything was fine and who loved their wives suffer PTSD after finding their wives cheated.
I have seen women with the same issues but much less of them. 80% of divorces are initiated by women and according to studies, 60% are because the wife cheated. It was the U.K .study.
Adultery is the breakdown of the family (It also affects all families LGBTQ and traditional.”
#69
“Personality worship and ideological indoctrination. Plenty of charismatic and likable people are great at attracting supporters and building coalitions but make terrible decisions about governance and policy. Plenty of belief systems appear beneficial or positive in theory, but have unpredicted destructive consequences when implemented in the real world. If people were willing to honestly review empirical evidence and alter their approach, and cared less about reinforcing their own beliefs, then government, religion, and commerce could be more effective and beneficial for everyone.”
#70
“Headaches.”
#71
“So many options. Cigarettes, plastic bags, and so on. But I would go with political bribery.”
#72
“Lying. I genuinely wonder what society would look like if lying wasn’t an option.”
#73
“Panic attacks.”
#74
“Humans. We’re bad.”
#75
“Social Media.”
#76
“NFTs.”
#77
“Hangovers.”
#78
“Pain for women while giving birth to their child. After having seen the difficulty of my wife and my sister when they gave birth to my son and nephew respectively I will never understand why God made it so difficult to bring new life into the world.”
#79
“I would give anything just to delete my trashy past and restart over.”
#80
“Having to diet.”
#81
“Money.”
#82
“Infertility.”
#83
“Victim mentality.”
#84
“All the embarrassing memories everybody has that keep them awake at night.”
#85
“Extreme anything really. Why don’t we all just get along.”
#86
“Dirt in my fingernails.”
#87
“The most commonly used word in each language. Watch the chaos.”
#88
“Toxic Femininity.”
#89
“Bad Faith.”
#90
“The internet. I’m sure that a lot of people who are old enough to remember life before the internet will agree.”
#91
“My next-door neighbor.”
#92
“Wasps. Sorry, I’m selfish. I hate having to give myself a 20-minute pep talk to let the dogs outside. I would love to live in a world without being afraid of going outside.”
#93
“Spiders and roaches.”
#94
“Dogs that bark unnecessarily.”
#95
“Alcohol.”
#96
“People who seek to force others to conform to their own internal worldview. Nobody but gods is entitled to have others define themselves in servitude. And no humans are gods.”
#97
“Laws of physic, just want to see the chaos that follows.”
#98
“Get rid of cancel culture!!!”
