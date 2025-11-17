50 Incredible Examples Of Modern Design, As Seen On The ‘Call It Design’ Instagram Page (New Pics)

Taste might be subjective, but interesting design decisions are something that many of us can appreciate, no matter how much we might love or loathe a particular aesthetic. When it comes to modern design, there are so many different styles to choose from. The most interesting and unique examples end up getting shared by the founder of the popular ‘Call It Design’ project.
We’ve collected some of the best recent modern design pics, as shared on the Instagram page, to inspire you to think bigger and in more creative ways when it comes to your home. Scroll down and upvote your fave pics, Pandas. Meanwhile, if you need us, we’ll be sketching out a few ideas for how to refurbish our living rooms and kitchens…
We reached out to Ali, the founder and curator of ‘Call It Design,’ and he was kind enough to share his thoughts on why the project has done so well, and shed some light on what quality modern designs look like. Read on for Bored Panda’s full interview with him.
#1 Art Nouveau Door
#2 All The Colors In Istanbul
#3 In Love With This Bookshop
#4 Spring Is Coming
#5 Beautiful Sculptures
#6 The Colorful Set Up
#7 Such A Peaceful Spot
#8 Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney
#9 I’m In Love With This View
#10 Orchid Forest Cikole
#11 Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!
#12 The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed
#13 Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet
#14 Can You Imagine Waking Up Like This?
#15 Snowy Mornings From The Eco House Merisi In Georgia
#16 End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast
#17 A Stunning Home
#18 So Dreamy
#19 Moon Sculpting
#20 Workspace Inspo
#21 Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor
#22 What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?
#23 Space For Relaxation
#24 Im In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting
#25 Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World
#26 Amazing Restaurant Entrance
#27 Monday Mood
#28 Curved Stairs And Slide
#29 Perfection
#30 Such A Gorgeous Home
#31 Artwork Portrays
#32 A Push Stick With A Reminder Of Why We Need To Use Push Sticks
#33 Japanese Bed Frame Design
#34 Stunning Bathroom Tiles
#35 In Love With Luxurious Hideaway In The Middle Of The Jungle
#36 What Do You Think About This Amazing Place?
#37 In The Northern Coast Of Egypt
#38 Tag Someone Who Needs This In Their Life
#39 Santorini Dreaming
#40 The ‘Bookscrew’ Sideboard
#41 Semi-Automatic Tea Set
#42 Tag Someone You’d Relax Here With
#43 Sleepover But Make It Extra
#44 How Beautiful Is This Table Design?
#45 A Majestic Dinner Spot In San Diego
#46 Reclining Lift Chair
#47 In Love With This Blank Wall Transformation Into A Lovely Display Area
#48 Absolutely In Love With This Gorgeous Kitchen
#49 This “Book” Vase
#50 Interior Space
