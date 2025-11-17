50 Incredible Examples Of Modern Design, As Seen On The ‘Call It Design’ Instagram Page (New Pics)

by

Taste might be subjective, but interesting design decisions are something that many of us can appreciate, no matter how much we might love or loathe a particular aesthetic. When it comes to modern design, there are so many different styles to choose from. The most interesting and unique examples end up getting shared by the founder of the popular ‘Call It Design’ project.

We’ve collected some of the best recent modern design pics, as shared on the Instagram page, to inspire you to think bigger and in more creative ways when it comes to your home. Scroll down and upvote your fave pics, Pandas. Meanwhile, if you need us, we’ll be sketching out a few ideas for how to refurbish our living rooms and kitchens…

We reached out to Ali, the founder and curator of ‘Call It Design,’ and he was kind enough to share his thoughts on why the project has done so well, and shed some light on what quality modern designs look like. Read on for Bored Panda’s full interview with him.

#1 Art Nouveau Door

Image source: callitdesignco

#2 All The Colors In Istanbul

Image source: callitdesignco

#3 In Love With This Bookshop

Image source: callitdesignco

#4 Spring Is Coming

Image source: callitdesignco

#5 Beautiful Sculptures

Image source: callitdesignco

#6 The Colorful Set Up

Image source: callitdesignco

#7 Such A Peaceful Spot

Image source: callitdesignco

#8 Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney

Image source: callitdesignco

#9 I’m In Love With This View

Image source: callitdesignco

#10 Orchid Forest Cikole

Image source: callitdesignco

#11 Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!

Image source: callitdesignco

#12 The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed

Image source: callitdesignco

#13 Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet

Image source: callitdesignco

#14 Can You Imagine Waking Up Like This?⁣

Image source: callitdesignco

#15 Snowy Mornings From The Eco House Merisi In Georgia

Image source: callitdesignco

#16 End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast

Image source: callitdesignco

#17 A Stunning Home

Image source: callitdesignco

#18 So Dreamy

Image source: callitdesignco

#19 Moon Sculpting

Image source: callitdesignco

#20 Workspace Inspo

Image source: callitdesignco

#21 Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor

Image source: callitdesignco

#22 What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?

Image source: callitdesignco

#23 Space For Relaxation

Image source: callitdesignco

#24 Im In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting

Image source: callitdesignco

#25 Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World

Image source: callitdesignco

#26 Amazing Restaurant Entrance

Image source: callitdesignco

#27 Monday Mood

Image source: callitdesignco

#28 Curved Stairs And Slide

Image source: callitdesignco

#29 Perfection

Image source: callitdesignco

#30 Such A Gorgeous Home

Image source: callitdesignco

#31 Artwork Portrays

Image source: callitdesignco

#32 A Push Stick With A Reminder Of Why We Need To Use Push Sticks

Image source: callitdesignco

#33 Japanese Bed Frame Design

Image source: callitdesignco

#34 Stunning Bathroom Tiles

Image source: callitdesignco

#35 In Love With Luxurious Hideaway In The Middle Of The Jungle

Image source: callitdesignco

#36 What Do You Think About This Amazing Place?

Image source: callitdesignco

#37 In The Northern Coast Of Egypt

Image source: callitdesignco

#38 Tag Someone Who Needs This In Their Life

Image source: callitdesignco

#39 Santorini Dreaming

Image source: callitdesignco

#40 The ‘Bookscrew’ Sideboard

Image source: callitdesignco

#41 Semi-Automatic Tea Set

Image source: callitdesignco

#42 Tag Someone You’d Relax Here With

Image source: callitdesignco

#43 Sleepover But Make It Extra

Image source: callitdesignco

#44 How Beautiful Is This Table Design?

Image source: callitdesignco

#45 A Majestic Dinner Spot In San Diego

Image source: callitdesignco

#46 Reclining Lift Chair

Image source: callitdesignco

#47 In Love With This Blank Wall Transformation Into A Lovely Display Area

Image source: callitdesignco

#48 Absolutely In Love With This Gorgeous Kitchen

Image source: callitdesignco

#49 This “Book” Vase

Image source: callitdesignco

#50 Interior Space

Image source: callitdesignco

