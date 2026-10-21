“You Guys Are The Fun Ones”: MIL Charges Child-Free Couple $600 To Share Bunk Room With 7 Kids

It’s getting closer to that time of year again when families come together for quality time, relaxation and lazy vacations. It can be a great opportunity to kick back, have fun, rest and sleep late. Unless you find yourself sharing a room with 7 young children.
That’s exactly the dilemma one child-free couple is facing, after being allocated a basement bunk room with all the grandkids. The wife says her mother-in-law expects them to contribute $600 towards the lake house accommodation. But they’re loathe to do it because all the other adults are paying the same while getting much better sleeping arrangements.
What was meant to be a relaxing Thanksgiving family vacation is turning into a glorified babysitting expedition
Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
This child-free couple has been allocated a basement bunk room that they’re expected to share with 7 young kids
Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)
Many people felt the couple should book a hotel room, but at least one didn’t understand what the fuss was about
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