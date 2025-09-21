Death Stranding Film Update: Is The Adaptation Still Happening?

Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter began delivering supplies to isolated colonies across America in November 2019, when Kojima released Death Stranding. Since then, over 20 million players have embodied Porter through gaming consoles, inspiring a 2025 sequel alongside a planned expansion to the big screen. The arrival of Death Stranding 2 has reignited interest in the Death Stranding film, which has been in the pipeline since the early 2020s.
A movie adaptation of the action-adventure game bodes well for the franchise. Beyond being an opportunity for an expansion that will take the game beyond the gaming world, it presents the latitude for Death Stranding to add new elements that build up its universe. From characters to backstory, the film can explore new dimensions that resonate with the fandom while attracting a new audience to the franchise.
The Death Stranding Film Is Poised For A 2027 Release Date
Much hasn’t been disclosed about the movie adaptation. For instance, it’s unknown if Reedus will play Sam Porter or if the creative team will opt for another actor to play the lead. While the project remains largely under wraps, the film is still being developed with a 2027 release date in mind. Hideo Kojima revealed this in May 2025, during an interview with Le Film Francais.
Earlier in April, Michael Sarnoski was unveiled as the director. The American filmmaker best known for directing 2024’s A Quiet Place: Day One will helm the project as a writer and director. Square Peg founders Lar Knudsen and Ari Aster are also involved as producers, with Kojima overseeing the project. “I’ll let them work on it without too much of my input,” he disclosed in a June 2025 media chat.
The Movie Was First Announced In December 2022
Months after a sequel game was announced in May 2022, Kojima Productions revealed its partnership with Alex Lebovic’s Hammerstone Studios for a film adaptation. This was in mid-December 2022. Unveiling the project, which will mark his studio’s first feature adaptation, Kojima described it as a pivotal moment for the franchise. “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios… I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen,” he said.
Lebovic also confirmed the adaptation, providing more information about its focus without divulging the plot. “Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom,” he said. “Unlike other big-budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima Production,” added Lebovic.
A year after the Death Stranding film was announced, A24 posted a DS-inspired T-shirt on its shopping website, divulging its involvement with the project. This was in December 2023. The production company is known for popular titles like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Lighthouse, and Moonlight. Kojima confirmed their involvement, disclosing that he has been attracted to A24 creations. “Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together,” reads an excerpt from the statement his company released.
What’s The Premise Of The Death Stranding Film?
There’s no official plot for the Death Stranding film. But according to Kojima Productions, “the film promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the Death Stranding, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.” Dwelling on that, Kojima explained that the movie wouldn’t be a direct translation of the game.
“The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema,” he said. “We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film.” Meanwhile, Kojima Productions is also working on an adult animated feature adaptation of the game in partnership with Mileage.
Raised by Wolves creator Aaron Guzikowski has been tapped to write the screenplay. He confirmed this, proclaiming his love for the franchise. “It’s so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet so hopeful,” he said. “I’m so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima… has invited me to dwell within his creation to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe.” Check out the latest update on the Dead by Daylight film adaptation.
