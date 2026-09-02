Mom Lets 7YO Run Amok Without Lifting A Finger, Neighbors Are Sick Of All The Harm The Kid Causes

Children are a reflection of their parents and how they are brought up. As more research is done about kids, different parenting styles keep emerging. But the foundation of each is that the child is taught to be a good person, and some discipline is really important.
This man went online to vent about how his neighbor’s unruly kid constantly sparked trouble for all residents. In fact, some of the shenanigans that he pulled off were really concerning, but his mom paid no heed to all the complaints. Scroll down to uncover the man’s quandary!
Parents are playing with fire when they refuse to discipline their unruly kids
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This man was shocked by his neighbor’s reckless 7-year-old son, who wreaked havoc in the neighborhood, while his mom barely batted an eyelid
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A child’s future can look seriously dire if parents don’t discipline them
Children are not born evil, but they become a product of their upbringing. While certain external factors also play a major role in who they become, parents are the primary influence. Researchers claim that kids often express their feelings and thoughts through their behavior. All behavior is a form of communication, and sometimes, children act out because they can’t fully express what they’re experiencing in words.
There are many reasons why they misbehave, such as seeking attention, imitating learned misbehavior, communicating their unmet needs, exerting power and control, or they might even have underlying mental health issues. That’s why proper care, display of affection from caretakers, and discipline are important to shape them into decent adults. I mean, they have no clue how the world works and are totally dependent on adults’ teachings.
Now, some people often have the misconception that discipline means hitting, yelling, or being verbally cruel to kids. However, experts emphasize that “discipline rewards the child for appropriate behavior and discourages inappropriate behavior, using fair and positive means. The ultimate aim is to encourage the child to learn to manage both their feelings and behavior.”
This is why a primary caregiver’s involvement in the kid’s life is so important. Otherwise, where else will they learn the basics? Even the American Psychological Association stresses that relationships that are warm, open, and communicative, include appropriate limits, and provide reasons for rules of behavior result in kids having higher self-esteem, better performance in school, and fewer negative outcomes.
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When a child faces emotional neglect, involving CPS can actually benefit the little one
Unfortunately, the little boy in the story was not being disciplined by his mom, and his cruelty towards people’s pets was highly concerning. According to Stephen Brian Sulkes, professor of pediatrics, division of neurodevelopmental and behavioral pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital, “Many risk factors for child violence are linked to experiencing prolonged or repeated stress. This stress can negatively change brain development.”
“Known risk factors for violent behavior include: physical punishment, exposure to violence or history of violent victimization, developmental or behavioral issues, alcohol and substance misuse by caregivers, harsh, lax, or inconsistent disciplinary practices or neglect, or high levels of family disruption,” he adds.
Well, it definitely seems that there was something fishy going on in the child’s house, and many netizens urged the author to call CPS. Legal experts at a family law firm explain that child endangerment refers to situations where a child’s safety, well-being, or development is at risk. It can take various forms such as neglect, physical cruelty, or emotional maltreatment. If a person senses any of these signs, then it’s the right time to call child services.
Peeps online claimed that the narrator will need a lot of evidence. They suggested that he document everything the child does and then call CPS on his mom. Getting more neighbors involved and raising the issue as a group might also assist their case. After all, it’s clear that the little one needs a lot of help. What would you do in such a situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens urged the author to collect evidence and call CPS for the child’s sake
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