Deadpool Film Series Detailed

Deadpool always has been one of the most compelling characters in comic books. From its creator Marvel to others publishers, no character genuinely compared to the antics and revenge that has fueled Deadpool. However, where fans have genuinely been begging for the character, now that his movie franchise has been established, would be for the character to enter the MCU officially. Most recently, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman confirmed that not only was Deadpool 3 officially in the works, but it would also be an MCU movie, as well as Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. A million questions about how Deadpool and Wolverine will tie into the MCU linger with the news. Mutants have only been name-dropped in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, so this may be the ultimate mutant reference and introduction to the MCU. Below, we’ve detailed the Deadpool film series so far, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and dive deeper into the likeness of events in Deadpool 3 and where the MCU will be at that point.
Deadpool
Deadpool was first introduced in live-action when Ryan Reynolds portrayed a relatively poor rendition of the character, nothing against the actor in the scenario, with the X-Men film franchise in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The original Deadpool movie was a way to fix the character from that untimely appearance and create a more legitimate Deadpool character that aligned with the comics and could talk. Throughout the film, and at the end, Deadpool makes fun of its strange appearance and forced ties between the X-Men and the general Marvel universe. Still, various aspects of the film were altered to ensure that Fox didn’t include anything too similar to the existing MCU films. Deadpool was released in 2016 and is a spinoff of the X-Men franchise, as it didn’t feature any characters previously established in the films, outside of Colossus, who had appeared in X-Men, X-2, The Last Stand, and Days of Future Past. Still, the character was portrayed by a different actor from the X-Men films when Deadpool came around. While Deadpool separated itself from the X-Men film franchise, the Deadpool film series and the X-Men are set to appear in the MCU within the subsequent two phases, so hopefully, fans aren’t disappointed.
Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2 multiplied the obscurities and comedy within the original Deadpool film of the Deadpool film series, just from the theatrical poster that featured various characters, explosions, swan boats, and even stated, “From the studio that killed Wolverine.” Deadpool 2 continued in the X-Men franchise of films, as Disney had yet to acquire 20th Century Fox and send the proper rights, outside of those owned by Sony, back to Marvel. Sony currently owns the remaining outstanding Marvel licensing. Still, Marvel and Sony had worked out exclusive deals, such as the various appearances of Spider-Man, including his films connected to the MCU but produced alongside Sony. At the same time, they created their Spider-Man-focused villain universe, SSU. Deadpool 2 followed Deadpool very heavily in terms of success as the second film of the Deadpool film series beat the first Deadpool film, as well as the rest of the X-Men film franchise, as the highest-grossing R-rated film and franchise of all time until surpassed by DC’s severely off-center Joker film. Deadpool 2 also featured more mutants and Marvel characters than the first film. Still, with the MCU timeline being affected by the multiversal collapse, the SSU, time travel from the second film, and the incoming doom of Kang the Conqueror and Secret Wars, Deadpool 3 could continue down any path to unite it with the MCU. A new frequent collaborator for Reynolds, Shawn Levy, stated that Deadpool 3 would maintain the rawness of the first two films with him behind the camera.
Deadpool 3
Deadpool 3 so far has been slated to be released in Phase Six of the MCU, with an original release date of September 6th, 2024, but instead has been moved, along with other films, and will replace the original Fantastic Four MCU debut date of November 8th, 2024. While fans had been more than hopeful about Deadpool 3 continuing the Deadpool film series, the biggest concern was that the film would be dumbed down to a PG-13 rating. Still, the movie has since been confirmed to remain R-rated before the release date and inclusion of Hugh Jackman. Deadpool has always been a wise-cracking, self-harm mercenary, but the live-action redemption of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool from the first appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine has put the character in the place that original director Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds could call their own Deadpool, and stay more than faithful to the comic origins. At the end of Deadpool 2, Deadpool corrects several issues presented throughout the Deadpool film series and beyond, as he uses Cable’s time-travel device from Deadpool 2 and addresses Vanessa’s death, an X-Force death, and Deadpool fixing the mistakes of the original Deadpool from X-Men Origins: Wolverine and even Ryan Reynolds’ involvement in Green Lantern. Overall, these events may not affect the events of Deadpool 3. Still, the prevention of Vanessa’s death with the introduction to the MCU for the character may set the Deadpool film series, and the character, in a new direction.