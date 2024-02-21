David Gordon Green Talks About The Potential Easter Eggs In The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist will return soon. It’s been 50 years since the original film scared audiences around the country. The Exorcist was a landmark horror film that managed to garner ten Oscar nominations including Best Picture. This is a rarity for horror movies. The movie walked out with two awards: Best Sound and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium.
Since then, no other Exorcist film has come close to matching the success and quality of the first entry. David Gordon Green is looking to change that. The writer/director is fresh off his stint of revamping the Halloween series. Though many have mixed feelings about the series as a whole, there’s no denying that the franchise was financially lucrative.
Halloween was packed with fun cameos and easter eggs that tied the new series back to the string of films that came before it. Will The Exorcist: Believer have any similarities to the new Halloween films? David Gordon Green spoke to IGN detailing the upcoming first chapter of the three-part saga.
David Gordon Green Confirms That The Exorcist: Believer Doesn’t Have Too Many Easter Eggs
Seeing so many callbacks in the revamped Halloween series was pretty cool. It was great to see how the lives of big and minor characters have evolved since the early days of John Carpenter‘s Halloween. Thankfully, Green managed to weave their stories into the film organically. Sure, not everyone could get a big spotlight documenting their lives growing up in Haddonfield, Illinois, but it was nice to briefly catch up to past Halloween characters nevertheless.
It’s been a long time since the original cast of The Exorcist has been anywhere near the franchise. Since the debacle known as Exorcist II: The Heretic, Linda Blair and most of the cast skipped out on its sequel. It’s already been confirmed that Blair will have a cameo. Though Ellen Burstyn is expected to have a large role in the reboot. In terms of other easter eggs, Green makes it clear that it won’t be anything like Halloween:
It’s not an Easter Eggy movie,” Green told IGN. “I had a lot of fun seeing what some of the old cast were up to [in Halloween], and making callbacks to all of the Halloween movies.” Green guaranteed that “The Exorcist isn’t that type of fun. The Exorcist is more academic and psychologically horrific.”
The Exorcist: Believer Isn’t A Total Recon Of The Sequels
One thing that’s been made clear: The Exorcist: Believer will not pick up where the sequels (or the series) left off. Though the new story would have many ties to the respective sequels, it doesn’t particularly mean that Green would pretend that those films don’t exist, “We’re not dismissing the other sequels, there’s just not a real relationship.”
If you’re worried about the return of Pazuzu, Green makes it clear that it’s a new demon that has nothing to do with the one in Exorcist II. The filmmaker doesn’t exactly go into detail on what elements in the sequels he would be using in the respective films, though Green likely doesn’t want to give away the entire story of his upcoming film.
When Is The Exorcist: Believer Will Finally Be Released
The reboot is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023. The upcoming horror film will focus on two daughters who happen to fall under the possession of a demonic entity. In addition to the return of Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ann Dowd are confirmed names for The Exorcist: Believer.
The first trailer of the three-part saga just dropped to much anticipation. Admittedly, the first part of the trailer seems like another generic possession story with The Exorcist’s name attached to it. However, the final moments showcase the potential this series has if Green can keep the story relatively grounded.
Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends left a sour taste in plenty of mouths. However, the first Halloween film showcased that Green does have a knack for horror altogether. Hopefully, The Exorcist: Believer can remind audiences why the franchise was so beloved after the first film dropped.
