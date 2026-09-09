Dave Stewart: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dave Stewart
September 9, 1952
Sunderland, England
74 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Dave Stewart?
David Allan Stewart is an English musician and innovative record producer, widely known for his genre-defining work. His distinctive style and collaborative spirit have shaped pop music for decades.
He shot to global fame as one half of Eurythmics when their iconic 1983 single “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” topped charts worldwide, establishing the duo as synth-pop pioneers. The accompanying music video became an MTV staple.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Sunderland, England, David Allan Stewart was immersed in music from a young age, fostered by his father, John Stewart, a keen harmonica player with a diverse record collection. This early exposure ignited a passion for sound and composition.
He attended Barnes Infants and Junior School and later Bede Grammar School for Boys, where his burgeoning interest in guitar began. A broken knee in his teens led to prolonged hospital stays, during which he dedicated himself to learning the instrument, setting his musical path.
Notable Relationships
David Allan Stewart’s personal journey includes several significant relationships; he was married to Pamela Wilkinson and later to Irish singer Siobhan Fahey, with whom he has two sons. He also shared a three-year romantic relationship with Annie Lennox before their Eurythmics success.
Stewart is currently married to Dutch photographer Anoushka Fisz, and together they have two daughters. He is a father to four children: Sam Stewart, Django James Stewart, Kaya Stewart, and Indya Stewart.
Career Highlights
As co-founder of Eurythmics, David Allan Stewart achieved massive global success, selling over 80 million records worldwide. The duo’s iconic 1983 album Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) and its title track became a definitive synth-pop anthem.
Beyond Eurythmics, Stewart built a formidable career as a prolific record producer, collaborating with legends like Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks, and Tom Petty. He also ventured into film scoring, musical theatre, and founded his own record label, Anxious Records.
His work has garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Brit Awards for Best British Producer and induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Annie Lennox.
Signature Quote
“One of the secrets to my ability to collaborate with so many other talents is that I take all the pressure away. It doesn’t really matter if you don’t like it; nobody will ever hear it.”
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