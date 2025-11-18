Dave Grohl Pictured With Adult Film “Goddess” After Cheating Revelations

Less than a month after Dave Grohl announced he had fathered a child outside his marriage, a photo emerged of him with a woman he is presumed to have had an affair with.
The throwback picture, posted on Instagram and shared by The Dailymail, shows the Foo Fighters rocker with adult content publisher Annaliese Nielsen.
Annaliese also posted a text message exchange between herself and an unnamed lover who called her “perfect.”
Friends of the self-proclaimed “alt p-rn goddess” claimed that the text was sent by Dave, thet outlet reported Tuesday (September 18).
They claim that the former Nirvana drummer began a secret relationship with Annaliese shortly after he married Jordyn Blum in 2003 and that the affair lasted until 2019.
Image credits: Joseph Okpako/ Getty
Annaliese’s ex-roommate, Tyler Ammons, said he saw her and Dave getting “very close on the couch” at her Los Angeles home in 2018.
“It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in,” he told The Post.
“I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children, and I left.”
Tyler claimed he saw “plenty of text messages” exchanged between Dave and Annaliese.
“The texts were like ‘I love you’. Very intimate, close things, sometimes sexual, but extremely sensual and loving. This was obviously not a one-time thing; this was an affair that had taken years.”
The former Nirvana drummer recently revealed that he had cheated on his wife of over twenty years and fathered a child outside of wedlock
Image credits: davestruestories
He also alleged that Annaliese was “going to go on tour with [Dave] in 2019.”
Another former friend, Claire Wilson, said Annaliese confessed to the alleged affair within minutes of meeting her in 2019.
“She leaned over and whispered the Dave Grohl part. She told me, ‘I’m his girl.’ She was very proud of it.”
Annaliese insists that she never had an extramarital affair with the 55-year-old and that she hasn’t spoken to him “in years.”
“That is a person who I had a brief friendship with who I know through friends of friends,” she told The Post.
Annaliese’s former friends allege that she began dating the musician shortly after his marriage to Jordyn Blum in 2003 and continued the affair until 2019
Image credits: Annaliese Nielsen
Image credits: Pagesix
On September 10, Dave revealed via Instagram that he had cheated on his wife of over twenty years and fathered a baby girl with an unidentified woman.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” the musician wrote.
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together.”
Dave and Jordyn Blum share three daughters: 18-year-old Violet Maye, 15-year-old Harper Willow, and 10-year-old Ophelia Saint.
