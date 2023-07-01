Dave Abrams: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

David Abrams, better known by his stage name, Dave, has attained household name status in the entertainment industry. It’s no surprise seeing as he’s spent the greater part of three decades in the spotlight. Abrams, a South Philadelphia native, honed a love for the arts as he grew up and eventually began performing regularly in area bars and restaurants.
The star dedicated himself wholeheartedly to honing his skills as a musician. Soon enough, he gained recognition as a promising young vocalist and songwriter. Altogether the multitalented personality has shown his mettle on screen. But there is so much more to him. In that vein, here are some interesting facts about Dave Abrams.
1. Dave Abrams Used To Work As A Store Clerk
When he was much younger, Abrams got a job as a stock clerk at a nearby supermarket. He got his feet wet in the professional world with this part-time job. Some of his duties included stocking shelves and directing consumers to the products they were looking for. Needless to say, that’s the definition of humble beginnings.
2. He Loves To Garden
Gardening is one of Dave Abrams’s favorite pastimes. He has had an interest in gardening since he was a child. Abrams finds great solace in the natural world and the freedom to mold his surroundings using his hands. He takes pleasure in watering and watching his plants flourish. Even more, he attended gardening workshops to better his craft.
3. He Studied Mechanical Engineering
Before he entered the world of showbiz, mechanical engineering was Dave Abrams’ specialty. In fact, Dave Abrams has a Bachelor of Science degree in the field from a prominent American university. Early on, Abrams showed an interest in engineering by constantly tinkering with tools and tearing apart complicated machinery to figure out how they functioned. After realizing that engineering was what he truly wanted to do with his life, Dave enrolled in college to earn a degree in the field.
4. Dave Abrams Loves Comedy
Dave Abrams loves stand-up comedy and sees as many performances as he can. Even more, he enjoys the energy of a live performance and values the chance to laugh his heart out. Abrams enjoys watching comedy events on television and online, as well as live performances, daily.
5. He’s A Die Hard Bob Dylan Fan
Dave Abrams has always been a huge Bob Dylan fan. In fact, Dylan has been Dave Abrams’ favorite performer since the first time he heard his prophetic voice in 1965. Abrams’ enthusiasm for Dylan’s songs and artistic ambition has never wavered. He still enjoys a good Dylan tune every now and then.
6. The Actor is Married to Jennie Garth
Altogether, Abrams is completely off the market and tied the knot with fellow Hollywood starlet Jennie Garth. The pair met on a blind date back in 2014 and hit it off. It appears that theirs was a whirlwind romance because a year later, they tied the knot.
7. Dave Abrams Loves Sports
Abrams has had a lifelong interest in basketball and soccer. Growing up in a household that was passionate about both sports, he was exposed to them at a young age. So, it’s also natural that he was instantly pulled to them. His passion for both games has increased dramatically over the years, and he now considers them his two favorite sports.
8. Traveling Is His Favorite Pastime
The actor’s passion for exploring the world goes back decades. According to him, this is the only activity he has ever engaged in, and he continues to enjoy it to this day. He has practically set foot on every continent and has lodged everywhere, from tents to abandoned cars. He’s well into his mid-years, but that hasn’t stopped him from following his lifelong passion for travel.
9. He’s A Sucker For Painting And Photography
Since he was young, Dave Abrams has been devoted to his interests. His interest in art, particularly painting and photography, dates back to his early years. Abrams has always had a strong affinity for the arts and used them as outlets for his creativity. He was able to delve into his imagination and learn about himself and the world through these modes of expression. It may very well be that his passion for art feeds into his acting career.
10. Dave Abrams Studied Martial Arts Study For Over 10 Years
For almost a decade, Dave Abrams has been training in the martial arts. He has spent a lifetime training in martial arts and has earned numerous medals for his efforts. Abrams has competed in and won multiple trophies in contests. His lifelong drive to become the finest martial artist he can be has paid off handsomely.