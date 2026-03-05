Teen Claims Her Dad “Ruined Her Future” After Making Her Pay For The Wedding Dress She Destroyed

Finding out that a family member is getting married can be extremely exciting. Even if they’re not in the wedding party, relatives often want to get involved and make sure that their loved one’s big day is extra special.
But when one teenager found out that she wouldn’t be allowed to try on the wedding dress that was hand-sewed for her aunt, she decided that nobody would be allowed to wear it. Below, you’ll find the full story that her concerned father shared on Reddit in search of advice, as well as some of the replies invested readers left.
This man’s daughter was determined to try on her aunt’s wedding dress, even after being told no
Now, the teen is claiming that her future has been ruined because she has to pay for a replacement dress
Later, the father responded to readers and shared more details about the situation
Custom wedding dresses typically cost brides at least $3,000
Everybody loves a good wedding. Planning the occasion can be stressful, of course. But once the big day arrives, it’s all about celebrating love, dancing, and having a good time. As long as all of the components are in place, the happy couple is guaranteed to have a magical day.
And for brides, one of the most important pieces of the puzzle is typically the dress. According to The Knot, the average cost of a wedding dress in 2026 is around $2,100. However, there are many factors that will determine just how much a dress will cost.
The fabric composition and sourcing are two key factors, The Knot notes, as materials like silk can be much more expensive than synthetics. It also depends on where the dress and materials will be coming from, as getting fabric imported can raise the price substantially.
If a bride needs her dress altered or wants to add additional design elements, that can bulk up the price too. Meanwhile, the location that she’s purchasing the dress from can significantly impact the cost as well. If she’s in a smaller town, for example, she’s probably going to pay less for her gown than she would in a major city.
Meanwhile, a custom wedding dress will probably cost the bride a minimum of $3,000 to $4,000. Sometimes the hefty price is worth it, as it allows the bride to make her dream dress a reality. In this particular story, however, it’s clear that the dress was priceless, since the grandmother will never be around to make another one.
Early intervention is important for teens struggling with intense jealousy
As the father eventually found out, his teen daughter destroyed the dress on purpose, as she was jealous that her aunt would get a custom dress from her grandmother while she wouldn’t. Clearly, this isn’t a healthy reaction to have, but it begs the question: why do teens get so jealous?
According to Mission Prep Healthcare, jealousy in teens is frequently caused by social comparison, insecure attachment, and peer status. Apparently, it’s common for teens with low self-esteem to make “upward comparisons,” or to compare themselves with others that they feel are superior to them.
To prevent teens from acting out on their jealousy, however, Mission Prep notes that early intervention is key. If you notice that your teen is struggling with disrupted sleep, anxiety, depression, anger, or frustration, it’s a good idea to check in with them. If you can address the issue head-on, you might be able to prevent your teen from making any drastic decisions they’ll later regret.
At the same time, Parenting Talent recommends encouraging your teen to practice gratitude, appreciation, and mindfulness. If they realize just how much they have to be thankful for, they may be able to focus their attention on more positive and productive things.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this father made the right call by having his daughter pay for the new wedding dress? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here.
Again, the dad revealed more background information about the situation
Many readers sided with the father, noting that his daughter’s actions should have consequences
However, some thought that everyone involved could have made better choices
